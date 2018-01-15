Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 64.57 +0.27 +0.42%
Brent Crude 10 mins 69.94 +0.07 +0.10%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.149 -0.051 -1.59%
Mars US 3 days 64.80 +0.50 +0.78%
Opec Basket 4 days 67.38 +0.14 +0.21%
Urals 3 days 66.69 -0.47 -0.70%
Bonny Light 3 days 69.58 -0.74 -1.05%
Mexican Basket 4 days 59.22 +0.54 +0.92%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.149 -0.051 -1.59%
Marine 3 days 66.03 -0.20 -0.30%
Murban 3 days 68.98 -0.15 -0.22%
Iran Heavy 3 days 66.36 -0.75 -1.12%
Basra Light 3 days 65.21 +0.58 +0.90%
Saharan Blend 3 days 69.85 -0.78 -1.10%
Girassol 3 days 68.98 -0.64 -0.92%
Opec Basket 4 days 67.38 +0.14 +0.21%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 3 days 41.17 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 94 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 94 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 94 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 94 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Light Sour Blend 94 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 94 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 94 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Louisiana Light 4 days 68.51 +0.21 +0.31%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 60.75 +0.50 +0.83%
Giddings 3 days 54.50 +0.50 +0.93%
ANS West Coast 5 days 68.97 -0.05 -0.07%
West Texas Sour 3 days 58.25 +0.50 +0.87%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 60.75 +0.50 +0.83%
Kansas Common 4 days 54.00 +0.25 +0.47%
Buena Vista 4 days 58.55 -12.78 -17.92%
All Charts
Chernobyl Disaster Site Transformed Into Massive Solar Plant

By ZeroHedge - Jan 15, 2018, 9:30 AM CST Chernobyl

Some 100 meters from the giant metal sarcophagus that contains the infamous Reactor Four at the Chernobyl nuclear plant, a new solar project has been built, providing hope of salvaging something positive from the disaster zone.

(Click to enlarge)

As RT notes, The 3,800 photovoltaic panels installed in a 16,000 square-meter (3.95-acre) area are expected to produce a total of one megawatt of energy for the local grid - enough power for roughly 2,000 homes reports Science Alert.

The Shelter Object (in the background above), the aforementioned sarcophagus installed last year to replace the rapidly-eroding original concrete shield, has reduced radiation levels to a tenth of their previous amount, affording developers the opportunity to repurpose the nuclear wasteland.

(Click to enlarge)

“This territory obviously cannot be used for agriculture, but it is quite suitable for innovative and scientific projects,” Ostap Semerak, Ukrainian Minister of the Environment, told AFP in 2016. Ukrainian authorities have opened up roughly 25 square kilometers for solar project developments with 60 proposals currently under consideration. Another 4.2-megawatt solar power plant was recently completed within the irradiated zone in neighboring Belarus.

The panels are fixed to concrete slabs as opposed to being put in the ground, as drilling, digging or disturbing the soil in the area in anyway is strictly forbidden. It may take an estimated 24,000 years before people can safely inhabit the area again. Related: Azerbaijan: A Crucial Energy Hub

“This solar power plant can cover the needs of a medium-sized village,” Yevgen Varyagin of the Solar Chernobyl, the company behind the development, told AFP. Depending on the success of the facility, the Ukrainian-German company may one day ramp up production to almost 100 times current output.

The current project cost approximately €1 million ($1,220,200), which Solar Chernobyl hopes the plant will earn back within the next seven years.

(Click to enlarge)

On April 29, 1986, Reactor Number Four at the plant exploded, leading to the largest uncontrolled release of radioactive material into the Earth's atmosphere in history, killing 31 people and contaminating up to three quarters of Europe. The plant’s other reactors continued to operate until 2000. Chernobyl is widely accepted as one of the two worst civilian nuclear disasters in history, along with the Fukushima incident of 2011.

“Bit by bit we want to optimise the Chernobyl zone,” Varyagin told Anna Hirtenstein at Bloomberg last year. “It shouldn’t be a black hole in the middle of Ukraine.”

By Zerohedge.com

