Can Fuel Cell Cars Compete With The EV Boom?

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 65.72 -0.30 -0.45%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 69.41 -0.22 -0.32%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.674 -0.018 -0.67%
Graph up Mars US 3 hours 66.27 +1.58 +2.44%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 65.60 -0.78 -1.18%
Graph up Gasoline 15 mins 2.138 +0.058 +2.80%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 66.60 +0.43 +0.65%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 66.60 +0.43 +0.65%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 68.19 +2.16 +3.27%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 62.83 +0.17 +0.27%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.674 -0.018 -0.67%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 66.79 +1.45 +2.22%
Graph up Murban 1 day 67.36 +1.52 +2.31%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 66.14 +2.12 +3.31%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 69.55 +1.95 +2.88%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 68.60 +2.06 +3.10%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 68.19 +2.16 +3.27%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 68.19 +2.16 +3.27%
Chart Girassol 1 day 68.85 +2.23 +3.35%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 65.60 -0.78 -1.18%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 54.96 +1.56 +2.92%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 23 hours 53.29 +0.28 +0.53%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 23 hours 63.44 +0.43 +0.68%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 23 hours 64.84 +0.43 +0.67%
Graph up Sweet Crude 23 hours 62.24 +0.33 +0.53%
Graph down Peace Sour 23 hours 60.39 -0.22 -0.36%
Chart Peace Sour 23 hours 60.39 -0.22 -0.36%
Chart Light Sour Blend 23 hours 61.99 +0.43 +0.70%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 67.04 +0.83 +1.25%
Chart Central Alberta 23 hours 61.04 +0.43 +0.71%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 66.60 +0.43 +0.65%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 61.00 +0.50 +0.83%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 54.75 +0.50 +0.92%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 67.34 -0.81 -1.19%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 58.39 +0.43 +0.74%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 62.34 +0.43 +0.69%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 62.34 +0.43 +0.69%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 61.00 +0.50 +0.83%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 54.75 +0.50 +0.92%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 70.83 +0.43 +0.61%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Scientists Warn That Filling The Sahara With Solar Panels Is A Bad Idea
  • 11 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 15 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 7 hours Tesla Is Plugging a Secret Mega-Battery Into the Texas Grid
  • 1 day Texas forced to have rolling black outs, primarily because of large declines in output from fossil fuel power plants
  • 2 days ‘We Have More Leverage in the Free World Than We Think’ Against Chinese Regime
  • 7 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 hours Abandoned Wind Farm in the Oklahoma Panhandle: Revisited 2021
  • 23 hours TX Flaring: Texas Oil Regulator Signals Flaring Crackdown After Backlash
  • 1 day IS SAUDI ARABIA SENDING A MESSAGE TO BIDEN
  • 2 days America Makes Plans to Produce Needed Rare Earth Minerals Domestically
  • 6 mins Wyoming Lawmakers try new ways to block coal plant closures
  • 3 days Why is Bitcoin suddenly plunging?
  • 1 day Good Marriage And Bad Divorce: Germany's Merkel Wants Britain and EU To Divorce On Good Terms

Breaking News:

Battery Giant LG Chem To Invest $4.5 Billion In U.S. Expansion

A Look At Europe’s Ambitious $140 Billion Hydrogen Plan

A Look At Europe’s Ambitious $140 Billion Hydrogen Plan

Europe’s $1 trillion Green Deal…

The Hydrogen Economy Is No Longer A Pipe Dream

The Hydrogen Economy Is No Longer A Pipe Dream

With more and more interest…

Why The Hydrogen Boom Is Good News For Natural Gas

Why The Hydrogen Boom Is Good News For Natural Gas

The EU’s ambitious hydrogen targets…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Fuel Cells
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Can Fuel Cell Cars Compete With The EV Boom?

By Irina Slav - Mar 11, 2021, 7:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

If there has ever been a misleading headline, it has to be the one above, at least according to European carmakers. Hydrogen cars, they say, are not a viable alternative to battery electric vehicles. And that is despite billions of dollars that their own governments are pouring into hydrogen.

"You won't see any hydrogen usage in cars," Volkswagen's chief executive Herbert Diess told the Financial Times recently. "Not even in 10 years because the physics behind it are so unreasonable."

In this, Diess appears to share the opinion of the man he sees as a major competitor: Elon Musk, who said a few years ago hydrogen cars were "incredibly dumb". Hydrogen as a fuel and as an energy storage vehicle has been gaining increasing popularity in the past couple of years, but somehow hydrogen cars have failed to take off in any way comparable to EVs.

That's because of two things. First, hydrogen fuel cell technology is expensive, and it has not been able to accomplish the major cost cuts that EV technology—specifically battery technology—has recorded in the most recent past, making some EVs quite affordable. Second, major investments have yet to be made in the construction of hydrogen fueling stations. For that, carmakers need to send more hydrogen cars.

Fast charging—or fueling—is perhaps the main advantage of hydrogen cars over EVs, along with the absent risk of battery combustion. Range anxiety is strictly an EV phenomenon. But hydrogen cars still need fuel, and this fuel happens to be highly flammable. Sometimes this causes fires at fueling stations.

Related Video: Could Synthetic Fuels Save ICE Cars?

Some carmakers do have hydrogen car programs, among them Toyota, with its Mirai, which was the first mass-produced hydrogen car in the world. Hyundai also has a hydrogen model, the Nexos, and even a European carmaker, BMW, plans to launch a hydrogen car next year. Does this mean the hydrogen cars are coming, whatever Diess and Musk think? Not yet.

The Financial Times report notes how major European carmakers all toyed with fuel cell technology before quietly giving up, including Diess' Volkswagen and even Mercedes, which, according to the report, spent decades trying to make hydrogen technology work for it.

Yet fuel cell technology could become viable in the future, at least according to Renault's head of alternative fuels. Philippe Prevel told the FT that while regular passenger cars using fuel cell technology are unlikely to become economically viable over the next ten years, some vehicles on closed networks or fixed routes could make it before that, likely because it is easier to set up fueling stations at the two ends of a fixed route.

Indeed, fueling station infrastructure seems to be the biggest obstacle, and not just in Europe. It is a problem in the United States as well, in its only hydrogen car market – California.

"We are an early market and these cars are not cheap for lease or sale," Keith Malone from the California Fuel Cell Partnership told ABC News last December. "Most stations are concentrated in urban areas in California. But we've seen a lot of progress. The real challenge is rolling out the fueling network. But the vehicles are here. They're good, people love them." Related: OPEC Sees Strong Oil Demand In The Second Half Of 2021

It appears to be a vicious circle: in order to buy a fuel cell car, a driver will need to know there will be enough fueling stations. But to build fueling stations, companies need to know there will be enough drivers using them. And for now, there aren't, at least in Europe and the U.S.

Perhaps the sentiment that VW's Diess and Tesla's Musk share is nothing but a case of sour grapes. After all, VW has already poured billions in EV production and will hardly like to see competition from a different technology that lacks EV's main problems. Tesla has also bet entirely on EVs, so alternatives would hardly be a cause for joy.

China, however, is betting on these alternatives along with EVs. Last year, Beijing said it will direct a package of policies towards improving the hydrogen car production supply chain and advancing relevant technologies in a bid to make hydrogen cars more popular in the country. Plans are to have a million hydrogen cars on Chinese roads by 2030. And if China does something, it might pay to watch it closely.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Saudi Arabia Eyes Big Piece Of The Hydrogen Market
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Biden’s Energy Secretary To Oil Industry: Adapt Or Die

Biden’s Energy Secretary To Oil Industry: Adapt Or Die
Oil Flirts With $70 After The OPEC+ Surprise

Oil Flirts With $70 After The OPEC+ Surprise
Saudi Surprise Cut May Have Lasting Effect On Oil Prices

Saudi Surprise Cut May Have Lasting Effect On Oil Prices
How Oil Could Go To $100 Per Barrel

How Oil Could Go To $100 Per Barrel
India: OPEC+ Decision Could Derail Oil Demand Recovery

India: OPEC+ Decision Could Derail Oil Demand Recovery



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com