New Catalyst and Solar Process Produces Low Cost Hydrogen

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 71.64 +2.17 +3.12%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 76.63 +2.37 +3.19%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 76.99 +3.11 +4.21%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.419 +0.084 +3.60%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.120 +0.096 +4.72%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 71.89 +0.72 +1.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 71.89 +0.72 +1.01%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.20 +0.75 +1.01%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.91 -3.15 -4.09%
Chart Mars US 41 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.120 +0.096 +4.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 71.21 -4.53 -5.98%
Graph down Murban 2 days 72.18 -4.27 -5.59%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 73.90 +0.71 +0.97%
Graph down Basra Light 745 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 74.10 +0.35 +0.47%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 75.20 +0.75 +1.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.20 +0.75 +1.01%
Chart Girassol 2 days 74.97 +0.59 +0.79%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.91 -3.15 -4.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 198 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 hours 50.72 +0.86 +1.72%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 71.62 +0.86 +1.22%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 69.87 +0.86 +1.25%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 hours 60.72 +0.86 +1.44%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 hours 53.22 +0.86 +1.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 53.22 +0.86 +1.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 58.72 +0.86 +1.49%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 61.97 +0.86 +1.41%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 53.47 +0.86 +1.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 71.89 +0.72 +1.01%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 65.95 +0.86 +1.32%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 59.70 +0.86 +1.46%
Graph down ANS West Coast 14 days 80.30 -2.83 -3.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 63.55 +0.86 +1.37%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 65.95 +0.86 +1.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 65.95 +0.86 +1.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 65.75 +0.75 +1.15%
Chart Kansas Common 9 days 59.75 -2.75 -4.40%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 74.27 -2.71 -3.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 14 hours e-cars not selling
  • 9 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Andurand’s Wrong-Way Bet on Oil Cost Fund 54%

Scientists Successfully Split Seawater To Produce Green Hydrogen

Scientists Successfully Split Seawater To Produce Green Hydrogen

Scientists have successfully split natural…

Biden's Hydrogen Hubs Plan Slammed As Handouts To Big Oil

Biden's Hydrogen Hubs Plan Slammed As Handouts To Big Oil

President Biden's plan to extend…

Osaska University Scientists Work Towards Eliminating Key Bottlenecks In Hydroge

Osaska University Scientists Work Towards Eliminating Key Bottlenecks In Hydroge

Osaka University researchers have demonstrated…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Fuel Cells
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

New Catalyst and Solar Process Produces Low Cost Hydrogen

By Brian Westenhaus - Dec 14, 2023, 3:00 PM CST
  • Small ruthenium particles and a solar-powered system for water electrolysis can produce green hydrogen more efficiently and cheaply.
  • The researchers from the joint team of this discovery have developed a new method that guarantees greater efficiency than currently known methods in the conversion of electrical energy.
  • By using ruthenium, the researchers at IIT and BeDimensional have improved the efficiency of alkaline electrolysers, a technology that has been used for decades due to its robustness and durability.
Join Our Community
Hydrogen

A study developed jointly by Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia (IIT) and the spin-off BeDimensional has identified a solution based on ruthenium particles and a solar-powered electrolytic system.

Small ruthenium particles and a solar-powered system for water electrolysis can produce green hydrogen more efficiently and cheaply.

The technology, developed in the context of the Joint-lab’s activities and recently published in two high-impact factor journals (Nature Communications and the Journal of the American Chemical Society) is based on a new family of electrocatalysts that could reduce the costs of green hydrogen production on an industrial scale.


Image Credit: IIT-Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia. At posting the full research article is open access. Click here.

 

IIT and BeDimensional’s researchers used nanoparticles of ruthenium, a noble metal that is similar to platinum in its chemical behavior but far cheaper, to serve as the active phase of the electrolyser’s cathode, leading to an increased efficiency of the overall electrolyzer.

Hydrogen is considered as a sustainable energy vector, an alternative to fossil fuels. But not all hydrogen is the same when it comes to environmental impact. Indeed, the main way hydrogen is produced nowadays is through the methane steam reforming, a fossil fuel-based process that releases carbon dioxide (CO2) as a by-product. The hydrogen produced by this process is classified as “grey” (when CO2 is released into the atmosphere) or “blue” (when CO2 undergoes capture and geological storage).

To significantly reduce emissions to zero by 2050 these processes must be replaced with more environmentally sustainable ones that deliver “green” (i.e. net-zero emissions) hydrogen. The cost of “green” hydrogen critically depends on the energy efficiency of the setup (the electrolyzer) that splits water molecules into hydrogen and oxygen.

The researchers from the joint team of this discovery have developed a new method that guarantees greater efficiency than currently known methods in the conversion of electrical energy (the energy bias exploited to split water molecules) into the chemical energy stored in the hydrogen molecules that are produced. The team has developed a concept of catalyst and have used renewable energy sources, such as the electrical energy produced by a solar panel.

Yong Zuo and Michele Ferri from the Nanochemistry Group at IIT in Genoa noted, “In our study, we have shown how it is possible to maximize the efficiency of a robust, well-developed technology, despite an initial investment that is slightly greater than what would be needed for a standard electrolyzer. This is because we are using a precious metal such as ruthenium.”

The researchers used nanoparticles of ruthenium, a noble metal that is similar to platinum in its chemical behavior but far less expensive. Ruthenium nanoparticles serve as the active phase of the electrolyser’s cathode, leading to an increased efficiency of the overall electrolyzer.

Sebastiano Bellani and Marilena Zappia from BeDimensional, commercial experts involved in the discovery explained, “We have run electro-chemical analyses and tests under industrially-significant conditions that have enabled us to assess the catalytic activity of our materials. Additionally, theoretical simulations allowed us to understand the catalytic behavior of ruthenium nanoparticles at the molecular level; in other words, the mechanism of water splitting on their surfaces. Combining the data from our experiments with additional process parameters, we have carried out a techno-economic analysis that demonstrated the competitiveness of this technology, when compared to state-of-the-art electrolysers.”

Ruthenium is a precious metal that is obtained in small quantities as a by-product of platinum extraction (30 tonnes per year, as compared to the annual production of 200 tonnes of platinum) but at a lower cost (18.5 dollars per gram as opposed to 30 dollars for platinum). The new technology involves the use of just 40 mg of ruthenium per kilowatt, in stark contrast with the extensive use of platinum (up to 1 gram per kilowatt) and iridium (between 1 and 2.5 grams per kilowatt, with iridium price being around 150 dollars per gram) that characterize proton-exchange membrane electrolysers.

By using ruthenium, the researchers at IIT and BeDimensional have improved the efficiency of alkaline electrolysers, a technology that has been used for decades due to its robustness and durability. For example, this technology was on board of the Apollo 11 capsule that brought humanity to the moon in 1969. The new family of ruthenium-based cathodes for alkaline electrolysers that has been developed is very efficient and has a long operating life, being therefore capable of reducing the production costs of green hydrogen.

The researchers concluded, “In the future, we plan to apply this and other technologies, such as nanostructured catalysts based on sustainable two-dimensional materials, in up-scaled electrolysers powered by electrical energy from renewable sources, including electricity produced by photovoltaic panels.”

ADVERTISEMENT

***

OK then. Not a lot was said about the hydrogen production per energy unit. Which at the costs involved in this field might not be an issue until much further along.

What is really interesting is the cost comparison in the third paragraph. It's almost seven times the platinum for something less than twice the price. This is info worth keeping in mind.

Let's suppose this technology is market-ready. 30 metric tons isn’t a huge supply. But 40 mg per kilowatt of output vs. a full gram is going to be a huge incentive. The iridium comparison is simply a shock. One wonders where the ruthenium is going to come from.

By Brian Westenhaus via Newenergyandfuel.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

MIT Scientists Develop New Process To Convert CO2 into Fuel
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The World’s Second-Biggest Coal Company Is Looking to Exit the Industry

The World’s Second-Biggest Coal Company Is Looking to Exit the Industry
China Launches World's First Fourth-Generation Nuclear Reactor

China Launches World's First Fourth-Generation Nuclear Reactor
Another Major Milestone in the Race for Nuclear Fusion

Another Major Milestone in the Race for Nuclear Fusion
This Country is About To Export its First Ever Crude Oil

This Country is About To Export its First Ever Crude Oil
Oil Traders Turn Bears Fast and Furiously

Oil Traders Turn Bears Fast and Furiously

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com