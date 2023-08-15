Why Hydrogen Stocks Are Lagging In 2023

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 80.97 -0.02 -0.02%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 84.89 -1.32 -1.53%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 86.73 -1.43 -1.62%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.654 -0.005 -0.19%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.840 -0.008 -0.26%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.05 -0.52 -0.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 85.05 -0.52 -0.61%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.07 -0.57 -0.64%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 88.97 -0.78 -0.87%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 81.99 -1.22 -1.47%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.840 -0.008 -0.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 86.88 -0.06 -0.07%
Graph down Murban 2 days 88.68 -0.14 -0.16%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 86.21 -0.60 -0.69%
Graph down Basra Light 624 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 87.28 -0.50 -0.57%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 88.07 -0.57 -0.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.07 -0.57 -0.64%
Chart Girassol 2 days 89.89 -0.56 -0.62%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 88.97 -0.78 -0.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 77 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 66.61 -1.08 -1.60%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 84.66 -0.68 -0.80%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 82.91 -0.68 -0.81%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 80.11 -0.78 -0.96%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 78.76 -0.68 -0.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 78.76 -0.68 -0.86%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 79.41 -0.68 -0.85%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 84.61 -1.38 -1.60%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 78.76 -0.68 -0.86%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.05 -0.52 -0.61%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 78.99 -0.68 -0.85%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 72.74 -0.68 -0.93%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 89.25 -1.15 -1.27%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 77.79 -0.68 -0.87%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 78.99 -0.68 -0.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.99 -0.68 -0.85%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 79.00 -0.75 -0.94%
Chart Kansas Common 18 hours 71.25 -1.50 -2.06%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 86.25 +2.06 +2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies

Breaking News:

Oil Steady Despite Large Crude Draw

New Type Of Solar Cell Creates Hydrogen, Oxygen And Heat

New Type Of Solar Cell Creates Hydrogen, Oxygen And Heat

French scientists have built a…

How A Cactus Inspired Scientists To Make Cheaper Hydrogen

How A Cactus Inspired Scientists To Make Cheaper Hydrogen

A desert succulent known as…

A New Design For Faster Hydrogen Storage

A New Design For Faster Hydrogen Storage

University of Technology Sydney (UTS)…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Fuel Cells
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Why Hydrogen Stocks Are Lagging In 2023

By Alex Kimani - Aug 15, 2023, 5:00 PM CDT
  • Leading hydrogen and fuel cell makers have returned mixed Q2 2023 results but with one common theme: all remain unprofitable despite posting mostly robust topline growth.
  • Limited adoption and high costs remain a major challenge for hydrogen tech companies
  • For hydrogen projects to become financeable, they must have a bankable offtake scheme.
Join Our Community
Hydrogen car

Last week, we reported that the clean energy sector was outperforming its fossil fuel brethren with many companies in the space posting impressive top-and bottom-line growth. Unfortunately, there’s one corner of the sector that has failed to impress: hydrogen tech companies. 

After a string showing in 2022 courtesy of ample backing by the Biden administration, hydrogen stocks have badly lagged in the current year as investors scrutinize their fundamentals. Leading hydrogen and fuel cell makers have returned mixed Q2 2023 results but with one common theme: all remain unprofitable despite posting mostly robust topline growth. 

Here are the latest quarterly results by top hydrogen companies.

  • Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG): Revenue of $260.18M (+72.0% Y/Y) beat by $21.73M while Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.40 missed by $0.14
  • Bloom Energy Corp. (NYSE:BE): Revenue of $301.1M (+23.8% Y/Y) missed by $10.26M while Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.17 missed by $0.03
  • FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL): Revenue of $38.3M (+133.8% Y/Y) beat by $11.52M while Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.09 missed by $0.01
  • Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP): Revenue of $15.3M (-26.8% Y/Y) missed by $0.63M while Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.10 beat by $0.03

Limited adoption and high costs remain a major challenge for hydrogen tech companies. First off, these companies have to contend with high research and development costs as they innovate and improve their fuel cell technologies. Further, additional expenses like manufacturing and production costs are high as they scale up their manufacturing capabilities.

Further, the economics of green hydrogen--the type favored by most governments--are not in its favor. Green hydrogen--i.e. Hydrogen made through the electrolysis of water using renewable energy--costs about $5 per kilogram compared to $1.50 per kilogram for gray hydrogen, which is created from natural gas, or methane, using steam methane reformation (SMR). Currently, 99% of U.S. hydrogen production is sourced from fossil fuels, with 95% from natural gas by SMR. Although the DOE is sponsoring a “moonshot” project to reach $1 per kilogram within a decade, it would require a huge scale-up of renewable electricity for green hydrogen costs to fall to such levels. For instance, meeting the EU green hydrogen target would require ~1,000 terawatt-hours of new solar and wind installations, nearly double the bloc’s installed capacity.

Varying Expectations

The hydrogen sector is facing major marketing challenges. Currently, there is no merchant market for hydrogen. For hydrogen projects to become financeable, they must have a bankable offtake scheme. But expectations around how financing and offtake deals will be structured vary widely, adding complexity to the contracting process, as Frank O’Sullivan, managing director at venture capital firm S2G Ventures, told the ACORE Finance Forum last year. Although there’s no shortage of investors interested in the hydrogen sector, many are sitting on the sidelines and watching to see how the first round of deals will pan out. Related: Aramco’s Earnings: It May Get Worse

There isn’t a single model that defines, this is how the hydrogen play works. There will be several models, and those models have not emerged yet,” O’Sullivan has said.

It’s a viewpoint reiterated by Greg Cameron, executive vice president and chief financial officer of hydrogen fuel cell maker Bloom Energy. According to Cameron, on one end, there’s the acquisition of energy needed to drive electrolysis. On the other end, there are the offtakers, who may come from diverse industries with different expectations for how a contract should be structured.

Luckily, O’Sullivan says that the path to getting actual hydrogen infrastructure off the ground is relatively clear. The capital costs associated with electrolysis are declining, while access to renewable energy that’s cheap enough to generate hydrogen from water and still sell a cost-competitive fuel are on the horizon.

Rachel Crouch, a senior associate at Norton Rose Fulbright, has proposed that existing use cases for hydrogen--which today rely almost exclusively on gray hydrogen--may be among the first green or blue hydrogen opportunities to be financeable, because the offtake picture is already clear and is likely easier to model. Crouch suggests ammonia is one such area because a market already exists for ammonia, and several green ammonia projects have been proposed or are in early stages of development. She sees petroleum refining as another area where bankable early green or blue hydrogen projects are likely to emerge because refineries are among the largest users of hydrogen as a fuel stock. In this case, early-stage hydrogen projects may contract with refineries as offtakers, and notes that several pilot projects are already being developed in this sector.

Crouch adds that specialty vehicles are also showing early promise where hydrogen is already being used to power fuel cells. Fuel cells are used in specialty vehicles such as forklifts and by energy consumers to complement electricity from the grid, to smooth energy costs and ensure reliability.

The Hydrogen Economy

But these challenges have not stopped many experts from touting the hydrogen economyWestern governments in particular are increasingly embracing hydrogen as the fuel of the future as nations rush to decarbonize. When burned as fuel, hydrogen produces only water vapor as a byproduct, making it a low-carbon energy carrier. Hydrogen also addresses the main challenges of renewable energy--curtailment and intermittency. 

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2021, President Joe Biden signed the more than $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill into law, unlocking funds for transportation, broadband and utilities. Buried deep into the historic plan was a provision for $9.5 billion funding to build at least four hydrogen hubs--places where the gas can be produced and used in a self-reinforcing cycle. In May 2022, the European Union set a target to produce 20 million tons a year of green hydrogen--half imported, half domestic--by 2030.  In September 2022, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced it would spend $7 billion on at least half a dozen hydrogen “hubs” that will produce green or blue hydrogen. Then in June 2023, the Biden administration announced a goal to produce 50 million metric tons of green hydrogen by 2050--enough to cut ~10% of the country’s greenhouse gas emissions.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Innovative Supply Chain Model Marks A New Era For Hydrogen
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Majors Face $44 Billion In Losses After Russia Exit

Oil Majors Face $44 Billion In Losses After Russia Exit
Oil Prices Fall As U.S. Dollar Strengthens And China’s Economy Struggles

Oil Prices Fall As U.S. Dollar Strengthens And China’s Economy Struggles
Helium Wars: Why Are Tech Giants Fighting Over This Rare Gas?

Helium Wars: Why Are Tech Giants Fighting Over This Rare Gas?
Are We Nearing A Fossil Fuel Turning Point?

Are We Nearing A Fossil Fuel Turning Point?
The Looming Oil Crisis The World Is Ignoring

The Looming Oil Crisis The World Is Ignoring

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com