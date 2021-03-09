Biden’s Policies Unlikely To Cause Crash In U.S. Oil Production

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 63.39 -1.66 -2.55%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 67.02 -0.50 -0.74%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 2.644 -0.018 -0.68%
Graph down Mars US 55 mins 64.26 -1.09 -1.67%
Graph up Opec Basket 5 days 67.05 +4.90 +7.88%
Graph down Gasoline 21 mins 2.035 -0.015 -0.72%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 68.23 +4.60 +7.23%
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 68.23 +4.60 +7.23%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 66.71 -1.21 -1.78%
Chart Mexican Basket 5 days 64.40 +5.16 +8.71%
Chart Natural Gas 11 mins 2.644 -0.018 -0.68%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 22 hours 66.43 -1.70 -2.50%
Graph down Murban 22 hours 67.01 -1.86 -2.70%
Graph down Iran Heavy 22 hours 64.44 -1.40 -2.13%
Graph down Basra Light 22 hours 67.44 -0.70 -1.03%
Graph down Saharan Blend 22 hours 67.11 -1.35 -1.97%
Graph down Bonny Light 22 hours 66.71 -1.21 -1.78%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 66.71 -1.21 -1.78%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 67.47 -1.21 -1.76%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 67.05 +4.90 +7.88%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 5 days 54.26 +2.53 +4.89%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 54.05 -0.64 -1.17%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 21 hours 64.05 -1.04 -1.60%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 21 hours 65.45 -1.04 -1.56%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 62.95 -0.74 -1.16%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 61.65 -1.14 -1.82%
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 61.65 -1.14 -1.82%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 62.60 -1.19 -1.87%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 67.25 -0.34 -0.50%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 61.65 -1.14 -1.82%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 68.23 +4.60 +7.23%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 60.50 -1.00 -1.63%
Graph down Giddings 22 hours 54.25 -1.00 -1.81%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 67.05 +2.84 +4.42%
Graph down West Texas Sour 22 hours 57.96 -1.04 -1.76%
Graph down Eagle Ford 22 hours 61.91 -1.04 -1.65%
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 61.91 -1.04 -1.65%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 60.50 -1.00 -1.63%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 56.25 +4.75 +9.22%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 72.48 +4.81 +7.11%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. This service is offered to you by OPCMarkets.

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Scientists Warn That Filling The Sahara With Solar Panels Is A Bad Idea
  • 11 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 15 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 5 hours Texas forced to have rolling black outs, primarily because of large declines in output from fossil fuel power plants
  • 59 mins Tesla Is Plugging a Secret Mega-Battery Into the Texas Grid
  • 1 day IS SAUDI ARABIA SENDING A MESSAGE TO BIDEN
  • 11 mins ‘We Have More Leverage in the Free World Than We Think’ Against Chinese Regime
  • 5 hours America Makes Plans to Produce Needed Rare Earth Minerals Domestically
  • 6 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 day TX Flaring: Texas Oil Regulator Signals Flaring Crackdown After Backlash
  • 11 hours Why is Bitcoin suddenly plunging?
  • 2 days Texas Supply Chain Massacre
  • 1 day Good Marriage And Bad Divorce: Germany's Merkel Wants Britain and EU To Divorce On Good Terms
  • 4 days Top Conservative Lawyer Says Trump Can Stand Trial

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Slide On Yet Another Surprise Inventory Build

Will Private Shale Firms Crush The OPEC Oil Rally?

Will Private Shale Firms Crush The OPEC Oil Rally?

The OPEC+ alliance has managed…

Will New Zealand Ever Unlock Its Oil Potential?

Will New Zealand Ever Unlock Its Oil Potential?

Small oil producer New Zealand…

Argus: Oil Demand Will Not Plunge Because Of The Energy Transition

Argus: Oil Demand Will Not Plunge Because Of The Energy Transition

The energy transition and the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Biden’s Policies Unlikely To Cause Crash In U.S. Oil Production

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 09, 2021, 7:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

U.S. President Joe Biden has put the oil industry and oil-producing states on edge with his plans to reform oil and gas permitting and leasing practices on federal land and in federal waters.

Currently, the Administration is pausing new oil and natural gas leases pending completion of a review for potential changes to the regulations. Although it is not clear yet how restrictive those changes would be, the industry and analysts are trying to quantify how much U.S. oil production would suffer in the medium and long term.

Immediate impacts will likely be negligible, but in the medium to long term, new regulations could have far-reaching consequences, not only on U.S. shale production and conventional production offshore but also on the oil revenues and budgets of the states where a large part of the drilling activity currently takes place on federal lands. 

Wide Range Of Scenarios

All forecasts show there will be impacts on production and tax revenues for states. But how drastic those impacts would be will depend on the final rules and how successful the industry will be in challenging potential drastic measures in courts.

According to Wood Mackenzie, the current temporary moratorium will have little impact on oil production.

“The review process, however, could result in more far-reaching measures, such as heftier royalties or environmental obligations on new leases, a ban on new lease sales and/or the prohibition of new permits on existing leases. It could also result in something close to business as usual,” said Pablo Prudencio Senior Research Analyst, US Lower 48 Supply, at WoodMac. Related: How Oil Could Go To $100 Per Barrel

Around 6 percent of U.S. oil production comes from federal lands, so just a fraction of shale output would be directly affected by changes to the new lease permitting process. However, “banning new federal drilling permits on existing leases is a more extreme scenario, which would put future supply volumes at risk and dent future drilling inventories in some regions,” WoodMac’s Prudencio says.

Leasing Restrictions To Slow Down Permian Production Growth

In the Permian, the top U.S. shale basin, production growth will slow down and activity will move from New Mexico to Texas since half of New Mexico’s oil production comes from federal acreage in the Permian, Garrett Golding and Kunal Patel, business economists in the Research Department at the Dallas Fed, said in a report earlier this month.

In the reference case, where leasing, permitting, and drilling is little changed from Q1 2021 levels, Permian production would grow from 4.3 million bpd in 2020 to 5.3 million bpd in December 2025, while New Mexico’s output would grow to 1.5 million bpd from 1 million bpd now, at WTI Crude averaging $50 a barrel.

Assuming no new federal leasing but existing leaseholders still receiving drilling permits, Permian production would rise to 5.1 million in 2025. But New Mexico’s output would rise by just 100,000 bpd, according to the Dallas Fed.

In the most restrictive case, where no new federal permits or extensions are granted starting in 2023, Permian production would still rise, to 4.8 million bpd in 2025, but New Mexico’s output would decline to 700,000 bpd, or 800,000 bpd less than in the reference case.  

States With Large Federal Land Production Will Hurt Economically  

The variations in Permian’s expected production are an exemplar of how the states with more drilling activity on federal lands will see their oil production decline. New Mexico will be one of the most adversely affected states, with tax collections plunging and employment dropping, as “production and employment across the basin will gradually shift from federal lands in New Mexico to private and state lands in New Mexico and Texas, with wide-ranging economic implications for the region,” the Dallas Fed noted. Related: Is South Korea’s Monster Wind Farm Feasible?

A ban on federal leasing could cost New Mexico 62,000 jobs by 2022 while $1.1 billion in New Mexico revenue would be at risk, the American Petroleum Institute (API) says.

The fiscal impact on New Mexico will be large, according to the Dallas Fed. In the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, New Mexico received $2.6 billion from oil and gas industry taxes, royalties, and fees—one-third of the state’s general fund—with $809 million coming from the state’s share of minerals revenue on federal properties.

Democratic-led New Mexico faces a dilemma—support for President Biden’s climate policies and restrictions on federal oil drilling would mean much lower revenues for the state to use for education, schools, and other government programs.

Other states will also suffer from restrictions on drilling on federal lands. In Wyoming, for example, the federal lease moratorium will impact 75 percent of the state’s conventional fields and 60 percent of drillable land, the University of Wyoming’s Enhanced Oil Recovery Institute (EORI) said in a report earlier this month.

“This policy will restrict, or possibly prevent, access to 2.9 billion barrels of potentially recoverable oil reserves on federal lands and the associated $12.9 billion in tax revenue,” the report says.

Offshore Oil Production Set To Suffer The Most

Onshore production in some states such as Wyoming and New Mexico will suffer the most, but overall, the biggest impact of changes to leasing regulations is set to be felt offshore, in the Gulf of Mexico.

“We expect production from other basins to decline against business-as-usual forecasts as well, especially in the Gulf of Mexico, where the federal government manages nearly all oil and gas activity,” Dallas Fed’s economists said.

The API said in a report last year the U.S. offshore oil production would drop by 44 percent by 2030, while offshore natural gas production would fall by 68 percent.  

Referring to the suspension of new leases, Chevron’s CEO Michael Wirth said on the Q4 earnings call in January that “the risks are probably greater in the Gulf of Mexico.”  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Will California Greenlight New Oil Production?
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Biden’s Energy Secretary To Oil Industry: Adapt Or Die

Biden’s Energy Secretary To Oil Industry: Adapt Or Die
Oil Flirts With $70 After The OPEC+ Surprise

Oil Flirts With $70 After The OPEC+ Surprise
Saudi Surprise Cut May Have Lasting Effect On Oil Prices

Saudi Surprise Cut May Have Lasting Effect On Oil Prices
Oil Soars Despite Largest Ever Crude Build

Oil Soars Despite Largest Ever Crude Build
India: OPEC+ Decision Could Derail Oil Demand Recovery

India: OPEC+ Decision Could Derail Oil Demand Recovery



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com