Australia’s Newest ‘Clean Energy’ Source

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 70.12 -0.13 -0.19%
Brent Crude 11 mins 77.82 -0.20 -0.26%
Natural Gas 13 mins 2.886 +0.012 +0.42%
Mars US 3 hours 72.35 +0.84 +1.17%
Opec Basket 2 days 74.48 -0.27 -0.36%
Urals 20 hours 75.31 +0.93 +1.25%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.43 +1.14 +1.53%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.43 +1.14 +1.53%
Bonny Light 20 hours 78.62 +1.36 +1.76%
Mexican Basket 2 days 65.62 +0.40 +0.61%
Natural Gas 13 mins 2.886 +0.012 +0.42%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 75.41 +1.43 +1.93%
Murban 20 hours 77.54 +1.64 +2.16%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 71.95 +1.05 +1.48%
Basra Light 20 hours 76.85 +0.23 +0.30%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 76.02 +0.95 +1.27%
Bonny Light 20 hours 78.62 +1.36 +1.76%
Bonny Light 20 hours 78.62 +1.36 +1.76%
Girassol 20 hours 77.70 +1.12 +1.46%
Opec Basket 2 days 74.48 -0.27 -0.36%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 44.42 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 37.01 +0.98 +2.72%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 66.01 +0.98 +1.51%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 69.66 +0.98 +1.43%
Sweet Crude 2 days 51.51 +0.98 +1.94%
Peace Sour 2 days 43.11 +0.98 +2.33%
Peace Sour 2 days 43.11 +0.98 +2.33%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 57.76 +0.98 +1.73%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 63.76 +0.98 +1.56%
Central Alberta 2 days 49.51 +0.98 +2.02%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 75.43 +1.14 +1.53%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 66.75 +0.75 +1.14%
Giddings 20 hours 60.50 +0.75 +1.26%
ANS West Coast 3 days 75.41 -0.37 -0.49%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 64.20 +0.74 +1.17%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 68.15 +0.74 +1.10%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 68.15 +0.74 +1.10%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 66.70 +0.74 +1.12%
Kansas Common 3 days 58.75 -0.25 -0.42%
Buena Vista 2 days 76.02 +0.98 +1.31%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 minutes Pandemonium in Venezuela.
  • 12 minutes Economic collapse? Iran's Khamenei Tells Rouhani, Ministers, To Solve Economic problems
  • 16 minutes China goes against US natural gas
  • 8 hours Amazon stock tops $2000 for first time
  • 14 mins Pentagon Could Restart War Drills with South Korea
  • 11 hours Landmines and bombs - a part of the risk assessment process
  • 11 hours Dyson Gears Up For Electric Car Testing
  • 10 hours US Consumer Spending Up A Solid 0.4 Percent in July
  • 10 hours EU Deeply Disagrees With U.S. On Trade Despite Detente
  • 4 hours California Lawmakers Set Goal for Carbon-Free Energy by 2045
  • 43 mins When to fill my tanks?
  • 3 hours WTI @ 69.33 headed for $70s - $80s end of August
  • 23 hours Tesla Gigafactory To Be Powered 100% By “Tesla Solar” By End Of 2019
  • 14 hours "Migrants" & Europe
  • 1 day NAFTA's not dead: US and Mexico Close To Reaching Deal
  • 1 day French Environment Minister Resigns, Citing Lack Of Policy Progress

Breaking News:

Partial Port Closure May Further Delay Venezuela’s Oil Cargoes

Alt Text

Is This A Game Changer For Drones?

Fuel cell technology could significantly…

Alt Text

Algae May Be Green Energy’s Secret Weapon

A new breakthrough from Cambridge…

Alt Text

Fuel Cell Breakthrough Lowers Costs And Ups Capacity

Scientists from the University of…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Fuel Cells
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Australia’s Newest ‘Clean Energy’ Source

By Irina Slav - Aug 30, 2018, 4:00 PM CDT hydro

Australia, one of the world’s top LNG exporters, has a bright future as a hydrogen economy. This is the conclusion of a brand new road map from the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization, a federal agency that has, with the road map, joined a growing interest in hydrogen as a renewable alternative to fossil fuels.

CSIRO believes hydrogen would greatly help Australia achieve its Paris Agreement targets—cutting emissions by 26-28 percent from 2005 levels by 2030—and also solve a problem with domestic natural gas supply that has caused a price spike in eastern Australia. Clean hydrogen, the agency says, can do all that and more.

The enthusiasm around hydrogen is understandable: it is relatively easy to store and transport in liquid form and it could be used for fueling vehicles, electricity generation, heating, and in a range of industrial applications. There’s been quite a bit of noise around hydrogen as a fuel for vehicles recently, including drones, but as CSIRO notes in its report, hydrogen’s appeal lies in its incredible versatility, which is indeed comparable with the versatility of crude oil and gas.

For all these advantages, there are, of course, matching challenges. For starters, CSIRO is talking specifically about so-called clean hydrogen: hydrogen produced without the participation of natural gas, which is currently the cheapest way to produce hydrogen. It could become cleaner if it is paired with carbon capture and storage, though, the agency allows.

Clean hydrogen, on the other hand, is produced through electrolysis, but this process has yet to become cheaper, which CSIRO expects will happen at some point with the right motivation, including government support and available investment funds. The technology, CSIRO notes, is maturing. Related: Airlines Are Suspending Flights Because Fuel Is Too Expensive

Storage and transportation are also not without problems. Compression, for example, involves storing the element in its gas form, which requires vast storage facilities if Australia is to produce it at the scale that CSIRO promotes. The alternative, storage and transportation in liquid form, is costlier, the agency notes—both for pure liquefied hydrogen and for hydrogen mixed with other molecules and then separated from them.

Speaking of transportation, it shares a challenge with the potential use of hydrogen as a car fuel: lack of infrastructure. Pipelines, more specifically, could be successfully used to transport hydrogen from place to place, but they—and fueling stations—have yet to be built.

Interestingly enough, CSIRO also sees export opportunities for Australia in the hydrogen department. The reason this is interesting is that most research on hydrogen focuses on making it competitive with fossil fuels in local markets in light of the cost and infrastructure challenges around the fuel. But, CSIRO says, hydrogen demand in China, Japan, Singapore and South Korea is on the rise, and may reach US$6.96 billion (A$9.5 billion) by 2030.

That could make up a big part of the motivation needed to start a hydrogen industry in Australia as far as businesses are concerned. Yet the government will need to lend a hand, too, with policies encouraging investments in hydrogen. Even with legislative support, it looks like all the ambitious goals suggested by CSIRO will take a while. It was only last month that the Australian Renewable Energy Agency announced the allocation of US$1.1 million to set up the first clean hydrogen innovation hub in the country. A lot of innovation will need to be done before the optimum conditions for a hydrogen economy are achieved.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Is This A Game Changer For Drones?
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Mexico’s New President To Deal Blow To Oil Industry

Mexico’s New President To Deal Blow To Oil Industry
Oil Jumps On Bullish EIA Data

Oil Jumps On Bullish EIA Data

 Aramco To Lose ‘Forever-Right’ To Saudi Oil Resources

Aramco To Lose ‘Forever-Right’ To Saudi Oil Resources

 Natural Gas Inventories “Dangerously Low

Natural Gas Inventories “Dangerously Low"

 The Permian Could Soon Have Too Much Pipeline Capacity

The Permian Could Soon Have Too Much Pipeline Capacity

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com