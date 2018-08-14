Is This A Game Changer For Drones?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 20 mins 66.63 -0.57 -0.85%
Brent Crude 12 mins 72.20 -0.41 -0.56%
Natural Gas 20 mins 2.955 +0.025 +0.85%
Mars US 23 hours 67.30 -0.28 -0.41%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.97 +0.37 +0.52%
Urals 16 hours 70.14 +0.56 +0.80%
Louisiana Light 2 days 70.75 -0.26 -0.37%
Louisiana Light 2 days 70.75 -0.26 -0.37%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.15 +0.77 +1.05%
Mexican Basket 2 days 63.02 -1.62 -2.51%
Natural Gas 20 mins 2.955 +0.025 +0.85%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 71.09 +0.94 +1.34%
Murban 2 days 74.49 +1.49 +2.04%
Iran Heavy 2 days 67.80 +0.63 +0.94%
Basra Light 2 days 73.31 +0.73 +1.01%
Saharan Blend 2 days 72.24 +0.82 +1.15%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.15 +0.77 +1.05%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.15 +0.77 +1.05%
Girassol 2 days 73.20 +0.82 +1.13%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.97 +0.37 +0.52%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 40.53 +0.23 +0.57%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 38.30 +1.17 +3.15%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 64.90 +0.27 +0.42%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 67.35 -1.53 -2.22%
Sweet Crude 2 days 54.95 +0.32 +0.59%
Peace Sour 2 days 42.70 -5.93 -12.19%
Peace Sour 2 days 42.70 -5.93 -12.19%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 53.70 -0.93 -1.70%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.00 +1.37 +2.19%
Central Alberta 2 days 46.95 -6.68 -12.46%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 70.75 -0.26 -0.37%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 63.25 -0.25 -0.39%
Giddings 16 hours 57.00 -0.25 -0.44%
ANS West Coast 6 days 72.86 -0.11 -0.15%
West Texas Sour 16 hours 60.99 -0.16 -0.26%
Eagle Ford 16 hours 64.94 -0.16 -0.25%
Eagle Ford 16 hours 64.94 -0.16 -0.25%
Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 63.49 -0.16 -0.25%
Kansas Common 2 days 57.50 -0.50 -0.86%
Buena Vista 2 days 73.71 -0.43 -0.58%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes WTI @ 67.50, charts show $62.50 next
  • 11 minutes Saudi Fund Wants to Take Tesla Private?
  • 17 minutes Why hydrogen economics is does not work
  • 3 hours Starvation, horror in Venezuela
  • 25 mins The EU Loses The Principles On Which It Was Built
  • 5 hours Desperate Call or... Erdogan Says Turkey Will Boycott U.S. Electronics
  • 15 mins Crude Price going to $62.50
  • 10 hours Anyone Worried About the Lira Dragging EVERYTHING Else Down?
  • 3 hours Chinese EV Startup Nio Files for $1.8 billion IPO
  • 15 hours Correlation does not equal causation, but they do tend to tango on occasion
  • 14 hours Oil prices---Tug of War: Sanctions vs. Trade War
  • 3 hours WSJ *still* refuses to acknowledge U.S. Shale Oil industry's horrible economics and debts
  • 14 hours Russia retaliate: Our Response to U.S. Sanctions Will Be Precise And Painful
  • 16 hours Monsanto hit by $289 Million for cancerous weedkiller
  • 23 hours WTI @ 69.33 headed for $70s - $80s end of August
  • 6 hours < sigh > $90 Oil Is A Very Real Possibility

Breaking News:

Oil Slumps After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Alt Text

Algae May Be Green Energy’s Secret Weapon

A new breakthrough from Cambridge…

Alt Text

Can Hydrogen Solve Japan’s Energy Problem?

Japan is boosting the search…

Alt Text

Fuel Cell Breakthrough Lowers Costs And Ups Capacity

Scientists from the University of…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Fuel Cells
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Is This A Game Changer For Drones?

By Irina Slav - Aug 14, 2018, 3:00 PM CDT Hycopter fuel cell drone

Drones are making inroads into the oil and gas industry, and these inroads could very well turn into highways for this technology in an industry that features a lot of surveillance and inspection work. Thanks to drones, this work can now be done remotely—but there is one problem with the dominant kind of drones that are fed power by batteries: they don’t last very long in the air.

Typical battery drone flight times are seldom above 30 minutes, but surveys and inspections of oilfields and equipment could take hours. This means extra time for battery replacement and charging, but there is one alternative to battery-powered drones that is offering great time savings: drones powered by hydrogen fuel cells.

Fuel cell technology has been unable to garner the attention that batteries are still attracting as the future of power, but they are still a topic of conversation because of all the benefits they offer. For drones, these benefits begin with much, much longer flight times than battery-powered drones. We are talking about hours rather than minutes. Here are a few examples.

The Hycopter, the world’s first fuel cell drone, developed by Singapore-based H3 Dynamics, can stay in the air between one and a half and four hours with a payload of one kilo. The Hycopter’s developers were clever with the hydrogen storage, too. The fuel is actually stored in the drone’s tubular frame rather than in a separate tank.

Or take the drones developed by Intelligent Energy, a company with a long history in fuel cell development. The company boasts a combination of long flight times, clean energy, and quick refueling times, which make their fuel cell drones particularly suited for things like offshore platform inspections.

A Chinese company, MMC, has also joined the fuel cell drone party, claiming that its drones can refuel with hydrogen within 30-40 minutes as opposed to hours for recharging a lithium battery for battery-powered drones. Like the rest of them, MMC’s fuel cells are also lightweight, which is of crucial importance for flight times. Related: Deciphering The New Caspian Agreement

Light weight and fast refueling times are the slogan of another fuel cell drone maker, a unit of Ballard Power Systems. An additional benefit of this company’s products is a partnership between the drone maker and a network of hydrogen distributors that could deliver hydrogen anywhere in the United States, according to the parent company.

Access to hydrogen supply is one of the biggest problems with fuel cells. It is one of the reasons why this technology has failed to thrive, replaced by battery-powered hybrids and pure plug-ins. Another is the cost of the technology—fuel cell cars are a lot more expensive than EVs because of this. A third problem is the cost of hydrogen supply. Because the gas is highly flammable, transport is risky, hence it is costly.

Perhaps some of these problems become less challenging when compared to the cost of battery recharging times and the hassle of having to replace batteries several times to complete an inspection in the field. With flight times of up to—and even more—than four hours, it looks like fuel cell drones might have a brighter future than their counterparts in cars—developing a hydrogen fueling network and reducing the prices of fuel cell cars enough to make them more widely affordable are goals yet to be achieved. Cost and hydrogen supply challenges remain for fuel cell drones as well, but with the right motivation these could probably be overcome.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Can Hydrogen Solve Japan’s Energy Problem?
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Canadian Oil Crisis Continues As Prices Plunge

Canadian Oil Crisis Continues As Prices Plunge
Oil Prices Slide As China Imposes 25% Tariff On U.S. Oil

Oil Prices Slide As China Imposes 25% Tariff On U.S. Oil

 U.S. Drillers Add Double Digit Oil, Gas Rigs

U.S. Drillers Add Double Digit Oil, Gas Rigs

 Canada Frees Itself From Saudi Oil Imports

Canada Frees Itself From Saudi Oil Imports

 Oil Prices Hit 7-Week Low As Trade War Heats Up

Oil Prices Hit 7-Week Low As Trade War Heats Up

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com