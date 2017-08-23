Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

State Firm PetroChina Pays Entire H1 $1.9B Profit As Dividends

As Compliance Slips, OPEC Decides To 'Reconsider' Output Deal

As Compliance Slips, OPEC Decides To 'Reconsider' Output Deal

Falling compliance from both OPEC…

Can Mexico Replicate The U.S. Shale Boom?

Can Mexico Replicate The U.S. Shale Boom?

Mexico is looking to develop…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Urges Kurdistan To Delay Independence Referendum

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Aug 23, 2017, 3:00 PM CDT Kurdish Flag

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has asked oil-rich Kurdistan to delay its referendum on independence from Iraq, currently scheduled to take place in September, according to emerging reports.

“Our point right now is to stay focused like a laser beam on the defeat of ISIS and to let nothing distract us,” the secretary told reporters before approaching Erbil for the meet with Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) President Massoud Barzani on Tuesday.

An independent Kurdistan would mean Kirkuk’s oil reserves would be severed from Iraq. According to Rudaw, the two oilfields controlled directly by KRG produce 250,000 barrels of oil per day.

In a phone call with Barzani earlier this month, Secretary of State Rex TIllerson similarly insisted the referendum be held at a later date, instead of September 25th.

The KRG remains determined to hold the vote as scheduled.

“We intend to proceed with the referendum on Sept. 25 to allow our people to determine their own future,” security official Masrour Barzani said after on Tuesday night, according to The New York Times. “This remains the only solution; forced coexistence in Iraq isn’t working.”

All countries that are part of the U.S.-led coalition to defeat the Islamic State believe the referendum should be postponed due to its possible effects on the fight against the terrorist group, said Brett McGurk, President Donald Trump’s special envoy to the coalition. But the Kurdish Peshmerga army insists that a vote in favor of an independent Kurdistan would not lessen its vigor or resolve in combat. 

Related: The Caribbean Is Poised To Become The Next Major Oil Region

Opponents of the vote have been devising veiled oil infrastructure plans to stifle independence efforts. Earlier this summer, Iran’s Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said that Iraq and Iran had reached an agreement to commission a feasibility study of a crude oil pipeline that would export oil from fields in Kirkuk via Iran.  

“In order to raise more legal problems in Kirkuk, Baghdad and Tehran have been trying for a long time to work on a pipeline to transport crude oil from the province to the Iranian territories,” said Dilshad Shaaban, deputy chairman of the Kurdistan Parliament’s natural resources committee.

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Microsoft, Halliburton Partner To Digitize Oil And Gas Industry

Next Post

Cambodia Signs Deal First-Ever Offshore Oil

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Naomi on August 23 2017 said:
    60 million Turks versus 28 million Kurds and 330 million Americans.

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise As API Reports Huge Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Rise As API Reports Huge Crude Inventory Draw
API Reports Major Crude Inventory Draw, Surprise Gasoline Build

API Reports Major Crude Inventory Draw, Surprise Gasoline Build

 Oil Prices Slammed After API Reports Surprise Build In Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Slammed After API Reports Surprise Build In Crude Inventories

 Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Build In Gasoline Inventories

Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Build In Gasoline Inventories

 Big Oil Nervous As Venezuela’s Maduro Seizes More Power

Big Oil Nervous As Venezuela’s Maduro Seizes More Power

Most Commented

Alt text

Electric Vehicles No Threat To Oil Prices Anytime Soon

 Alt text

Was Trump Right About Coal?

 Alt text

Can We Expect Oil Demand To Slow Anytime Soon?

 Alt text

Russia Claims To Have Invented Alternative To Fracking
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com