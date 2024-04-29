PetroChina Books Its Highest Ever Q1 Profit

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 83.24 -0.61 -0.73%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 88.79 -0.71 -0.79%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 89.44 -0.07 -0.08%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.969 +0.046 +2.39%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.769 +0.005 +0.17%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 87.12 +0.63 +0.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 87.12 +0.63 +0.73%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 90.15 +1.75 +1.98%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 88.39 -0.06 -0.07%
Chart Mars US 178 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.769 +0.005 +0.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 88.65 +0.37 +0.42%
Graph up Murban 3 days 89.25 +0.51 +0.57%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 85.02 +1.71 +2.05%
Graph down Basra Light 881 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 89.62 +1.77 +2.01%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 90.15 +1.75 +1.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 90.15 +1.75 +1.98%
Chart Girassol 3 days 90.85 +1.82 +2.04%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 88.39 -0.06 -0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 334 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 70.65 +0.28 +0.40%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 86.00 +0.28 +0.33%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 84.25 +0.28 +0.33%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 80.35 +0.28 +0.35%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 77.05 +0.28 +0.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 77.05 +0.28 +0.36%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 80.10 +0.28 +0.35%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 87.05 +0.28 +0.32%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 77.45 +0.28 +0.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 87.12 +0.63 +0.73%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 80.05 +0.76 +0.96%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 73.80 +0.76 +1.04%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 88.76 +0.76 +0.86%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 79.15 +0.76 +0.97%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 80.05 +0.76 +0.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 80.05 +0.76 +0.96%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 80.00 +0.75 +0.95%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 74.00 +0.25 +0.34%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 88.22 +0.99 +1.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 13 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 3 days e-truck insanity
  • 14 hours An interesting statistic about bitumens?
  • 6 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 8 days Bankruptcy in the Industry
  • 5 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 9 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

PetroChina Books Its Highest Ever Q1 Profit

The Renewable Energy Boom Has a Waste Problem

The Renewable Energy Boom Has a Waste Problem

The rapid growth of renewable…

Trafigura: EVs, AI And Clean Energy to Massively Boost Copper Demand

Trafigura: EVs, AI And Clean Energy to Massively Boost Copper Demand

The electric vehicle, Artificial Intelligence,…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

PetroChina Books Its Highest Ever Q1 Profit

By Charles Kennedy - Apr 29, 2024, 9:30 AM CDT

PetroChina reported on Monday its highest net profit for a first quarter as its revenues rose by 11% thanks to steady oil prices and higher domestic natural gas demand and production.    

The Chinese state-held oil and gas giant booked $6.3 billion (45.681 billion Chinese yuan) in net profit for the first quarter of 2024, up by 4.7% year-over-year, as higher drilling and demand for natural gas more than offset weaker refining margins amid a sputtering recovery of the Chinese economy.

Revenues at PetroChina jumped by 10.9% to $112 billion (812 billion yuan) in the first quarter of the year.    

The company attributed the increase in net profit to higher domestic sales of refined oil, natural gas, and chemical products and higher natural gas production.    

PetroChina’s oil and gas equivalent output averaged 463.7 million barrels in the first quarter, up by 2.6% compared with 452 million barrels for the same period of last year.

The oil, gas, and new energy business saw its profit from operations rise by 4.8% year-on-year, mainly due to higher natural gas sales.

PetroChina’s unit oil and gas lifting costs were US$10.38 per barrel, down by 1.8% compared with US$10.57 for the same period of last year. 

The average realized price for crude oil was US$75.41 per barrel in Q1 2024, a slight decline of 0.8% compared with US$75.98 per barrel for the same period of last year. The average domestic selling price of natural gas was US$9.38 per thousand cubic feet, relatively stable year over year.

Operating profit in the refining, chemicals, and new materials segment dropped by 4.2% due to lower profit margins of refined petroleum products, PetroChina said.

The volume of processed crude rose by 8.2%, gasoline output jumped by 10.7%, and jet fuel production surged by 62.5% in the first quarter of this year compared to the same period of 2023. But diesel PetroChina’s output shrank by 2.2% as the Chinese property crisis continued to weigh on more industry-intensive products like diesel.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

G7 Nations Discuss Phasing Out Coal-Fired Electricity by 2035

Next Post

G7 Nations Discuss Phasing Out Coal-Fired Electricity by 2035

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery
Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel

Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel
Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors

Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors
Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil

Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil
Gas Prices Likely to Keep Falling Ahead of Peak Driving Season

Gas Prices Likely to Keep Falling Ahead of Peak Driving Season

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Europe Still Addicted To Russian LNG

 Alt text

Oil Ticks Lower on EIA Inventory Report

 Alt text

U.S. Crude Production To Decline In 2024 As Shale Activity Stalls

 Alt text

A Rarely Used Technique Could Double U.S. Grid Capacity
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com