The Future of Plastics Will Determine the Future of Oil Demand

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 1 day 83.85 +0.28 +0.34%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 day 89.50 +0.49 +0.55%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 89.51 +0.43 +0.48%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 day 1.614 -0.024 -1.47%
Graph up Gasoline 1 day 2.765 +0.006 +0.23%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 87.12 +0.63 +0.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 87.12 +0.63 +0.73%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 90.15 +1.75 +1.98%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 88.39 -0.06 -0.07%
Chart Mars US 176 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 1 day 2.765 +0.006 +0.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 88.65 +0.37 +0.42%
Graph up Murban 2 days 89.25 +0.51 +0.57%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 85.02 +1.71 +2.05%
Graph down Basra Light 880 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 89.62 +1.77 +2.01%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 90.15 +1.75 +1.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 90.15 +1.75 +1.98%
Chart Girassol 2 days 90.85 +1.82 +2.04%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 88.39 -0.06 -0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 333 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 70.37 +0.76 +1.09%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 85.72 +0.76 +0.89%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 83.97 +0.76 +0.91%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 80.07 +0.76 +0.96%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 76.77 +0.76 +1.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 76.77 +0.76 +1.00%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 79.82 +0.76 +0.96%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 86.77 +0.76 +0.88%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 77.17 +0.76 +0.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 87.12 +0.63 +0.73%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 80.05 +0.76 +0.96%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 73.80 +0.76 +1.04%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 88.76 +0.76 +0.86%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 79.15 +0.76 +0.97%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 80.05 +0.76 +0.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 80.05 +0.76 +0.96%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 80.00 +0.75 +0.95%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 73.75 +0.75 +1.03%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 87.23 -0.55 -0.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 13 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 1 hour How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 day e-truck insanity
  • 5 hours An interesting statistic about bitumens?
  • 4 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 6 days Bankruptcy in the Industry
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 7 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

Drone Attacks Take Khor Mor Gas Field Offline, Claims Lives

Zombie Fires Pose Looming Threat to Canada’s Oil and Gas Infrastructure

Zombie Fires Pose Looming Threat to Canada’s Oil and Gas Infrastructure

Canada faces an escalating threat…

Big Oil’s Carbon Capture Conundrum

Big Oil’s Carbon Capture Conundrum

Energy experts and environmentalists express…

Oil Fund Withdrawals Suggest Extended Price Rally

Oil Fund Withdrawals Suggest Extended Price Rally

Investors are ditching the oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Future of Plastics Will Determine the Future of Oil Demand

By Irina Slav - Apr 27, 2024, 6:00 PM CDT
  • The UN Global Plastics Treaty negotiations aim to curb plastic pollution by essentially curbing the use of plastics globally.
  • Exxon’s head of product solution: “The issue is pollution. The issue is not plastic.”.
  • Any plastic ban would have to come with feasible and affordable alternatives for modern-day plastic use.
Plastics

The UN is this week discussing the future of plastic—or so it would seem on the surface. The UN Global Plastics Treaty negotiations aim to curb plastic pollution by essentially curbing the use of plastics globally. And they look set to fail.

The goal is certainly noble. Reducing the massive amount of plastic waste that we produce on a daily basis to keep it from ending up in rivers, oceans and, according to some researchers, our bodies. Achieving this goal, however, is quite another matter.

Plastics, especially single-use plastics in packaging, has been instrumental in making a lot of products more affordable to more people. And while electronics, for instance, can certainly be sold in non-plastic packaging, fresh fruit, vegetables, and meat are another matter—and expensive matter.

The European Union just this week approved new rules on packaging aimed at reducing waste. One of these rules was, in fact, a ban on single-use plastic packaging for fresh fruit and vegetables from 2030. This means that from that year on, tomatoes, for instance, would be sold in probably cardboard packages. This would make them more prone to damage, which would lead to more food waste by supermarkets. This would make tomatoes as a whole more expensive. And it will affect more than just tomatoes.

It seems, then, that while noble, the goal of reducing plastic pollution may be harder to achieve than it seems. The UN talks are a good example themselves. In a recent update, one green NGO present at the event said that the United States had refused to consider any additional moves besides current legislation on the topic of plastics. If the biggest plastics user in the world refuses to consider anything in addition to already existing legislation, the chances of the rest of the world agreeing to something that could have a palpable effect on plastics use are not exactly huge.

The oil industry, however, is worried. Media have been reporting that there were a lot of attendants of the UN talks in Ottawa from the oil and petrochemicals industry, with the Guardian lamenting the fact that “Fossil fuel and petrochemical campaigners at Ottawa summit outnumber scientists, EU and Indigenous delegates.”

The report above cites BP predictions that plastics will come to account for as much as 95% of oil demand growth in the two decades to 2040, which echoes a lot of other forecasts for oil demand prospects. Indeed, plastics are widely seen as the biggest driver of oil demand in the future, although we might end up surprised at how long demand from the transport sector endures in view of the latest developments in EV markets.

It is little wonder then that the oil industry seeks to protect this demand driver—and it has some solid backing from science. Plastics are a huge contributor in making modern healthcare as safe as it is, and, arguably more importantly, it has an equally huge contribution in making a lot of foods affordable for more people – simply because plastic packaging reduces the costs of transporting and storing these foods. Yet while plastics used in healthcare are safe from bans, at least for now, plastics in food packaging are a target.

“The issue is pollution. The issue is not plastic.” This is according to Exxon’s head of product solutions, Karen McKee, who recently told the FT that “A limit on plastic production will not serve us in terms of pollution and the environment.”

Alternatives to plastic packaging could have a bigger emissions footprint, McKee argued.

If this sounds familiar, it is probably because it smacks of the arguments made against the electrification of transport in light of all the raw material mining, refining, and processing inputs into EVs that cast a shadow over its zero-emission credentials.

The simple truth is that plastics are used on such a massive scale because they are one, convenient, and two, cheap. Plastic ban advocates would need to come up with alternatives that can offer the same combination of convenience and price to stand a chance at succeeding with the bans on any meaningful scale.

ADVERTISEMENT

The situation is very much a reflection of the energy transition itself. Wind, solar, and EVs, not to mention hydrogen, have consistently failed to dethrone oil, gas, and even coal from their top spot in the global energy mix. This remains true even as the expansion of wind and solar has made gas and coal generation a lot less competitive in the absence of the same subsidy treatment.

Alas, the alternative to plastic production bans would be better disposal processes and more recycling. Unfortunately, recycling, too, must be profitable for this to work, and much of it simply isn’t profitable. The world has a plastic waste problem. Bans may solve this problem, but they would create new and potentially graver ones. It is certainly a serious conundrum.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Washington's Pleas Fall on Deaf Ears as Ukraine Strikes Russian Refineries
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Israel Claims to Have Dealt a Serious Blow to Hezbollah

Israel Claims to Have Dealt a Serious Blow to Hezbollah
Namibia Racks Up Another Major Offshore Oil Discovery

Namibia Racks Up Another Major Offshore Oil Discovery
Why Shell Has Soured on The London Stock Exchange

Why Shell Has Soured on The London Stock Exchange
Russia's LNG Expansion Plans Hit the Wall

Russia's LNG Expansion Plans Hit the Wall
Nuclear Tensions Rise as Poland Offers Territory for NATO Warheads

Nuclear Tensions Rise as Poland Offers Territory for NATO Warheads

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com