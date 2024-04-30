Norway Plans to Develop a New $570-Million Oil and Gas Field

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 82.84 +0.21 +0.25%
Graph up Brent Crude 28 mins 88.53 +0.13 +0.15%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 88.37 -0.30 -0.34%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.073 +0.043 +2.12%
Graph down Gasoline 45 mins 2.746 -0.003 -0.11%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 88.38 +1.26 +1.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 88.38 +1.26 +1.45%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.85 -1.30 -1.44%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 89.19 +0.80 +0.91%
Chart Mars US 179 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 45 mins 2.746 -0.003 -0.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 88.57 -0.08 -0.09%
Graph down Murban 1 day 88.96 -0.29 -0.32%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 83.76 -1.26 -1.48%
Graph down Basra Light 882 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 88.40 -1.22 -1.36%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 88.85 -1.30 -1.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.85 -1.30 -1.44%
Chart Girassol 1 day 89.64 -1.21 -1.33%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 89.19 +0.80 +0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 335 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 hours 69.43 -1.22 -1.73%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 5 hours 84.78 -1.22 -1.42%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 5 hours 83.03 -1.22 -1.45%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 hours 79.13 -1.22 -1.52%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 hours 75.83 -1.22 -1.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 75.83 -1.22 -1.58%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 78.88 -1.22 -1.52%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 85.83 -1.22 -1.40%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 76.23 -1.22 -1.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 88.38 +1.26 +1.45%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 80.33 +0.28 +0.35%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 74.08 +0.28 +0.38%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 88.89 +0.13 +0.15%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 79.43 +0.28 +0.35%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 80.33 +0.28 +0.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 80.33 +0.28 +0.35%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 80.25 +0.25 +0.31%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 74.00 +0.25 +0.34%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 88.22 +0.99 +1.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 11 hours Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 4 days e-truck insanity
  • 1 day An interesting statistic about bitumens?
  • 6 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 9 days Bankruptcy in the Industry
  • 6 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 9 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

Norway Plans to Develop a New $570-Million Oil and Gas Field

How Central Asian Countries Are Courting Western Trade and Investment

How Central Asian Countries Are Courting Western Trade and Investment

Central Asian states are easing…

Washington's Pleas Fall on Deaf Ears as Ukraine Strikes Russian Refineries

Washington's Pleas Fall on Deaf Ears as Ukraine Strikes Russian Refineries

The Financial Times, citing unnamed…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Norway Plans to Develop a New $570-Million Oil and Gas Field

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 30, 2024, 5:00 AM CDT

Norway’s Energy Minister Terje Aasland has received the field development plan for a new North Sea oil and gas field that will be tied back to an existing platform and is expected to cost $572 million (6.3 billion Norwegian crowns).

The field operator, OKEA, has submitted the plan for development and operation (PDO) of the oil and gas field Bestla, to be tied back to the Brage platform, which would extend the life of the Brage field, the Norwegian Energy Ministry said on Tuesday.  

Earlier this month, operator OKEA and its partners in the Brasse field renamed it Bestla and took the final investment decision to proceed with the Bestla development in a tie-back to the nearby production facilities of the Brage field.

The planned start of oil and gas production for Bestla is in the first half of 2027, while expected recoverable resources are estimated at 24 million barrels of oil equivalent, the Norwegian ministry said.

Bestla’s is the first field development plan submitted to the minister this year.

“The world will need oil and gas for many years to come, so it is important that companies continue to develop new projects and help sustain long-term petroleum activity on the continental shelf,” Minister Aasland said in a statement.

Oil and gas companies plan to boost exploration activity and spending offshore Norway this year as Western Europe’s top oil and gas producer looks to maintain production and raise exports to the rest of Europe.

Total investments in oil and gas activity offshore Norway, including pipeline transportation, are estimated to hit $23 billion (244 billion crowns) in 2024, up by 5% compared to last quarter’s assessment, Statistics Norway said earlier this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The reason for the large investments in oil and gas industry is mainly due to a strong increase in investments in field development, with an increase of 52 percent in 2023 compared to 2022,” said Ståle Mæland, senior advisor at Statistics Norway.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Ukraine Asks Europe to Help Protect Gas Storage Sites From Russian Strikes

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery
Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel

Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel
Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors

Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors
Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil

Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil
Gas Prices Likely to Keep Falling Ahead of Peak Driving Season

Gas Prices Likely to Keep Falling Ahead of Peak Driving Season

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Europe Still Addicted To Russian LNG

 Alt text

Oil Ticks Lower on EIA Inventory Report

 Alt text

U.S. Crude Production To Decline In 2024 As Shale Activity Stalls

 Alt text

A Rarely Used Technique Could Double U.S. Grid Capacity
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com