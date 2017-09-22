Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Colorado Landfills Contain Radioactive Substances From Oil Sector

BP And Azerbaijan Lock In Caspian Sea Oil Deal

BP And Azerbaijan Lock In Caspian Sea Oil Deal

Azerbaijan has announced that it…

Reserves vs Valuations: Exxon’s Permian Predicament

Reserves vs Valuations: Exxon’s Permian Predicament

ExxonMobil is having a difficult…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Japan Court Slams Tepco With Fukushima Damages Bill

By Irina Slav - Sep 22, 2017, 3:00 PM CDT Tepco

The Chiba District Court in Japan has ordered Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, or Tepco, to pay damages to a group of Fukushima prefecture residents who were forced to flee their homes after the 2011 nuclear disaster at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.

This is the second damages ruling against the utility, but unlike the first one, which came out in March, the Chiba court ruling did not find the Japanese government guilty of negligence. The court estimated the damages at US$3.36 million (376 million yen). The plaintiffs had asked for US$25 million (2.8 billion yen).

The plaintiffs in the Chiba case claimed that Tepco and the government could have predicted the tsunami resulting from an offshore earthquake that rendered the land around the Fukushima NPP uninhabitable based on a procedure for long-term earthquake assessment that Tokyo announced in 2002. This means they could have taken preventive measures to avoid the disaster.

Tepco is still reeling from the effects of the 2011 tsunami and resulting nuclear meltdown. Around 15,000 people died in March 2011, when the magnitude-9 quake caused a deadly tsunami and erased the coastline in the area of the nuclear power plant. At the end of last year, the Japanese government revised upwards the costs of the disaster to US$192 billion (21.5 trillion yen), stepping up pressure on Tepco to clean up its act and implement urgent reforms to its safety procedures.

Related: Expect A Major Leap In U.S. Oil Exports

Most recently, Japan’s nuclear watchdog urged the company to make a legal pledge to improve its safety procedures, as the utility sought the restarting of two reactors in the country’s largest nuclear plant, Kashiwasaki-Kariwa. This will be a tough job since the governor of the Niigata prefecture where the plant is located is firmly against any nuclear reactor restarts without in-depth inspections that could take years.

This casts a shadow over Tepco’s future, which under a government recovery program is looking for business partners to consolidate its operations. When the plan was announced last year, the reaction from the local business world was less than warm. The latest developments are unlikely to stimulate much enthusiasm either.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Oil Spills From Pipeline After Syria Army Retakes Oil Field From ISIS

Next Post

Phillips 66 Partners To Buy Phillips 66 Assets In $2.4B Deal

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

China Readies Yuan-Priced Crude Oil Benchmark Backed By Gold

China Readies Yuan-Priced Crude Oil Benchmark Backed By Gold
Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Largest Gasoline Draw On Record

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Largest Gasoline Draw On Record

 Pemex Needs Partner For $10.7B Offshore Oil Project

Pemex Needs Partner For $10.7B Offshore Oil Project

 API Reports Significant Crude Oil Draw, Small Gasoline Build

API Reports Significant Crude Oil Draw, Small Gasoline Build

 API Reports Crude Inventory Build As Demand Falters

API Reports Crude Inventory Build As Demand Falters

Most Commented

Alt text

Researchers Announce Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough

 Alt text

Will Hydrogen Break The Battery Market?

 Alt text

Looming Gas Shortage: “Imports Can’t Make Up For This”

 Alt text

Hurricane Harvey Is A Disaster For OPEC
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com