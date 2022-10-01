Tin Market Plagued By Bearish Trend

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 22 hours 79.49 -1.74 -2.14%
Graph down Brent Crude 21 hours 85.14 -2.04 -2.34%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 86.17 -2.17 -2.46%
Graph down Natural Gas 22 hours 6.766 -0.108 -1.57%
Graph down Gasoline 22 hours 2.370 -0.033 -1.37%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 85.01 +5.14 +6.44%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 85.01 +5.14 +6.44%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.16 -1.48 -1.65%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 92.76 +2.49 +2.76%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 77.49 -1.94 -2.44%
Chart Gasoline 22 hours 2.370 -0.033 -1.37%

Graph up Marine 2 days 88.72 +1.86 +2.14%
Graph up Murban 2 days 90.24 +1.70 +1.92%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 83.34 -1.21 -1.43%
Graph down Basra Light 306 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 88.98 -1.79 -1.97%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 88.16 -1.48 -1.65%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.16 -1.48 -1.65%
Chart Girassol 2 days 87.96 -1.44 -1.61%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 92.76 +2.49 +2.76%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 56.84 -1.70 -2.90%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 59.98 -0.92 -1.51%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 83.38 -0.92 -1.09%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 81.63 -0.92 -1.11%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 78.78 -0.92 -1.15%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 75.48 -0.92 -1.20%
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 75.48 -0.92 -1.20%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 76.78 -0.92 -1.18%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 85.73 -0.92 -1.06%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 75.08 -0.92 -1.21%

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 85.01 +5.14 +6.44%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 77.75 -1.00 -1.27%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 71.50 -1.00 -1.38%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 86.09 +1.75 +2.07%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 77.86 -0.92 -1.17%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 77.71 -0.92 -1.17%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 77.71 -0.92 -1.17%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 77.75 -1.00 -1.27%
Chart Kansas Common 40 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 92.66 +6.24 +7.22%

  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 16 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 38 mins "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 6 days Wind droughts
  • 3 hours ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 2 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 3 days Kazakhstan Is Defying Russia and Has the Support of China. China is Using Russia's Weakness to Expand Its Own Influence.
  • 2 days Xi Is Set To Be Re-Elected As China’s Leader
  • 7 days Oil Prices Fall After Fed Raises Rates
  • 9 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 12 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)

Breaking News:

Gas Stations in France Running On Empty As Strikes Enter Fourth Day

Tin Market Plagued By Bearish Trend

By Ag Metal Miner - Oct 01, 2022, 12:00 PM CDT
  • Tin prices broke all records in the post-pandemic market.
  • Tin prices have started to fall back, and may hay bottomed out in July.
  • Experts remain divided on where tin price may go towards the end of the year.
Via AG Metal Miner

After a nearly two-year-long bullish trend in the tin market, the tin price recently took a bearish turn. Fed by the pandemic, the tin price reached an all-time high. However, buyer exhaustion soon overtook the market, leading to price drops. Like many metals, tin remains volatile for the moment, having bottomed out in July. But how do tin manufacturers feel about the bear trend? More importantly, do they expect it to continue?

Demand for Tin Alloys Remains Strong

Market volatility certainly plagued the tin market from Q1 – Q3 of 2022. However, AfriTin remains optimistic about the situation. The South African tin mining company plans on expanding its mines significantly in the coming years. They maintain that prior high tin prices, accompanying the post-pandemic bull run, greatly benefited the company.

Companies like AfriTin, which specializes in tin products for electronics, have a distinct advantage in the marketplace. With the electronics market growing at a rapid pace, tin demand is at a point of security. It’s true that the metal’s use as an alloy for solder makes it crucial to many modern products. However, with ongoing energy shortages and manufacturing limitations, tin will face issues not unlike those currently thwarting steel and aluminum.

Tin Price/Market Flip-Flop

Most industrial metals witnessed a roller-coaster ride during Q1-Q3 of 2022, and tin was no exception. In fact, tin bottomed out at nearly 50% below its record peak back in March, when numerous metal markets hit a high point. The LME (London Metal Exchange) alone saw an especially hard crash, falling to just $20,700 per tonne from an all-time high of $51,000. Tin manufacturers followed suit with many metal manufacturers, who bought more supply, resulting in a brief tin rally.

Can we expect a change in tin price? Experts remain divided on where exactly tin prices might go. While tin remains within resistance and support zones, shrinking Chinese demand and limited smelter output have impacted global metal supply over the past three months.

What’s more, demand could drop due to limited supply outside of China, as energy shortages and limited manufacturing output plague the EU. A drop in demand means fewer buyers and lower prices. However, limited supply could mean higher prices for supply and demand.

By The MetalMiner Team

Aluminum Prices Soar By Record 8.5% As LME Weighs Ban On Russian Metals
