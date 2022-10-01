Tin Market Plagued By Bearish Trend

Via AG Metal Miner

After a nearly two-year-long bullish trend in the tin market, the tin price recently took a bearish turn. Fed by the pandemic, the tin price reached an all-time high. However, buyer exhaustion soon overtook the market, leading to price drops. Like many metals, tin remains volatile for the moment, having bottomed out in July. But how do tin manufacturers feel about the bear trend? More importantly, do they expect it to continue?

Demand for Tin Alloys Remains Strong

Market volatility certainly plagued the tin market from Q1 – Q3 of 2022. However, AfriTin remains optimistic about the situation. The South African tin mining company plans on expanding its mines significantly in the coming years. They maintain that prior high tin prices, accompanying the post-pandemic bull run, greatly benefited the company.

Companies like AfriTin, which specializes in tin products for electronics, have a distinct advantage in the marketplace. With the electronics market growing at a rapid pace, tin demand is at a point of security. It’s true that the metal’s use as an alloy for solder makes it crucial to many modern products. However, with ongoing energy shortages and manufacturing limitations, tin will face issues not unlike those currently thwarting steel and aluminum.

Tin Price/Market Flip-Flop

Most industrial metals witnessed a roller-coaster ride during Q1-Q3 of 2022, and tin was no exception. In fact, tin bottomed out at nearly 50% below its record peak back in March, when numerous metal markets hit a high point. The LME (London Metal Exchange) alone saw an especially hard crash, falling to just $20,700 per tonne from an all-time high of $51,000. Tin manufacturers followed suit with many metal manufacturers, who bought more supply, resulting in a brief tin rally.

Can we expect a change in tin price? Experts remain divided on where exactly tin prices might go. While tin remains within resistance and support zones, shrinking Chinese demand and limited smelter output have impacted global metal supply over the past three months.

What’s more, demand could drop due to limited supply outside of China, as energy shortages and limited manufacturing output plague the EU. A drop in demand means fewer buyers and lower prices. However, limited supply could mean higher prices for supply and demand.

By The MetalMiner Team

