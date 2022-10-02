Indonesia Set To Win Big As European Smelters Shut Down

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 2 days 79.49 -1.74 -2.14%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 days 85.14 -2.04 -2.34%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 86.17 -2.17 -2.46%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 days 6.766 -0.108 -1.57%
Graph down Gasoline 2 days 2.370 -0.033 -1.37%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 85.01 +5.14 +6.44%
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 85.01 +5.14 +6.44%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 88.16 -1.48 -1.65%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 92.76 +2.49 +2.76%
Chart Mars US 2 days 77.49 -1.94 -2.44%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 2.370 -0.033 -1.37%

Graph up Marine 3 days 88.72 +1.86 +2.14%
Graph up Murban 3 days 90.24 +1.70 +1.92%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 83.34 -1.21 -1.43%
Graph down Basra Light 307 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 88.98 -1.79 -1.97%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 88.16 -1.48 -1.65%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 88.16 -1.48 -1.65%
Chart Girassol 3 days 87.96 -1.44 -1.61%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 92.76 +2.49 +2.76%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 56.84 -1.70 -2.90%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 days 59.98 -0.92 -1.51%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 83.38 -0.92 -1.09%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 81.63 -0.92 -1.11%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 days 78.78 -0.92 -1.15%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 days 75.48 -0.92 -1.20%
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 75.48 -0.92 -1.20%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 76.78 -0.92 -1.18%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 85.73 -0.92 -1.06%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 75.08 -0.92 -1.21%

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 85.01 +5.14 +6.44%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 77.75 -1.00 -1.27%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 71.50 -1.00 -1.38%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 86.09 +1.75 +2.07%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 77.86 -0.92 -1.17%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 77.71 -0.92 -1.17%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 77.71 -0.92 -1.17%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 77.75 -1.00 -1.27%
Chart Kansas Common 41 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 92.66 +6.24 +7.22%

Gas Stations in France Running On Empty As Strikes Enter Fourth Day

Indonesia Set To Win Big As European Smelters Shut Down

By Ag Metal Miner - Oct 02, 2022, 12:00 PM CDT
  • The ongoing energy crisis has forced smelters in China and Europe to curb production.
  • Indonesian nickel producers are aiming to ramp up production as prices inch higher.
  • Many feel that Indonesian companies have a golden opportunity on their hands, especially after the LME’s March nickel squeeze.
Via AG Metal Miner

Experts anticipate that nickel prices will remain sluggish for the foreseeable future. After the LME’s (London Metal Exchange) nickel squeeze and because of the war in Ukraine, global supply continues to drop. Adding to these problems are expectations that Indonesia’s current nickel surge will further affect nickel price direction. September and October are typically high points for annual nickel purchases, but the metal could face a rocky road going into Q4.

Indonesian Production and its Impact on Nickel Prices

In the beginning of September, MetalMiner commented that Nickel prices began rising at the beginning of the month. This seemed to indicate the potential for a nickel price reversal to the upside. Indonesia, one of the world’s top nickel producers, could benefit significantly from such a move. Indeed, roughly 23.7% of all of the world’s nickel product comes from Indonesia. And in the past year alone, the country produced 814,000 tonnes of nickel. The country also pulls in over $20 billion annually from steel and steel-related products.

Related: Chinese Oil Refiners To Ramp Up Output As Demand Rebounds

Of course, smelter shutdowns in places like Europe and China make Indonesia an attractive nickel alternative. Many feel that Indonesian companies have a golden opportunity on their hands, especially after the LME’s March nickel squeeze. There also continues to be a growing demand for nickel in electronics. The metal’s use in things like batteries helps drive this demand, but it is also keeping the nickel price trends within support and resistance for the moment.

Nickel Price Trends

Nickel prices managed to bounce after declining sharply in the early summer. But after the LME nickel shut down in March, nickel volume levels declined significantly. At that point, there was no sign of the LME returning to pre-shutdown levels (where they were in February of 2022) and the LME nickel price reflected this.

And while volumes remain low, this didn’t stop the price action from bouncing nickel back up from a sharp downtrend. For the time being, nickel remains in a sideways trend firmly between resistance and support. Unfortunately, this also means there is no clear direction to either side. In the long term, experts, traders, and nickel buyers are eager to see a definable trend.

By The MetalMiner Team

Tin Market Plagued By Bearish Trend
