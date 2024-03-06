Semiconductor Woes Could Dampen Auto Industry's Road to Recovery

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 56 mins 79.13 +0.98 +1.25%
Graph up Brent Crude 23 mins 82.89 +0.85 +1.04%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.01 +0.89 +1.08%
Graph down Natural Gas 56 mins 1.929 -0.028 -1.43%
Graph up Gasoline 56 mins 2.554 +0.021 +0.83%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.46 -0.81 -0.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.46 -0.81 -0.98%
Chart Bonny Light 17 hours 87.19 +1.26 +1.47%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.31 -1.07 -1.28%
Chart Mars US 124 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 56 mins 2.554 +0.021 +0.83%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 17 hours 81.40 +0.36 +0.44%
Graph up Murban 17 hours 82.82 +0.28 +0.34%
Graph up Iran Heavy 17 hours 80.55 +1.15 +1.45%
Graph down Basra Light 828 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 17 hours 86.39 +1.12 +1.31%
Graph up Bonny Light 17 hours 87.19 +1.26 +1.47%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 17 hours 87.19 +1.26 +1.47%
Chart Girassol 17 hours 85.65 +0.99 +1.17%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.31 -1.07 -1.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 281 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 62.00 -0.59 -0.94%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 80.30 -0.59 -0.73%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 78.55 -0.59 -0.75%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 74.95 -0.59 -0.78%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 71.75 -0.59 -0.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 71.75 -0.59 -0.82%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 72.50 -0.59 -0.81%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 80.25 -0.59 -0.73%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 72.35 -0.59 -0.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.46 -0.81 -0.98%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.63 -0.11 -0.15%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 68.38 -0.11 -0.16%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 82.30 +0.38 +0.46%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 73.48 +0.34 +0.46%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 74.63 -0.11 -0.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.63 -0.11 -0.15%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.50 -0.75 -1.00%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 70.25 +1.75 +2.55%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 82.68 -1.23 -1.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 19 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 10 days America should go after China but it should be done in a wise way.
  • 6 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 5 days World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough
  • 8 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Italy on Track to Phase out Coal for Power Generation by 2025

Low-Cost Nickel from Indonesia is Flooding The Market

Low-Cost Nickel from Indonesia is Flooding The Market

Indonesia's rapid rise as the…

U.S. Mines Race to Restart As Uranium Prices Skyrocket

U.S. Mines Race to Restart As Uranium Prices Skyrocket

The resurgence of uranium prices…

EU Member States Clash on Sanctioning Russian Aluminum

EU Member States Clash on Sanctioning Russian Aluminum

The EU considers banning Russian…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Semiconductor Woes Could Dampen Auto Industry's Road to Recovery

By Metal Miner - Mar 06, 2024, 4:00 PM CST
  • The Automotive MMI dipped by 3.03% due to bearish pressure on steel prices, despite overall market recovery and increased auto sales.
  • Microchip shortages persist as a significant hurdle for automotive manufacturing, with forecasts suggesting continued scarcity through 2024.
  • The demand for microchips in modern vehicles exacerbates the impact of raw material scarcity, highlighting the need for a stable supply chain in the semiconductor and automotive sectors.
Join Our Community
Automaker

Via Metal Miner

Month-over-month, the Automotive MMI (Monthly Metals Index) dropped by 3.03%. While the automotive market continued to improve overall, bearish pressure on certain steel prices like hot-dipped galvanized steel, ultimately forced the index down. Experts anticipate this bearish pressure to continue impacting both steel prices and automotive manufacturing in the short term. Despite this, the automotive market, in general, witnessed a welcome rebound in sales after a quiet beginning to the year.

February’s Rebound in Auto Sales

The U.S. auto sector experienced a slight uptick in sales in February. After a sluggish start to the year, sales of new cars increased significantly. Notably, Ford saw a 10.5% increase in sales, mainly driven by the desire for SUVs and hybrids. Meanwhile, various forecasts and analyses by S&P Global Mobility, Cox Automotive, and J.D. Power-GlobalData also indicated a positive trend in U.S. auto sales.

S&P Global Mobility predicted that February 2024 would see a modest uptick in U.S. car sales. This included a light vehicle sales volume of 15.9 million units, up 3% from the prior year. Such an optimistic assessment suggests a bright future for U.S. automotive manufacturing as both the domestic market and consumer demand seem to be growing.

Related: Two Countries That Could Break Putin's Gas Grip On Europe

According to Cox Automotive’s projections, the seasonally adjusted annual sales rate (SAAR) for new cars will grow from January to February and reach around 15.4 million units. This, combined with the rising sales, further supports a favorable trend for 2024.

Microchip Shortages Still Affecting Automotive Manufacturing

Despite this short-term uptick in the consumer end of the automotive industry, things on the automotive manufacturing end still face an ongoing problem that could counter sale increases: microchip shortages. Even with advancements, the problem of chip scarcity remains far from resolved, leading to continuous disturbances in the global automobile industry.

Forecasts for 2024 indicate that the number of new cars on the market will rise, getting closer to pre-pandemic levels and perhaps approaching three million units. This recovery shows that the sector continues to head in the right direction. However, this could contrast sharply with potential low supplies during this era of chip scarcity.

IDC, a market research group, predicts that chip scarcity could continue to worsen in 2024. This forecast is consistent with the industry’s assumption of a minimum 20% rise in revenue for the semiconductor sector. Despite attempts to address supply chain difficulties, there is still difficulty certifying capacity for usage in the automotive industry. This suggests that chip shortages could linger throughout 2024 and beyond.

Raw Materials for Microchips Scarce

The automotive sector saw a huge impact due to the ongoing problems with locating raw materials for car microchips. Indeed, numerous issues interfering with the supply chain and production processes have led to a scarcity of these vital materials. Meanwhile, the growing complexity of modern automobiles only worsens the impact of this scarcity, as most new vehicles require an ever-growing number of semiconductor chips.

Related: Artificial Intelligence Could Trigger a Natural Gas Boom in Europe

The typical automobile now boasts around 1,400–1,500 chips, and some can have up to 3,000. This heightened demand, in conjunction with obstacles in the supply chain and disturbances in acquiring raw materials, continues to contribute to a growing disparity with the availability of raw materials. This enormous economic value at stake only emphasizes how critical it is to overcome the current chip scarcity and avoid major disruptions that might affect the automobile industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the semiconductor industry and the automotive sector continue to devise ways to lessen the effects of these shortages and guarantee a more reliable supply chain going forward.

By Jennifer Kary

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Mines Race to Restart As Uranium Prices Skyrocket
Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

This Could Be A Gamechanger For Natural Gas In Europe

This Could Be A Gamechanger For Natural Gas In Europe
China’s Rare Earth Export Ban Is Backfiring

China’s Rare Earth Export Ban Is Backfiring
Oil Prices Could Surprise to the Upside This Year

Oil Prices Could Surprise to the Upside This Year
WTI Soars Past $80 per Barrel as Oil Market Tightens

WTI Soars Past $80 per Barrel as Oil Market Tightens
2 Ways to Play Europe’s $800 Billion Energy Crisis

2 Ways to Play Europe’s $800 Billion Energy Crisis

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com