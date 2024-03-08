Guinea Greenlights Major Iron Ore Project with Global Giants

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.86 -1.07 -1.36%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.91 -1.05 -1.27%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 82.28 -0.98 -1.18%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.800 -0.018 -0.99%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.527 -0.027 -1.07%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.26 -0.22 -0.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.26 -0.22 -0.27%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.97 -1.22 -1.40%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.71 +0.03 +0.04%
Chart Mars US 126 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.527 -0.027 -1.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 81.72 +0.32 +0.39%
Graph up Murban 2 days 83.25 +0.43 +0.52%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 79.57 -0.98 -1.22%
Graph down Basra Light 830 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 84.92 -1.47 -1.70%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 85.97 -1.22 -1.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.97 -1.22 -1.40%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.48 -1.17 -1.37%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.71 +0.03 +0.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 283 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 63.08 -0.20 -0.32%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 81.08 -0.20 -0.25%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 79.33 -0.20 -0.25%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 75.13 -0.20 -0.27%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 72.43 -0.20 -0.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 72.43 -0.20 -0.28%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 73.43 -0.20 -0.27%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 81.08 -0.20 -0.25%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 73.23 -0.20 -0.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.26 -0.22 -0.27%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.41 -0.20 -0.26%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 69.16 -0.20 -0.29%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 82.34 +0.83 +1.02%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 74.26 -0.20 -0.27%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 75.41 -0.20 -0.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.41 -0.20 -0.26%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.25 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 69.50 +1.00 +1.46%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 83.00 +0.91 +1.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 6 days Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 12 days America should go after China but it should be done in a wise way.
  • 8 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 7 days World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough
  • 10 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Germany Still Hasn’t Ruled Out Expropriation of Rosneft’s Assets

India’s Steel Sector Urges Tariff Adjustments To Combat Flood of Imports

India’s Steel Sector Urges Tariff Adjustments To Combat Flood of Imports

India faces a surge in…

Iron Ore Prices Rise as China Ramps Up Imports

Iron Ore Prices Rise as China Ramps Up Imports

Despite challenges like the Evergrande…

U.S. Mines Race to Restart As Uranium Prices Skyrocket

U.S. Mines Race to Restart As Uranium Prices Skyrocket

The resurgence of uranium prices…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Guinea Greenlights Major Iron Ore Project with Global Giants

By Metal Miner - Mar 08, 2024, 1:00 PM CST
  • The National Transition Council of Guinea approves a joint venture to develop the Simandou iron ore mining project, with an estimated 2.4 billion metric tonnes of reserves, aiming for production to begin in the first quarter of 2026.
  • The project includes the construction of a 670-kilometer railway and a deep-water port to facilitate the export of iron ore, primarily to Chinese steelmakers.
  • Meanwhile, Russia's Elgaugol plans to construct a 530-kilometer rail line to connect the Elga coking coal mine to the Elga port, boosting coal export capacity to the Asia-Pacific region.
Join Our Community
Mining

Via Metal Miner

The West African state of Guinea recently approved a joint development deal between the government, Rio Tinto/Simfer, and the Winning Consortium Simandou (WCS) consortia to develop the Simandou iron ore mining project.

The National Transition Council (NTC), Guinea’s legislative body under the interim regime, announced the deal’s approval on February 3. “In short, this agreement provides for…the construction of railway and port infrastructure, no later than December 31, 2025 and the start of iron ore production in the first quarter of 2026,” NTC said in a statement.

Simandou has 2.4 billion metric tonnes of estimated reserves, from which it can produce 2.25 billion metric tonnes of 65% Fe iron. Under the agreement, WSC will develop Blocks 1 and 2, while Rio Tinto / Simfer will develop the remaining two blocks. Combined, this represents over 1.46 million square kilometers of iron ore mining potential.

The Rio Tinto / Simfer consortium comprises the metals and mining multinational, which holds 53% in the two blocks. Meanwhile, the Simfer joint venture between Chalco Iron Ore Holdings and the Guinean government holds the remaining percentage in Blocks 1 and 2. Finally, Singapore-headquartered conglomerate Winning International Consortium, China’s Weiqiao Aluminium, and London-registered United Mining Suppliers comprise WSC.

An Untapped Resource Hub for Iron Ore Mining

Simandou is in Nzérékoré Region of southern Guinea, roughly 900 kilometers away from the capital and port city of Conakry. The council also mentioned the potential construction of a steel mill with an annual capacity of 500,000 metric tonnes, though it did not indicate if that would be crude steel or cast and rolled products.

Related: How To Profit From Europe’s $800 Billion Energy Crisis

NTC added that work is also underway to construct a 670-kilometer, double-tracked line to Forécariah Prefecture on the Atlantic coast and a deep-water port at that site. Currently, it seems Chinese steelmakers will be the likely end-users of Simandou iron ore.

Switching from Iron Ore Mining to Coal: Russia’s Elga Port

According to a Russian media report, Russian coking coal producer Elgaugol plans to finish constructing a 530-kilometer rail line to connect the Elga coking coal mine directly to the Elga port. The planned port is on the Sea of Okhtosk, which gives access to the Pacific Ocean. Company information states that the site will have a through capacity of 30-50 million metric tons.

Related: 2 Companies That Could Help Europe Win Its Energy War With Russia

he Elga coal deposit is located in the southeastern part of the Sakha Republic and is one of the largest untapped coal deposits in the world. The Elga coal complex includes a coal mine, a washing plant, and infrastructure for transporting the coal. Under the current setup, coal from the mine travels along a 360-kilometer rail branch that connects with Russian Railway’s (RZhD) Baikal-Amur Mainline at Ulak. Cargoes then travel at least 1,000 kilometers south to ports in eastern Russia for export.

Elga Port Impact on Global Trade

Information on Elgaugol’s website also indicated that the Elga open-pit coal mine has up to 2.2 billion metric tonnes of JORC-compliant resources. It also achieved annual production of 45 million metric tonnes in 2023. The site likewise noted that steelmakers in the APAC region are the primary end users of Elgaugol’s coal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Russian metals and mining company Mechel developed the coal mine and built the original rail connection of this century, with production starting in 2012. However, the group sold it to Moscow-headquartered A-Property conglomerate in 2020 in an effort to restructure its debts. Mechel was also losing money on the rail link and wanted RZhD to take control of it in 2016, though reports now indicate that the railroad was reluctant to do so.

By Christopher Rivituso

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Semiconductor Woes Could Dampen Auto Industry's Road to Recovery
Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

This Could Be A Gamechanger For Natural Gas In Europe

This Could Be A Gamechanger For Natural Gas In Europe
China’s Rare Earth Export Ban Is Backfiring

China’s Rare Earth Export Ban Is Backfiring
Oil Prices Could Surprise to the Upside This Year

Oil Prices Could Surprise to the Upside This Year
SpaceX-Backed Flying Car Startup Gets FAA Nod

SpaceX-Backed Flying Car Startup Gets FAA Nod
2 Ways to Play Europe’s $800 Billion Energy Crisis

2 Ways to Play Europe’s $800 Billion Energy Crisis

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com