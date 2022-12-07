Nickel Prices Could See Some Bullish Upside This Month

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 72.36 -1.89 -2.55%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 77.41 -1.94 -2.44%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 75.90 -1.82 -2.34%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.805 +0.336 +6.14%
Graph down Gasoline 17 mins 2.089 -0.060 -2.80%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 75.51 -2.62 -3.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 75.51 -2.62 -3.35%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 79.15 -4.84 -5.76%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.77 -3.39 -4.08%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 71.08 -3.80 -5.07%
Chart Gasoline 17 mins 2.089 -0.060 -2.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 76.92 -3.03 -3.79%
Graph down Murban 2 days 81.09 -3.19 -3.79%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 75.63 -4.61 -5.75%
Graph down Basra Light 373 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 78.81 -5.05 -6.02%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 79.15 -4.84 -5.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 79.15 -4.84 -5.76%
Chart Girassol 2 days 78.22 -4.78 -5.76%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.77 -3.39 -4.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 47.76 -1.47 -2.99%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 53.00 -2.68 -4.81%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 76.40 -2.68 -3.39%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 74.65 -2.68 -3.47%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 71.80 -2.68 -3.60%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 68.50 -2.68 -3.77%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 68.50 -2.68 -3.77%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 69.80 -2.68 -3.70%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 78.75 -2.68 -3.29%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 68.10 -2.68 -3.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 75.51 -2.62 -3.35%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 71.00 -2.50 -3.40%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 64.75 -2.50 -3.72%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 81.22 -5.55 -6.40%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 68.33 -2.68 -3.77%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 70.73 -2.68 -3.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 70.73 -2.68 -3.65%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 71.00 -2.50 -3.40%
Chart Kansas Common 10 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 80.51 -3.18 -3.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 17 hours "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 2 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 7 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 12 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 5 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 3 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 9 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 5 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 12 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 13 days Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 16 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

Russia’s Oil Exports Nosedive Following Price Cap

Base Metals Continue To Face Bearish Headwinds

Base Metals Continue To Face Bearish Headwinds

Zinc prices saw a sharp…

Steel Prices Hammered By China’s Zero-Covid Flip-Flop

Steel Prices Hammered By China’s Zero-Covid Flip-Flop

Rumors that China was going…

Short Term Outlook Dims For Copper Prices

Short Term Outlook Dims For Copper Prices

Bearish news is continuing to…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Nickel Prices Could See Some Bullish Upside This Month

By Ag Metal Miner - Dec 07, 2022, 4:00 PM CST
  • A decrease in stainless steel imports could lead to a supply squeeze.
  • Nickel prices are likely to climb this month due to stainless shortages.
  • Service centers, brokers, master distributors, and some end users remain flush with inventory, but reduced imports will draw down stocks.
Join Our Community

Via AG Metal Miner

The Stainless Monthly Metals Index (MMI) moved up with a 7.32% rise from November to December. Meanwhile, the nickel price index appeared decidedly bullish throughout the month.

While nickel prices modestly retraced from their early month rally, upside price action continued to support the short-term range breakout. Sustained increases should foster further bullish anticipation, which could support a continuation of the short-term uptrend. Meanwhile, volumes remained steady coming into December. However, it’s important to note how potentially volatile contracts for nickel can become amid low liquidity. This will continue to pose a risk for buyers as price action remains susceptible to a quick reversal. 

Service Centers Working Through Stainless Inventory Glut

Service centers, brokers, master distributors, and some end users remain flush with inventory. Most service centers indicated that October shipments were relatively flat compared to September. As a result, many have more than four months of stainless inventory on hand. Service center shipments should decline further as they look to reduce stock before December 31st. This is key to improving year-end financials and, in some states, avoiding potential inventory tax liabilities. Although 304 base prices have remained steady throughout the year, this supply glut has added downward pressure to stainless steel spot prices. 

Cold Rolled Stainless Shortage Risk Amid Import Declines  

Alongside these declining service center shipments, imports have slowed significantly in recent months. Indeed, some industry insiders think all U.S. cold rolled stainless steel products could be under allocation as early as March. Meanwhile, import licenses have also declined. This means that service centers, brokers, and master distributors have all pulled back from buying stainless imports. If history repeats itself, the inventory overhang situation will likely be over-corrected. This will lead to stainless cold rolled shortages until enough imports arrive to fill the gap.

That said, the eroding health of the global economy will continue to pressure overall demand. Indeed, reports are circulating that some Indonesian stainless steel producers suffered losses last month due to reduced domestic and global demand. This triggered some plants to indefinitely reduce output, while others implemented scheduled maintenance.

In the U.S. specifically, the manufacturing sector returned to contractionary territory. In fact, for the first time since May of 2020, the ISM Manufacturing PMI descended beneath the expansion/contraction threshold, reading a mere 49 for November. That said, U.S. manufacturing remains strong relative to other parts of the globe. For example, both the Eurozone and Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMIs have remained below 50 since June.

Indonesia Loses EU Challenge to Export Ban 

On Nov. 30, the World Trade Organization (WTO) released its final report on Indonesia’s ban on nickel ore exports. As MinerMiner previously noted, the ban went into effect in 2020. At the time, it was part of a larger strategy to attract investments for value-adds to Indonesia’s nickel supply chain. The EU challenged the ban on the grounds it unfairly restricted access to key raw materials, specifically for stainless steel producers. As Indonesia’s President, Joko Widodo, predicted, the WTO ruled in favor of the EU.

According to the decision, the export ban and domestic processing requirements were inconsistent with an article of the General Agreement on Tariff and Trade. The specified article prohibits WTO members from banning or restricting imports and exports outside of duties or taxes. Indonesia had justified the ban by stating its measures were “temporary” and designed to prevent critical shortages of raw materials. Such a move is indeed permitted by other articles within the agreement.

Despite the loss, Indonesia plans to appeal. As a whole, the ban was wildly successful for the country. Indeed, it will likely serve as an incentive for Indonesia to continue limiting exports in some form. Currently, the country accounts for roughly 38% of global nickel production, giving it significant influence over the nickel price. In fact, due to the investments the ban triggered, the archipelago has since become the second-largest producer of stainless steel.

Of course, the WTO’s decision will not undo Indonesia’s newfound dominance within global stainless steel production. Many insiders expect Indonesia to adopt some form of export duty allowed by trade regulations in the near future.

How Long Will the Nickel Price Remain Bullish?

The nickel price index showed a short-term uptrend last month. However, an element of directional uncertainty remains. The downturn in Europe and the threat of a prolonged recession in the U.S. will continue to drag on prices. As mentioned above, the largest consumer of nickel, stainless steel production, appears to have peaked due to eroding demand.   

On top of that, a number of the factors that underpinned last month’s bullishness have since evaporated. Contrary to market expectations, the LME chose not to ban or limit Russian material. Albeit less surprising, the removal of Indonesia’s export ban will also add downside pressure to the nickel price. That said, this has yet proven sufficient to shift price direction. Moreover, the decision’s impact could be further mitigated should Indonesia implement previously announced nickel pig iron (NPI) tariffs or any new duties to replace the ban.

China’s shifting approach to zero-COVID served as the other dynamic force. The month opened to rumors of a potential end date, which supported a rally across the base metal category. By mid-month, however, the rallies stagnated amid record outbreaks and new lockdowns. Then, in an unexpected twist, rampant protests and growing social unrest caused Beijing to unravel lockdowns and again loosen restrictions.

China reopening will likely prove a slow process. They currently face a surging exit wave and low public immunity due to lack of exposure. Still, the move will nonetheless have a bullish effect on metal prices as the country’s demand reemerges. How bullish remains uncertain as China continues to grapple with other economic challenges, including its property sector crisis, an aging population, and high debt levels. 

By AG Metal Miner

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Rare Earth Supply Chains Are In Chaos
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia’s Army Is Running Out Of Ammunition

Russia’s Army Is Running Out Of Ammunition
Why 2023 Is Likely To See Much Higher Oil Prices

Why 2023 Is Likely To See Much Higher Oil Prices
U.S. Oil, Gas Drilling Activity Goes Nowhere

U.S. Oil, Gas Drilling Activity Goes Nowhere
U.S. LNG Is Booming, But Who Supplies The Gas?

U.S. LNG Is Booming, But Who Supplies The Gas?
Russia Boosts Production While OPEC+ Considers Deeper Oil Output Cuts

Russia Boosts Production While OPEC+ Considers Deeper Oil Output Cuts



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com