Rare Earth Supply Chains Are In Chaos

WTI Crude 10 mins 77.68 -2.30 -2.88%
Brent Crude 10 mins 83.38 -2.19 -2.56%
Murban Crude 15 mins 84.14 -0.12 -0.14%
Natural Gas 10 mins 5.631 -0.650 -10.35%
Gasoline 10 mins 2.213 -0.067 -2.96%
Louisiana Light 4 days 81.56 -1.20 -1.45%
Louisiana Light 4 days 81.56 -1.20 -1.45%
Bonny Light 4 days 85.49 -1.91 -2.19%
Opec Basket 4 days 83.97 -0.42 -0.50%
Mars US 3 days 74.88 -1.44 -1.89%
Gasoline 10 mins 2.213 -0.067 -2.96%

Marine 4 days 80.25 -0.27 -0.34%
Murban 4 days 85.32 -0.54 -0.63%
Iran Heavy 4 days 81.67 -2.31 -2.75%
Basra Light 371 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Saharan Blend 4 days 85.38 -1.98 -2.27%
Bonny Light 4 days 85.49 -1.91 -2.19%
Bonny Light 4 days 85.49 -1.91 -2.19%
Girassol 4 days 84.46 -1.91 -2.21%
Opec Basket 4 days 83.97 -0.42 -0.50%

Canadian Crude Index 1827 days 52.09 -0.53 -1.01%
Western Canadian Select 12 hours 58.73 -1.24 -2.07%
Canadian Condensate 12 hours 82.13 -1.24 -1.49%
Premium Synthetic 12 hours 80.38 -1.24 -1.52%
Sweet Crude 12 hours 77.53 -1.24 -1.57%
Peace Sour 12 hours 74.23 -1.24 -1.64%
Peace Sour 12 hours 74.23 -1.24 -1.64%
Light Sour Blend 12 hours 75.53 -1.24 -1.62%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 84.48 -1.24 -1.45%
Central Alberta 12 hours 73.83 -1.24 -1.65%

Louisiana Light 4 days 81.56 -1.20 -1.45%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 76.25 -1.25 -1.61%
Giddings 4 days 70.00 -1.25 -1.75%
ANS West Coast 6 days 89.63 +2.28 +2.61%
West Texas Sour 4 days 74.06 -1.24 -1.65%
Eagle Ford 4 days 76.46 -1.24 -1.60%
Eagle Ford 4 days 76.46 -1.24 -1.60%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 76.25 -1.25 -1.61%
Kansas Common 8 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Buena Vista 4 days 86.74 -1.24 -1.41%

By Ag Metal Miner - Dec 05, 2022, 1:00 PM CST
  • Rare earth supply chains are grappling with the fallout from China’s controversial zero-Covid policy.
  • As the world becomes increasingly dependent on rare earth materials, some countries are moving to block Chinese investment in the resources.
  • The west continues to find alternatives to Chinese rare earth magnets, however, the process is slow.
Via AG Metal Miner

The December Rare Earths MMI (Monthly MetalMiner Index) traded sideways for the second month in a row. The index dropped 1.55% and MetalMiner anticipates it will continue sideways, most definitely for the short term and possibly in the long term. This is mostly thanks to the supply of global rare earth magnets being interrupted by the current events within China, the world’s #1 supplier of rare earth elements.

Contrary to its name, rare earths are not rare. However, they are rare in concentrated amounts. This makes mining and extraction difficult. So with China being in an uncertain geopolitical place, along with trade being disrupted from zero-COVID, rare earth supply chains felt the effects in the past couple of months. It’s entirely possible that prices could switch upward.

Other Countries Blocking Chinese Rare Earth Investments

As the world pushes towards green energy, so does its reliance on rare earth materials. This makes having a single source for rare earths a vulnerability for any country. The need for more sources outside of China for rare earths is vital.

However, a real issue exists. China holds the most rare earth reserves for a single country, almost double its next-highest contender, Vietnam. The next two largest reserves lay within Brazil and Russia. With the current geopolitical stance of Russia, this doesn’t make Russia a viable option for NATO nations.

Even with these current circumstances, some countries are taking the initiative to block rare earth investments of China. Canada, another country who holds numerous rare earth reserves of its own, took the liberty of blocking China from some of its own rare earth junior mining companies. The Canadian government did this in an attempt to hold onto its own rare earth reserves.

Germany also began pushing harsher policies on China. In recent month’s, Germany’s foreign ministry began requiring companies to take a more harsh stance on Chinese human rights violations, listing the rare earth magnets sector as one of these areas of concern.

Slowly Finding Chinese Rare Earth Magnets Alternatives

The west continues to find alternatives to Chinese rare earth magnets, however, the process is slow. Since China has supplied rare earth supplies to the world predominantly for decades, breaking dependence is proving difficult. However, new sources are arising. Recently, a Norwegian rare earths firm announced new investments in it’s endeavors across Canada, Norway and Sweden.

India could also prove a likely contender in the future. Similar to the west, India also finds itself in a sticky situation due to the nation’s reliance on Chinese rare earths. Recently, domestic industries put fourth their voices to the Indian government to encourage rare earth initiatives outside of China. This all came backed by the Confederation of Indian Industry, who set up a series of suggested steps towards private sectors which would help break Chinese rare earth dependency.

This would do well for India domestically, as India contains large reserves of rare earths itself. However, the rest of the world can’t hope to benefit from this at the moment, as this does not include domestic trade.

By AG Metal Miner

