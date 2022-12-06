U.S. Oil Exports Hit Record High

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 75.69 -1.24 -1.61%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.32 -1.36 -1.64%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 79.68 -1.35 -1.67%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.488 -0.089 -1.60%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.183 -0.019 -0.85%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 81.56 -1.20 -1.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 81.56 -1.20 -1.45%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.99 -1.50 -1.75%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.97 -0.42 -0.50%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 71.08 -3.80 -5.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.183 -0.019 -0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 79.95 -0.30 -0.37%
Graph down Murban 1 day 84.28 -1.04 -1.22%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 80.24 -1.43 -1.75%
Graph down Basra Light 371 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 83.86 -1.52 -1.78%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 83.99 -1.50 -1.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.99 -1.50 -1.75%
Chart Girassol 1 day 83.00 -1.46 -1.73%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.97 -0.42 -0.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1826 days 49.23 -2.86 -5.49%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 55.68 -3.05 -5.19%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 7 hours 79.08 -3.05 -3.71%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 7 hours 77.33 -3.05 -3.79%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 74.48 -3.05 -3.93%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 71.18 -3.05 -4.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 71.18 -3.05 -4.11%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 72.48 -3.05 -4.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 81.43 -3.05 -3.61%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 70.78 -3.05 -4.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 81.56 -1.20 -1.45%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 73.50 -2.75 -3.61%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 67.25 -2.75 -3.93%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 89.63 +2.28 +2.61%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 71.01 -3.05 -4.12%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 73.41 -3.05 -3.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 73.41 -3.05 -3.99%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 73.50 -2.75 -3.61%
Chart Kansas Common 8 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 86.74 -1.24 -1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 2 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 12 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 30 mins "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 23 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 15 mins Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 10 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 4 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 2 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 8 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 11 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 12 days Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 15 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

China’s President To Visit Saudi Arabia This Week

How Putin Is Stopping A Revolution At Home

How Putin Is Stopping A Revolution At Home

Putin is actively attempting to…

Russian Upstream Oil And Gas Investment Set To Plunge By $15 Billion

Russian Upstream Oil And Gas Investment Set To Plunge By $15 Billion

Western sanctions and the exodus…

The Race For Space-Based Solar Power Is Underway

The Race For Space-Based Solar Power Is Underway

A new space race is…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Oil Exports Hit Record High

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 06, 2022, 7:38 AM CST
  • Last week, U.S. exports of crude oil and petroleum products hit 11.8 million barrels per day, marking an all-time high.
  • The record came just days before the EU embargo on imports of Russian crude oil by sea came into effect.
  • Seaborne exports of U.S. crude oil exceeded 7.1 million bpd, which also marked an all-time high.

U.S. exports of crude oil and petroleum products hit an all-time high of 11.8 million barrels per day (bpd) last week, The Maritime Executive reports

In the week to November 25, a total of 11.776 million bpd of U.S. crude and petroleum were exported, the latest data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed.  

The jump in American crude and product exports came days before the EU embargo on imports of Russian crude oil by sea, which came into effect on December 5, along with a price cap set by the EU and G7 at $60 per barrel for Russia’s crude, if traders want to use Western maritime transportation services for shipping Russian oil.

Of all the 11.8 million bpd of American crude and products exported last week, seaborne exports of U.S. crude oil exceeded 7.1 million bpd, an all-time high, according to TankerTrackers.com. The tanker-tracking service counted 15 very large crude carriers (VLCCs) or ultra-large crude carriers (ULCCs)—each capable of transporting 2 million barrels of oil—departing U.S. ports last week, it said on Monday.

According to the EIA’s data, weekly American crude exports have also set records multiple times in recent weeks.

The United States has ramped up exports of crude as the EU looks to non-Russian supply due to the embargo. In fact, U.S. exports of crude and petroleum products have been steadily rising this year, especially after the Russian invasion of Ukraine upended energy trade flows and buyers started shunning Russian products or began preparations to purchase non-Russian supplies.

The Port of Corpus Christi, Texas, for example, has set records this year in tonnage exported, largely due to crude oil exports. In the third quarter, the port beat its previous record from the second quarter, driven in large part by record exports of crude oil.

“In these times of uncertainty, moving America’s energy to other U.S. demand centers and our overseas allies and trading partners has never been more critical for our economic and national security,” said Sean Strawbridge, Chief Executive Officer for the Port of Corpus Christi.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

IEA: The Energy Crisis Will Accelerate Renewable Power Growth
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Next Week Will Be Critical For Oil Markets

Next Week Will Be Critical For Oil Markets
U.S. Oil, Gas Drilling Activity Goes Nowhere

U.S. Oil, Gas Drilling Activity Goes Nowhere
Why 2023 Is Likely To See Much Higher Oil Prices

Why 2023 Is Likely To See Much Higher Oil Prices
Oil Shoots Up On Huge Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Shoots Up On Huge Crude Inventory Draw
U.S. LNG Is Booming, But Who Supplies The Gas?

U.S. LNG Is Booming, But Who Supplies The Gas?



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com