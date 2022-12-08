Iron Ore Futures Jump As Chinese Cities Ease Covid Restrictions

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 72.06 +0.05 +0.07%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 76.81 -0.36 -0.47%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 74.47 -1.43 -1.88%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.119 +0.396 +6.92%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.066 -0.012 -0.56%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 73.23 -2.28 -3.02%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 73.23 -2.28 -3.02%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 77.32 -1.83 -2.31%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 79.77 -3.39 -4.08%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 66.16 -2.19 -3.20%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.066 -0.012 -0.56%

Graph down Marine 2 days 73.81 -3.11 -4.04%
Graph down Murban 2 days 78.24 -2.85 -3.51%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 74.00 -1.63 -2.16%
Graph down Basra Light 374 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 77.13 -1.68 -2.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 77.32 -1.83 -2.31%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 77.32 -1.83 -2.31%
Chart Girassol 2 days 76.47 -1.75 -2.24%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 79.77 -3.39 -4.08%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 46.51 -1.25 -2.62%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 50.76 -2.24 -4.23%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 74.16 -2.24 -2.93%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 72.41 -2.24 -3.00%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 69.56 -2.24 -3.12%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 66.26 -2.24 -3.27%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 66.26 -2.24 -3.27%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 67.56 -2.24 -3.21%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 76.51 -2.24 -2.84%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 65.86 -2.24 -3.29%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 73.23 -2.28 -3.02%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 68.75 -2.25 -3.17%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 62.50 -2.25 -3.47%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 78.34 -2.88 -3.55%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 66.09 -2.24 -3.28%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 68.49 -2.24 -3.17%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 68.49 -2.24 -3.17%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 68.75 -2.25 -3.17%
Chart Kansas Common 11 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 78.27 -2.24 -2.78%

  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 2 hours "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 3 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 1 hour "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 3 hours "Oil prices likely not responsible for inflation and other energy insights by hedge fund manager Josh Young" - Kitco News interview by David Lin
  • 3 hours Uniper is over - Germany (Government) buys the Company
  • 13 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 6 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 10 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 13 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com

Breaking News:

Saudi Arabia Reports First Budget Surplus In A Decade

Base Metals Continue To Face Bearish Headwinds

Base Metals Continue To Face Bearish Headwinds

Zinc prices saw a sharp…

Metal Markets Breathe Sigh Of Relief As China Eases Covid Restrictions

Metal Markets Breathe Sigh Of Relief As China Eases Covid Restrictions

Metal markets are breathing a…

Nickel Prices Could Be Set For A Rally

Nickel Prices Could Be Set For A Rally

Bullish catalysts are mounting for…

Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites.

Iron Ore Futures Jump As Chinese Cities Ease Covid Restrictions

By Ag Metal Miner - Dec 08, 2022, 1:00 PM CST
  • Experts see renewed demand for steel as China reopens cities. 
  • Easing COVID-19 restrictions could send Iron ore as high as $150 per ton in by June 2023: Citigroup.
  • China is reportedly picking up large volumes of low-grade Indian iron ore in the coming weeks.
Via AG Metal Miner

China’s steady easing of covid-19 restrictions finally allowed the beleaguered economy to begin reopening. Many experts expect a renewed demand for steel, which means an increased appetite for steel-making raw materials such as iron ore. Both analysts and traders believe the lifting the restrictions was a step in the right direction. This current positivity is clear in the price of iron ore futures, which have started climbing once again.

Ore futures rose this Monday after more cities in China eased their covid restrictions. According to one report, Citi Group believes that the gradual reopening of the economy could propel iron ore prices as high as $150 a ton by June 2023.

In the past month, iron ore prices have enjoyed a significant rise and fresh advancements. According to the report, this prompted Citi to upgrade its forecast for Australia’s top export. The organization also projects that iron ore will reach $120 on a three-month horizon, from its previous price of $110. However,  if China initiates even more credit easing up measures, Citi claims ore prices could rally towards $150 a ton in the next three to six months.

India Set to Benefit From China’s Initiatives

China’s sudden motivation is also good news for neighboring India. A few days ago, the Indian government withdrew an export duty on iron ore lumps and fines of less than 58% Fe. Back in May, the government levied export charges varying from 15% for steel exports to around 50% iron ore (including concentrates), which no doubt impacted iron ore futures.  Steel prices in domestic markets have been falling ever since.

Now, reports emerging in India reference China picking up large volumes of low-grade Indian iron ore in the coming weeks. This is largely due to Chinese steelmakers seeking cheaper raw materials to cope with meager profits.

A report in The Hindu Businessline detailed that traders and analysts were looking to resume buying from India after six months of suspension. In fact, one subset of traders believed that there was still room for prices and iron ore futures to rise. They cited demand for low-grade iron ore fines and pellets, which has received support from steelmakers’ incentives to bring down costs.

Iron Ore Futures Impacted by Price Gaps

The report also detailed how Chinese steelmakers were already increasing the ratio of low-grade iron ore. Their primary goal was to cut down on production costs, thus pushing up the price of the cheaper ores. These days, the gap between high and low grades is less than $40 a ton. This is down from nearly $90 a ton in March and the lowest since April 2021.

Meanwhile, the Indian government’s decision to withdraw export duty comes when India’s steel exports were down 66% (in October), the highest for this fiscal. As iron ore futures rise, experts on all sides continue to watch the Asian markets closely.

By Sohrab Darabshaw

