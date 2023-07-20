New EV Innovations Put A Dent In Copper Demand

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 20 mins 75.63 +0.28 +0.37%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 79.76 +0.30 +0.38%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 80.46 -0.34 -0.42%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.755 +0.152 +5.84%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.753 +0.033 +1.20%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 77.80 -0.46 -0.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 77.80 -0.46 -0.59%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.72 +0.86 +1.06%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.46 +1.13 +1.41%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 76.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.753 +0.033 +1.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 80.15 +1.46 +1.86%
Graph up Murban 2 days 81.33 +1.34 +1.68%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 80.40 +0.38 +0.47%
Graph down Basra Light 598 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 80.36 +0.78 +0.98%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 81.72 +0.86 +1.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.72 +0.86 +1.06%
Chart Girassol 2 days 82.63 +0.63 +0.77%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.46 +1.13 +1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 51 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 54.04 -0.37 -0.68%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 77.44 -0.37 -0.48%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 75.69 -0.37 -0.49%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 72.84 -0.37 -0.51%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 69.54 -0.37 -0.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 69.54 -0.37 -0.53%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 70.84 -0.37 -0.52%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 79.79 -0.37 -0.46%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 69.14 -0.37 -0.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 77.80 -0.46 -0.59%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 71.83 -0.40 -0.55%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 65.58 -0.40 -0.61%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 81.60 +0.78 +0.97%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 70.03 -0.40 -0.57%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 71.83 -0.40 -0.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 71.83 -0.40 -0.55%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 72.00 -0.25 -0.35%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 66.00 +1.50 +2.33%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 79.70 +1.10 +1.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 18 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours Wind energy costs are rising
  • 11 hours Investment in renewables tanking
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 5 days Hydrogen Fuel! Scientist James Tour Demonstrates Method For Free & Clean Green Energy Alternative

Breaking News:

Russian Oil And Gas Revenues May Jump By 60% In July

India’s Rising Role In U.S. Commodity Trade

India’s Rising Role In U.S. Commodity Trade

As tensions increase between the…

Critical Minerals Market Doubles As Investment Skyrockets

Critical Minerals Market Doubles As Investment Skyrockets

The IEA says record levels…

China's Steel Titans Brace For Tough Times

China's Steel Titans Brace For Tough Times

Chinese steel manufacturers have issued…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

New EV Innovations Put A Dent In Copper Demand

By Ag Metal Miner - Jul 20, 2023, 1:00 PM CDT
  • Goldman Sachs & Consultancy CRU Group have revised their forecasts for copper usage in EVs, predicting a decrease due to improvements in EV design and efficiency.
  • Copper is primarily used in EV wiring, but advancements aimed at enhancing range, reducing weight, and improving efficiency are leading to decreased copper usage per vehicle.
  • While copper demand for EVs is still high, with an expected reach of 1 million metric tons this year, challenges in copper-producing countries and potential over-predictions may influence future production and demand.
Join Our Community
Copper

Via AG Metal Miner

 

Two firms, Goldman Sachs & Consultancy CRU Group, recently revised their forecasts for copper usage in electric vehicles (EVs). Indeed CRU Group now predicts that the average EV will use between 51-56 kilograms of copper from this year to 2030. This is a significant decrease from their previous estimate of 65-66 kilograms. Similarly, Goldman Sachs predicts that the amount of copper in an average EV will decrease to 65 kilograms per vehicle by 2030, compared to their previous estimate of 73 kilograms last year. These figures are important, as EV components remain one of the primary copper uses.

While global demand for copper remains high, miners’ strikes and supply issues tempered supply significantly. Now, these new reports add a whole new twist to the saga. Indeed, both reports mentioned that a renewed focus on efficiency in EV design among Tesla and other automakers continues to decrease the amount of copper used in each car. This could have big implications for copper demand as the next generation of EVs enters the market. Analysts still anticipate the sale of EV’s in countries like China and India to climb in the next few years. However, these advancements in EV technology are seen as a limiting factor in terms of copper usage. 

Previous Copper Usage Expectations May Be Overblown

Copper mainly goes into the wiring of EVs. In fact, on average, EV’s require four times more copper than traditional combustion engine vehicles. However, EV and battery manufacturers continue to find new ways to reduce weight and costs. As indicated by the two reports, these efforts caused decreases in the amount of copper required per vehicle. These revisions mainly stem from engineering changes aimed at enhancing range, reducing weight, and improving the efficiency of EVs. Some of these changes include utilizing more compact batteries, thinner copper foil in battery cells, and higher voltage systems that require less wiring.

Goldman Sachs also highlighted the potential shift to higher voltage systems, such as those employed by Tesla, as a significant threat to copper demand in the EV market. Still, the investment bank expects copper demand for EVs to reach 1 million metric tons this year and 2.8 million metric tons by 2030. However, some industry analysts caution that previous projections of copper demand for green energy were overly optimistic. In many cases, these over-predicted copper uses in new technology.

Some Copper Producing Countries Face Production Challenges

On July 10, copper prices saw a drop at the London Metals Exchange (LME) due to surprising inflation data from China. Three-month copper futures initially dropped by 0.1% to $8,364 per ton following a modest weekly profit. Data indicated that Chinese factories continued to face challenges in June, despite minimal change in consumer prices and new copper uses.

Meanwhile, Chile, the leading global copper producer, reported a 3.6% increase in copper exports in June this year as compared to the previous year. This put the total value of the exports at U.S. $3.88 billion. Close rival Peru also reported a substantial increase of nearly 35% in May this year compared to 2022. Most analysts attributed this surge in production, which reached 234,781 metric tons, to the efforts of mining companies such as Cerro Verde, Antamina, and Southern Copper, who significantly ramped up extraction.

That said, a Reuters report said excessive bureaucracy in Peru still poses significant challenges for copper miners. Indeed, Peru continues to grapple with political instability, frequent changes in government, and declining investments. Recently, this allowed the Democratic Republic of Congo to emerge as a formidable competitor.

This year, analysts predict mining investment to decline by 20%. Meanwhile, industry executives continue to voice concerns that complex bureaucratic processes are impeding new projects, potentially jeopardizing future copper output. Over the past two decades, the number of administrative procedures required to initiate mining projects surged to 230. According to the report, many of these tasks involve multiple authorities, hindering progress and stalling development.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Sohrab Darabshaw

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Biden’s Infrastructure Boom Is Being Held Back By High Construction Costs
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The SPR Could Stay Half Empty Forever

The SPR Could Stay Half Empty Forever
U.S. Oil, Gas Rigs See More Losses

U.S. Oil, Gas Rigs See More Losses
Ford Slashes F-150 Lightning Price As Tesla Kicks Off Cybertruck Production

Ford Slashes F-150 Lightning Price As Tesla Kicks Off Cybertruck Production
Kuwait Looks To Become A Top OPEC Producer With Massive Output Expansion

Kuwait Looks To Become A Top OPEC Producer With Massive Output Expansion
Why TotalEnergies’ $27 Billion Deal With Iraq Is A Gamechanger

Why TotalEnergies’ $27 Billion Deal With Iraq Is A Gamechanger

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com