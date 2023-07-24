The Nickel Market's Roller Coaster Ride

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.86 +1.79 +2.32%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.73 +1.66 +2.05%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.30 +1.30 +1.57%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.692 -0.021 -0.77%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.893 +0.091 +3.26%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 79.56 +1.31 +1.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 79.56 +1.31 +1.67%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 81.87 +1.16 +1.44%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.99 +0.71 +0.87%
Chart Mars US 3 days 77.92 +1.47 +1.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.893 +0.091 +3.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 80.77 +0.43 +0.54%
Graph up Murban 4 days 82.31 +1.04 +1.28%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 80.35 +1.03 +1.30%
Graph down Basra Light 602 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 80.49 +1.36 +1.72%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 81.87 +1.16 +1.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 81.87 +1.16 +1.44%
Chart Girassol 4 days 82.73 +1.15 +1.41%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.99 +0.71 +0.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 55 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 55.82 +1.42 +2.61%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 79.22 +1.42 +1.83%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 77.47 +1.42 +1.87%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 74.62 +1.42 +1.94%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 71.32 +1.42 +2.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 71.32 +1.42 +2.03%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 72.62 +1.42 +1.99%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 81.57 +1.42 +1.77%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 70.92 +1.42 +2.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 79.56 +1.31 +1.67%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 73.55 +1.44 +2.00%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 67.30 +1.44 +2.19%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 82.27 +0.78 +0.96%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 71.75 +1.44 +2.05%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 73.55 +1.44 +2.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 73.55 +1.44 +2.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 73.50 +1.25 +1.73%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 67.25 +1.25 +1.89%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 79.83 +0.53 +0.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Wind energy costs are rising
  • 4 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Canada To Cut Some Oil & Gas Subsidies

China's Steel Titans Brace For Tough Times

China's Steel Titans Brace For Tough Times

Chinese steel manufacturers have issued…

Critical Minerals Market Doubles As Investment Skyrockets

Critical Minerals Market Doubles As Investment Skyrockets

The IEA says record levels…

Shaky Steel Market Could Be A Speed Bump For Rising Auto Sales

Shaky Steel Market Could Be A Speed Bump For Rising Auto Sales

Despite an increase in vehicle…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Nickel Market's Roller Coaster Ride

By Metal Miner - Jul 24, 2023, 1:00 PM CDT
  • Nickel prices have been fluctuating, with a sharp drop in May, a rally in June, and a period of stability towards the end of June, while the Stainless Monthly Metals Index (MMI) has seen a 6.14% decrease from June 1 to July 1.
  • Global stainless steel production slowed down in the first quarter of 2023, with a 5.0% decrease from 2022, despite a 4.1% increase in production in China.
  • Despite a modest increase in nickel prices in July, the market outlook remains bearish due to a rising surplus and China's economic weakness, although the demand related to the global energy transition will help cap some of the expected downside for prices.
Join Our Community
Nickel

Via Metal Miner

After nickel prices saw a sharp slowdown in May, prices started to form sideways trends in relief to the downtrend. Like other base metals, nickel prices rallied during the first weeks of June until bullish momentum exhausted itself and prices retraced to the downside. Prices found a bottom at the end of June and continue to move sideways near the bottom of their current trading range.

Overall, the Stainless Monthly Metals Index (MMI) continued to decline, with a 6.14% drop from June 1 to July 1.

Global Stainless Steel Melt Shop Production Dropped in Q1 

In a recent July 10 release, WorldStainless figures showed a notable slowdown in global stainless steel production. During Q1, stainless steel melt shop output fell 5.0% from 2022. China saw the only year-over-year increase, as production rose 4.1%. The remaining regions all noted sharp drops from Q1 2022, which outweighed China’s increase.

Source: WorldStainless

The results appeared less bearish quarter over quarter. Between Q4 2022 and Q1 2023, Chinese production declined by 2.9%. The remainder of Asia (excluding South Korea) also saw a 8.0% quarterly decline. However, Europe, the U.S. and the regional category that includes Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea and Indonesia saw production improve from the end of last year, as output for the regions rose by 8.9%, 11.5% and 11.0%, respectively. Due to China’s overwhelming market dominance, global production levels still saw a 0.3% quarterly decline.

304 Stainless Surcharge Remains Bearish But Nickel Prices See Modest Rise

While domestic base prices have remained steady since 2021, the 304 surcharge peaked in January. It then appeared mostly bearish throughout the first half of 2023. Sliding nickel prices, the most volatile component of the stainless surcharge, have added a strong drag to the overall surcharge.

Source: Insights

We know what you should be paying for metals — MetalMiner should-cost models are the ultimate savings hack by showing you the “should-cost” price for gauge, width, polish and finish adders, plus a 304 surcharge forecast. Explore what value they can add for your organization. 

Following relatively sharper declines throughout Q1, however, the descent appeared to decelerate throughout Q2 before they found an at least temporary bottom at the end of June.  Currently, nickel prices appear sideways. Nonetheless, they saw a modest bounce off of short-term support levels during the first weeks of July. In total, nickel prices rose 2.84% since the end of June, which will add support to the surcharge. 

ING Bearish on Nickel in H2

In spite of July’s modest increase in nickel prices, the outlook remains bearish. In its recent July 10 outlook, ING noted a rising surplus and China’s economic weakness will add a strong weight on nickel prices during the remainder of the year. 

China, which accounts for roughly 70% of global nickel consumption, saw its recovery stagnate amid slow domestic consumption and weak manufacturing activity. Its aging population, high youth unemployment rate and struggling property sector have translated to lower-than-expected growth throughout the year. While modest rate cuts saw base metal prices briefly spike last month, any future stimulus measures are expected to remain small, which would translate to limited impact on metal prices and China’s overall consumption.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Indonesia continues to expand the market surplus. While much of the expansion has benefitted Class 2 nickel versus Class 1, the growing shift among battery manufacturers to use intermediary products has helped soften demand for Class 1 nickel. Beyond that, Tsingshan’s move to convert copper plants into Class 1 nickel plants using nickel matte will help boost overall supply.

Nonetheless, ING noted the demand related to the global energy transition will help cap some of the expected downside for prices. Additionally, Class 1 supply will remain comparatively tight to Class 2 nickel, and as LME inventories remain historically low, this will temper any bearish momentum.

By Nichole Bastin

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

New EV Innovations Put A Dent In Copper Demand
Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia Is Losing The Energy Battle

Russia Is Losing The Energy Battle
The SPR Could Stay Half Empty Forever

The SPR Could Stay Half Empty Forever
NASA's Solid-State Battery Breakthrough Could Transform Air Travel

NASA's Solid-State Battery Breakthrough Could Transform Air Travel
Europe Backs Kazakhstan's Efforts To Sidestep Russian Influence

Europe Backs Kazakhstan's Efforts To Sidestep Russian Influence
Could Renewable Energy Inverters Become A Threat To U.S. Grid Security?

Could Renewable Energy Inverters Become A Threat To U.S. Grid Security?

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com