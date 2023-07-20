European Warehouses Are Overflowing With Chinese Solar Panels

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 22 mins 76.00 +0.65 +0.86%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 79.76 +0.30 +0.38%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 80.46 -0.34 -0.42%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.780 +0.177 +6.80%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.725 +0.005 +0.17%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 77.80 -0.46 -0.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 77.80 -0.46 -0.59%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.72 +0.86 +1.06%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.46 +1.13 +1.41%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 76.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.725 +0.005 +0.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 80.15 +1.46 +1.86%
Graph up Murban 2 days 81.33 +1.34 +1.68%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 80.40 +0.38 +0.47%
Graph down Basra Light 597 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 80.36 +0.78 +0.98%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 81.72 +0.86 +1.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.72 +0.86 +1.06%
Chart Girassol 2 days 82.63 +0.63 +0.77%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.46 +1.13 +1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 51 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 54.04 -0.37 -0.68%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 77.44 -0.37 -0.48%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 75.69 -0.37 -0.49%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 72.84 -0.37 -0.51%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 69.54 -0.37 -0.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 69.54 -0.37 -0.53%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 70.84 -0.37 -0.52%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 79.79 -0.37 -0.46%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 69.14 -0.37 -0.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 77.80 -0.46 -0.59%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 71.83 -0.40 -0.55%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 65.58 -0.40 -0.61%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 81.60 +0.78 +0.97%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 70.03 -0.40 -0.57%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 71.83 -0.40 -0.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 71.83 -0.40 -0.55%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 72.00 -0.25 -0.35%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 66.00 +1.50 +2.33%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 79.70 +1.10 +1.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours Wind energy costs are rising
  • 9 hours Investment in renewables tanking
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days Hydrogen Fuel! Scientist James Tour Demonstrates Method For Free & Clean Green Energy Alternative
  • 9 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

New UK Offshore Wind Projects Threatened By Soaring Costs  

SVB Collapse Is Bad News For Small Scale Solar

SVB Collapse Is Bad News For Small Scale Solar

The collapse of SVB bank…

Scientists May Improve Perovskite Solar Cell Efficiency By Up To 250%

Scientists May Improve Perovskite Solar Cell Efficiency By Up To 250%

University of Rochester scientists presented…

Polysilicon Price Surge: A Challenge For Emerging Solar Markets

Polysilicon Price Surge: A Challenge For Emerging Solar Markets

Despite the rising cost of…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Solar Energy
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent energy consulting services and business intelligence provider offering global databases, strategic advisory and research products for energy companies and suppliers,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

European Warehouses Are Overflowing With Chinese Solar Panels

By Rystad Energy - Jul 20, 2023, 11:00 AM CDT
  • Around €7 billion worth of Chinese-manufactured solar panels are currently stored in Europe, which could power approximately 20 million homes per year.
  • Despite this surplus, imports continue to increase, with the first few months of 2023 showing higher import levels than the previous year, and annual imports expected to reach 120 GWdc, far surpassing expected installations.
  • The solar panel oversupply in Europe is attributed to the desire to meet renewable energy targets, Chinese manufacturers undercutting competition on price, and challenges in European solar supply chain development.
Join Our Community
Solar Panels

Chinese-manufactured solar photovoltaic (PV) panels are piling up in European warehouses, with approximately 40 gigawatts-direct current* (GWdc) of capacity currently in storage – the same amount installed across the continent in 2022. These solar panels in storage are worth about €7 billion and could generate enough electricity to power 20 million homes per year. The build-up is only set to grow this year, with Rystad Energy forecasting 100 GWdc of solar capacity in storage by the end of 2023.

Europe’s spending on solar imports has almost quadrupled in the last five years, surging from €5.5 billion in 2018 to more than €20 billion last year, while the supply source has become increasingly concentrated. An overwhelming €18.5 billion, equal to 91% of all PV import expenditure, was spent on Chinese products, as volatile panel prices impacted buying decisions. A critical shortage of solar-grade polysilicon – a crucial raw material in manufacturing PV modules – in 2021 and 2022, coupled with rising demand for installed solar PV, contributed to soaring panel prices worldwide. As China dominates both the production and processing of polysilicon into PV modules, Chinese manufacturers have been increasingly able to undercut the competition on price. Today, panels made in China often cost as little as two-thirds of European-manufactured capacity.

Market watchers might think that the healthy inventory levels could signal an import slowdown on the horizon, but the first few months of 2023 tell a different story. Imports in January were 17% higher compared to 2022, with February up 22%, March surging 51%, April up 16%, and May growing 6% over last year. If current import levels continue, 2023 will be a record-breaking year for imports and inventory. Annual imports look set to hit 120 GWdc, far surpassing expected capacity installations of 63 GWdc.

European countries are desperate to get their hands on affordable solar infrastructure to advance their renewable energy targets, decarbonize and avoid paying elevated prices for new capacity. Although efforts are underway to build a reliable solar supply chain in Europe, the need for panels now means leaders cannot wait until 2025 or later to buy European.

Marius Mordal Bakke, senior supply chain analyst, Rystad Energy

*Solar panels produce direct current electricity, which then must go through an inverter to convert into alternating current before the power enters the grid. There is a degree of power lost in the inversion process, which is factored into our research.

Learn more with Rystad Energy’s Renewables & Power Solution.

Energy policies and the green transition continue to drive demand for European solar PV growth. Since 2022, the Green Deal Industrial Plan (GDIP), RePowerEU, and the Net Zero Industry Act have all set ambitious solar PV goals. These goals include a target for 30 GWdc of European manufacturing along the entire value chain by 2025 and 40% of installed solar PV being manufactured within the continent by 2030.

Despite these ambitious goals, between 2019 and 2022, locally-made modules could not keep pace with the growth of imported panels. From 2021 to 2022, the amount of Chinese solar modules imported by European countries increased by 112% to about 87 GWdc. The installation rate in these countries has yet to meet anticipated levels, resulting in a sizeable gap of almost 47 GWdc in 2022 in shipped versus installed modules.

Judging by the market in 2023 to date, we expect Chinese imports to increase by 38% annually and reach 120 GWdc. While installations will gain momentum – jump 57% versus last year to hit about 63 GWdc – the gap will widen in absolute terms, with a difference of 57.4 GWdc at year end.

The imports are heading to several key destinations, including the Netherlands, Spain, Germany, Poland, France, Greece, Italy, and the UK. The Netherlands was the standout leader in Chinese PV imports in 2022, bringing in almost 45 GWdc alone, more than ten times the amount of panels installed domestically across the year. Spain, Germany and France also imported more panels from China than they installed from any source. Greece has a similar profile to the Netherlands but on a smaller scale, with the country installing the equivalent of only 15% of the capacity imported from China.

Despite last year’s stockpiling, enduring robust imports and muted solar installation activity will inevitably lead to overstocking in Europe. Solar PV installation bottlenecks – like labor shortages and critical material delays – will most likely sustain until 2025, but the continent’s excessive inventory means panel prices are unlikely to see any meaningful increases.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the current technology transition in the solar industry – from P-type to N-type cells – and incentives for purchasing European-manufactured panels, stockpiled products could face declining interest from European buyers if left in storage too long. However, that is not likely in the short term until the continent can advance its manufacturing capabilities.

For more analysis, insights and reports, clients and non-clients can apply for access to Rystad Energy’s Free Solutions and get a taste of our data and analytics universe.

By Rystad Energy

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Are Rocks The Future Of Solar Power Collection?
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent energy consulting services and business intelligence provider offering global databases, strategic advisory and research products for energy companies and suppliers,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The SPR Could Stay Half Empty Forever

The SPR Could Stay Half Empty Forever
U.S. Oil, Gas Rigs See More Losses

U.S. Oil, Gas Rigs See More Losses
Ford Slashes F-150 Lightning Price As Tesla Kicks Off Cybertruck Production

Ford Slashes F-150 Lightning Price As Tesla Kicks Off Cybertruck Production
Kuwait Looks To Become A Top OPEC Producer With Massive Output Expansion

Kuwait Looks To Become A Top OPEC Producer With Massive Output Expansion
Why TotalEnergies’ $27 Billion Deal With Iraq Is A Gamechanger

Why TotalEnergies’ $27 Billion Deal With Iraq Is A Gamechanger

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com