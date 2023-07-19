Biden’s Infrastructure Boom Is Being Held Back By High Construction Costs

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 29 mins 75.26 -0.49 -0.65%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 79.35 -0.28 -0.35%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 80.86 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.634 +0.005 +0.19%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.722 +0.028 +1.04%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.26 +1.54 +2.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 78.26 +1.54 +2.01%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.86 +0.52 +0.65%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.33 +0.28 +0.35%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 76.75 +0.95 +1.25%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.722 +0.028 +1.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 78.69 +0.20 +0.25%
Graph up Murban 2 days 79.99 +0.14 +0.18%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 80.02 +0.71 +0.90%
Graph down Basra Light 597 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 79.58 +0.32 +0.40%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 80.86 +0.52 +0.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.86 +0.52 +0.65%
Chart Girassol 2 days 82.00 +0.53 +0.65%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.33 +0.28 +0.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 50 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 54.41 +1.58 +2.99%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 77.81 +1.58 +2.07%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 76.06 +1.58 +2.12%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 73.21 +1.58 +2.21%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 69.91 +1.58 +2.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 69.91 +1.58 +2.31%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 71.21 +1.58 +2.27%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 80.16 +1.58 +2.01%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 69.51 +1.58 +2.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.26 +1.54 +2.01%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 72.23 +1.60 +2.27%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 65.98 +1.60 +2.49%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 82.02 -1.54 -1.84%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 70.43 +1.60 +2.32%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 72.23 +1.60 +2.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 72.23 +1.60 +2.27%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 72.25 +1.75 +2.48%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 66.00 +1.50 +2.33%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 79.70 +1.10 +1.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour Wind energy costs are rising
  • 32 mins Investment in renewables tanking
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days Hydrogen Fuel! Scientist James Tour Demonstrates Method For Free & Clean Green Energy Alternative

Breaking News:

‘This Is Rigged’ Protesters Shut Down 70% of Scottish Fuel Supplies

Copper Prices Vulnerable As Global Manufacturing Slows

Copper Prices Vulnerable As Global Manufacturing Slows

Amid slowing manufacturing growth in…

China's Steel Titans Brace For Tough Times

China's Steel Titans Brace For Tough Times

Chinese steel manufacturers have issued…

Critical Minerals Market Doubles As Investment Skyrockets

Critical Minerals Market Doubles As Investment Skyrockets

The IEA says record levels…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Biden’s Infrastructure Boom Is Being Held Back By High Construction Costs

By Ag Metal Miner - Jul 19, 2023, 2:00 PM CDT
  • High material costs, mainly for steel and aluminum, are causing project delays and increased expenses in the construction industry. 
  • Current building material costs are reportedly 37% higher than pre-pandemic levels.
  • There is a significant backlog in U.S. infrastructure projects despite the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act from the Biden-Harris Administration.
  • The delay in infrastructure development is hindering potential short and long-term economic and employment benefits.
Join Our Community
Construction

Via AG Metal Miner

 

The latest construction news reports that while interest rates remain high, inflation is finally losing steam. This could go a long way toward helping U.S. construction projects. However, the Construction MMI (Monthly Metals Index) continues to experience pull in both directions. This is mainly due to ongoing labor shortages and the inflated cost of materials plaguing construction efforts.

While it appears the Fed’s hawkish stance on interest rates finally started to slow down inflation, the cost of construction materials has yet to drop. But while many breathe sighs of relief over the dropping economic pressures, the construction industry still faces several key challenges in Q3 and Q4 of 2023.

Month-over-month, the index traded sideways, inching down just 2.73%.

 

High Cost of Construction Materials Impacting Construction Projects

Construction projects continue to struggle under high material costs, causing delays and increased project expenses. According to research from Gordian, construction materials have seen significant price increases since 2020. This accounts for around 82.5% of materials affected. Meanwhile, construction news outlets report that metals like steel and aluminum have experienced substantial price hikes (long-term wise).

Supply and demand imbalance remains the primary factor in these elevated costs. The COVID-19 pandemic significantly disrupted global supply networks, resulting in raw material shortages and higher transportation prices. As the global economy continues to recover from the pandemic and construction activity grows, the heightened demand for construction supplies could lead to even more price increases.

This material price volatility introduces more uncertainty to building projects, making it challenging for contractors to forecast project costs effectively. And despite recent price decreases, overall building material costs remain significantly higher than pre-pandemic levels. According to the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC), construction supplies are still 37% more expensive than before the pandemic. This indicates the long-term influence the pandemic continues to have on material costs, which will also impact the industry going forward.

The high cost of construction materials, particularly metals like steel and aluminum, significantly affects project profitability. As contractors grapple with increased expenses, businesses must accept higher project costs and potential compromises in profitability. To mitigate these challenges, contractors must carefully manage budgets and identify strategies to offset the impact of growing material costs.

Construction News: Infrastructure Woes Continue

According to a recent Construction Dive article, U.S. infrastructure projects are not seeing the boost they should be from the Biden-Harris Administration’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. While there has been some progress, there remains a significant backlog of U.S. infrastructure projects. Some construction news outlets argue that private projects are currently experiencing the same issue. However, infrastructure projects increased their backlog for three straight months.

The backlog is the result of several factors:

  • There is an overwhelming demand for clean energy initiatives.
  • Bureaucracy frequently necessitates numerous permits and approvals from numerous government departments. These can cause delays and add to the backlog. 
  • The construction industry continues to experience labor shortages, impeding the overall pace of infrastructure projects.

Economy Effects of the Infrastructure Backlog

The backlog of infrastructure projects has had several different effects on the economy. Indeed, infrastructure investments can have both short and long-term economic and employment consequences. For instance, infrastructure improvements can create jobs and boost economic activity in the short run. They can also boost productivity and the economy’s overall competitiveness in the long run. However, the infrastructural backlog continues to prevent the U.S. from realizing these benefits.

ADVERTISEMENT

While it is true that infrastructure spending can stimulate the economy, this only applies to particular situations. If the sole goal of infrastructure creation is generating economic stimulus rather than bringing about desired improvements in regional economic development, serious long-term consequences could arise. This is especially important to remember since the state may hurry infrastructure in the interest of temporary stimulus, disregarding long-term repercussions.

By Jennifer Kary

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Russian Aluminum Accounts For 80% Of LME Stockpiles
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

An Oil Supply Deficit Is Looming, And Traders Couldn’t Care Less

An Oil Supply Deficit Is Looming, And Traders Couldn’t Care Less
U.S. Shale Challenges OPEC With Record Production In 2023

U.S. Shale Challenges OPEC With Record Production In 2023
Saudi Arabia’s Imports Of Russian Fuel Oil Hit A Record High

Saudi Arabia’s Imports Of Russian Fuel Oil Hit A Record High
The SPR Could Stay Half Empty Forever

The SPR Could Stay Half Empty Forever
U.S. Oil, Gas Rigs See More Losses

U.S. Oil, Gas Rigs See More Losses

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com