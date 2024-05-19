Jeff Currie: Copper Is The Best Trade Of My Career

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 11 mins 80.03 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.03 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 85.25 +0.15 +0.18%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.646 +0.020 +0.76%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.576 +0.002 +0.07%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 83.17 +0.44 +0.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 83.17 +0.44 +0.53%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 83.46 +0.46 +0.55%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.30 +0.35 +0.42%
Chart Mars US 198 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.576 +0.002 +0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 84.31 +0.95 +1.14%
Graph up Murban 3 days 84.92 +0.90 +1.07%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 80.61 +0.65 +0.81%
Graph down Basra Light 902 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 82.56 +0.54 +0.66%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 83.46 +0.46 +0.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 83.46 +0.46 +0.55%
Chart Girassol 3 days 84.84 +0.60 +0.71%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.30 +0.35 +0.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 355 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 65.54 +0.58 +0.89%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 80.89 +0.58 +0.72%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 79.14 +0.58 +0.74%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 75.24 +0.58 +0.78%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 71.94 +0.58 +0.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 71.94 +0.58 +0.81%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 74.99 +0.58 +0.78%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 81.94 +0.58 +0.71%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 72.34 +0.58 +0.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 83.17 +0.44 +0.53%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 75.71 +0.60 +0.80%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 69.46 +0.60 +0.87%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 85.52 +0.48 +0.56%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 75.46 +0.60 +0.80%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 75.71 +0.60 +0.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 75.71 +0.60 +0.80%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 75.75 +0.75 +1.00%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 69.50 +0.50 +0.72%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 83.26 +0.61 +0.74%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days What fool thought this was a good idea...
  • 1 hour A question...
  • 5 days Why does this keep coming up? (The Renewable Energy Land Rush Could Threaten Food Security)
  • 11 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

WTI Challenges $80 Again on Strong Economic Data

Trafigura Dumps Over 400,000 Tons of Aluminum into LME Warehouses

Trafigura Dumps Over 400,000 Tons of Aluminum into LME Warehouses

Aluminum prices retreated after Trafigura's…

Is Copper Heading to $15,000?

Is Copper Heading to $15,000?

Copper prices reached $10,000 per…

EU Courts Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan for Critical Raw Materials

EU Courts Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan for Critical Raw Materials

Increased offshore exploration for rare…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Jeff Currie: Copper Is The Best Trade Of My Career

By Alex Kimani - May 19, 2024, 6:00 PM CDT
  • The red-hot copper rally has propelled prices close to an all-time high of $5.10 per pound.
  • Copper investors are enjoying another banner year, with the Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) up 36.7% in the year-to-date.
  • Jeff Currie, Chief Strategy Officer at The Carlyle Group and former Global Head of Commodities Research at Goldman Sachs, has declared that copper is the new oil.
Copper wire

A couple of years ago, commodity pundits predicted that the green metal quartet of copper, lithium, nickel and cobalt would become the new age oil rivaling the total value of crude oil production amid the clean energy transition. A 2021 Eurasia Review analysis forecast that prices for the four metals could reach historical peaks for an unprecedented, sustained period in a net zero emissions scenario, with total value of production rising more than four-fold for the period 2021-2040. 

Unfortunately, the renewable energy revolution has not unfolded as many experts predicted, with metal prices sharply lower from their 2022 peak. However, there’s one notable exception: copper. The red-hot copper rally has propelled prices close to an all-time high of $5.10 per pound ($11,245 per ton), slightly lower than the historical peak of $5.13 per pound touched on May 15th. Copper prices are up 33.2% over the past 12 months.

Copper investors are enjoying another banner year, with the Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) up 36.7% in the year-to-date while its smaller peer,  Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP),  has returned 38.4% over the timeframe. COPX is a relatively large ETF launched and managed by Global X Management Company LLC. COPX has $2.1B in Assets Under Management (AUM) and a 0.65% expense ratio. The fund is designed to measure broad-based equity market performance of global companies involved in the copper mining industry. COPP is a much smaller copper fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc. COPP tracks the Nasdaq Sprott Copper Miners Index, which includes global companies within the copper industry, namely developers, explorers, and copper producers. COPP has just $21.0M in AUM and a 0.65% expense ratio.

Related: Oil Prices Remain Rangebound but a Breakout May Be Coming

Not surprisingly, Wall Street is growing increasingly bullish on the copper outlook. Jeff Currie, Chief Strategy Officer at The Carlyle Group and former Global Head of Commodities Research at Goldman Sachs, has declared that copper is the new oil and the best trade he has seen in his career. The analyst has pointed out that copper has long been touted as a big winner from the world's drive towards electrification including electric vehicles and huge grid upgrades. At the same time, Currie notes that it takes years for new copper mining capacity to actually come on stream. However, copper prices have, unexpectedly, pulled back sharply several times over the past two years. Currie says this has created a mismatch between short-term prices and long-term supply, making copper his highest-conviction trade ever.. That said, Currie says he believes that oil demand remains robust and does not see a bear market coming. 

Wall Street Bullish On Copper

Currie is hardly the only copper bull here. Citi shares his sentiment, saying copper has entered a second secular bull market this century, "driven by booming decarbonization related demand growth,’’ and that "only higher prices will solve these deficits." 

Citi says the last copper mega-bull market was in the 2000s when prices jumped 5x in three years, driven by rapid urbanization and industrialization in China. Citi has predicted that copper prices could skyrocket to $12k/t over the next two months, driven by a sharp fall in LME and SHFE copper stocks over the timeframe.

‘The lack of mine projects is increasingly becoming an issue for copper. This, along with investment in green technologies and a rebound of the global economy, should lift prices to US$10,250/ton by Q4,’’ Bank of America metals strategists have predicted, adding that a copper supply crisis is already here.

Meanwhile, Swiss multinational commodity trading company Trafigura has predicted that the electric vehicle, Artificial Intelligence (AI), power infrastructure and automation boom will drive at least 10 million metric tons of additional copper demand by 2035,. According to Graeme Train, Trafigura’s head of metals analysis, one third of the 10 million tons of new demand will come from the electric vehicle sector, "A third is electricity generation, transmission and distribution, and the rest is for things like automation, manufacturing capex and cooling systems within data centers," he said. 

Previously, Saad Rahim, Trafigura’s chief economist, projected that the AI boom has the potential to add one million tonnes per annum of copper demand by 2030,

If you look at the demand that is coming from data centers and related to that from AI, that growth has suddenly exploded,” said Rahim. ‘‘That one million tonnes is on top of what we have as 4-5 million tonne deficit gap by 2030 anyway. That’s not something that anyone has actually factored into a lot of these supply and demand balances.” the analyst added.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

British Steel Plans to Build Electric Arc Furnace at Scunthorpe Site
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia Discovers Massive Oil and Gas Reserves in British Antarctic Territory

Russia Discovers Massive Oil and Gas Reserves in British Antarctic Territory
Aramco’s Q1 2024 Results: Saudi Arabia is at a Dangerous Tipping Point

Aramco’s Q1 2024 Results: Saudi Arabia is at a Dangerous Tipping Point
Groundhog Day for OPEC+

Groundhog Day for OPEC+
Oil Prices Remain Rangebound but a Breakout May Be Coming

Oil Prices Remain Rangebound but a Breakout May Be Coming
Vertical Axis Wind Turbines Redefined by Machine Learning

Vertical Axis Wind Turbines Redefined by Machine Learning

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com