India’s Steel Industry Is Set To Boom This Year

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 80.49 +4.82 +6.37%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.83 +4.94 +6.18%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.20 +5.25 +6.49%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.116 -0.100 -4.51%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.751 +0.070 +2.60%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 77.58 +1.41 +1.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 77.58 +1.41 +1.85%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 79.33 +0.73 +0.93%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 78.12 +0.59 +0.76%
Chart Mars US 3 days 73.62 +1.45 +2.01%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.751 +0.070 +2.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 77.19 +0.18 +0.23%
Graph up Murban 4 days 78.92 +0.21 +0.27%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 76.55 +1.01 +1.34%
Graph down Basra Light 490 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 78.87 +0.90 +1.15%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 79.33 +0.73 +0.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 79.33 +0.73 +0.93%
Chart Girassol 4 days 79.73 +0.79 +1.00%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 78.12 +0.59 +0.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 61.50 +1.44 +2.40%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 54.42 +1.30 +2.45%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 77.82 +1.30 +1.70%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 76.07 +1.30 +1.74%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 73.22 +1.30 +1.81%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 69.92 +1.30 +1.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 69.92 +1.30 +1.89%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 71.22 +1.30 +1.86%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 80.17 +1.30 +1.65%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 69.52 +1.30 +1.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 77.58 +1.41 +1.85%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 72.00 +1.00 +1.41%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 65.75 +1.00 +1.54%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 77.36 +1.21 +1.59%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 68.20 +1.30 +1.94%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 72.15 +1.30 +1.83%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 72.15 +1.30 +1.83%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 72.00 +1.00 +1.41%
Chart Kansas Common 34 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 79.53 +0.17 +0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 11 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 6 days Cummins showcases 15L fuel-agnostic engine platform; hydrogen, diesel, biogas 16 March 2023
  • 10 hours Proposed petrol car bans weakening but not by much
  • 12 days Gazprom and Rosneft super result
  • 7 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

Traders Predict 25-Point Rate Hike After OPEC+ Surprise Oil Output Cut

Nickel Buyers On Edge As Another LME Scandal Unfolds

Nickel Buyers On Edge As Another LME Scandal Unfolds

Reports of potential fraud in…

U.S. Steel Prices Surge As Supply Fails To Meet Demand

U.S. Steel Prices Surge As Supply Fails To Meet Demand

Steel prices in the United…

EV Slump Forces China’s Top Lithium Producers To Set Price Floor

EV Slump Forces China’s Top Lithium Producers To Set Price Floor

China's top lithium producers agree…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

India’s Steel Industry Is Set To Boom This Year

By Ag Metal Miner - Apr 03, 2023, 1:00 PM CDT
  • Indian steel production is expected to increase in 2023 due to government support for infrastructure-led economic growth.
  • The Production Linked Incentive scheme has boosted the steel sector, leading to the approval of millions of dollars to aid steel production in India.
  • Russia and Vietnam have replaced Indonesia and Taiwan as major suppliers of steel products to India.
Join Our Community

Via AG Metal Miner

The latest steel news reports that Indian steel production is expected to increase throughout 2023. The information comes directly from sector experts and the head honchos of steel companies themselves. So, aside from being welcome, it is an opinion with a fair amount of clout behind it.

According to research agency ICRA, steel demand in India was expected to register a double-digit growth of around 11.3% in FY2023. This came after an 11.5% growth rate recorded in FY2022. According to the research note, steel consumption growth in India remained strong throughout FY2023. This was mainly due to support from the Indian Government’s push for infrastructure-led economic growth.

Moreover, the Government’s capex outlay remains poised to increase by 37% year-on-year (YoY) in FY2024. For this reason, the ICRA revised its steel consumption growth estimate to 7-8% from 6-7%.

Do you know how to save money on your metal spend in a recessionary market? Join MetalMiner’s free April workshop,

Tata Steel CFO Confident in the Future of the Market

Many steel experts feel that steel consumption in India would only go up due to growth in infrastructure. In an interview with CNBCTV18,  Koushik Chatterjee, CFO of Tata Steel, said like the international markets, Indian steel, too, faced many challenges last year. Nonetheless, he predicted that consumption would only go forward from here on.

Unsurprisingly, steel news outlets were quick to run with Chatterjee’s comments. According to him, one of the biggest factors impacting the steel industry was the opening up of China. With that happening alongside increased U.S. stability and European market changes, the low price of steel could be behind us.

Chatterjee also mentioned that we should see more balance in the market and less downward pressure on prices. Experts also feel the volatility witnessed after the Russian invasion of Ukraine a year ago has dwindled. European markets have settled down significantly, perhaps indicating that the worst is over for the steel industry.

MetalMiner just released its Annual Outlook quarterly update. The report consolidates our 12-month view and provides buying organizations with a complete understanding of the fundamental and technical factors driving prices. The report also includes a detailed forecast to use when sourcing metals for 2023. Learn more.

More Steel News: Russia and Vietnam Now Major Suppliers to India

The Indian Government’s Production Linked Incentive (PIL) scheme has also boosted the steel sector. As per data from the Ministry of Steel, there are currently 57 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with 27 companies to produce specialty steel. Under this scheme, the Government of India has approved millions of dollars to aid the steel sector. According to the latest steel news, the PLI Scheme should generate an additional 25 million tons of specialty steel capacity in the next five years.

Meanwhile, fresh data indicates that Russia is now the second largest exporter of semi-finished steel to India. Current estimates place the overall value at U.S. $52 million for April to February 2023. This represents a dramatic rise from a year ago, when that number was a flat zero.

According to this report by The Hindu Businessline, Russia has displaced Japan as the second largest supplier of hot rolled coils (HRC) and strips to the subcontinent. In the 11 months of FY23 0.23 MTS of HRC and strips had been imported from Russia. Again, this number was zero just a year before.The report went on to note that Russian steel shipments to India across all categories went over 500% for that same period. At 0.31 MT, this makes Russian the fourth-largest importing nation after Korea (2.03 MT), China (1.33 MT), and Japan (0.8 MT). Meanwhile, shipments from Vietnam also increased by 300%, reaching 0.29 MT. Because of the surge in exports from Russia and Vietnam, those two nations have actually managed to replace Indonesia and Taiwan as India’s go-to sources of steel products.  

ADVERTISEMENT

By Sohrab Darabshaw

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Nickel Buyers On Edge As Another LME Scandal Unfolds
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Soar As OPEC+ Shocks The Market

Oil Prices Soar As OPEC+ Shocks The Market
Battle For Iraqi Oil Heats Up After Iran-Saudi Deal

Battle For Iraqi Oil Heats Up After Iran-Saudi Deal
How New Technology Will Disrupt The Oil And Gas Industry

How New Technology Will Disrupt The Oil And Gas Industry
Everything You Need To Know About The Guyana-Venezuela Border Dispute

Everything You Need To Know About The Guyana-Venezuela Border Dispute
The Only Oil Major Betting Big On Alaska

The Only Oil Major Betting Big On Alaska

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com