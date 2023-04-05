Steel Buyers Brace For A Bumpy 2023

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 80.41 -0.30 -0.37%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.84 -0.10 -0.12%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.51 -0.21 -0.24%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.133 +0.027 +1.28%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.786 +0.049 +1.79%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 82.85 +0.40 +0.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 82.85 +0.40 +0.49%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.73 -0.18 -0.21%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 85.50 +0.66 +0.78%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 79.11 +0.24 +0.30%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.786 +0.049 +1.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 84.17 +0.80 +0.96%
Graph up Murban 1 day 86.21 +0.50 +0.58%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 81.78 -0.30 -0.37%
Graph down Basra Light 491 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 84.60 -0.25 -0.29%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 84.73 -0.18 -0.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.73 -0.18 -0.21%
Chart Girassol 1 day 85.22 -0.04 -0.05%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 85.50 +0.66 +0.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 65.97 -0.12 -0.18%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 59.46 +0.29 +0.49%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 82.86 +0.29 +0.35%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 81.11 +0.29 +0.36%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 78.26 +0.29 +0.37%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 74.96 +0.29 +0.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 74.96 +0.29 +0.39%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 76.26 +0.29 +0.38%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 85.21 +0.29 +0.34%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 74.56 +0.29 +0.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 82.85 +0.40 +0.49%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 77.25 +0.50 +0.65%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 71.00 +0.50 +0.71%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 78.69 +1.33 +1.72%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 73.24 +0.29 +0.40%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 77.19 +0.29 +0.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 77.19 +0.29 +0.38%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 77.25 +0.50 +0.65%
Chart Kansas Common 35 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 85.58 +6.05 +7.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 15 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 hours America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 8 hours Proposed petrol car bans weakening but not by much
  • 9 hours What compelled the OPEC+ to change its position suddenly? It's not rocket science to figure it out!!
  • 7 days Cummins showcases 15L fuel-agnostic engine platform; hydrogen, diesel, biogas 16 March 2023
  • 3 hours Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 9 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

Saudi Aramco Hikes Crude Prices To Asia

U.S. Steel Prices Surge As Supply Fails To Meet Demand

U.S. Steel Prices Surge As Supply Fails To Meet Demand

Steel prices in the United…

EV Slump Forces China’s Top Lithium Producers To Set Price Floor

EV Slump Forces China’s Top Lithium Producers To Set Price Floor

China's top lithium producers agree…

Lithium Prices Hit Hard As EV Sales Stumble

Lithium Prices Hit Hard As EV Sales Stumble

Lithium, copper, and cobalt prices…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Steel Buyers Brace For A Bumpy 2023

By Ag Metal Miner - Apr 05, 2023, 12:00 PM CDT
  • Fluctuating steel prices and falling demand may hit the steel procurement industry due to a predicted recession.
  • Steel buyers can prepare for this by adopting cost-saving strategies such as increasing spot purchases and evaluating inventory levels.
  • Steel prices may face extreme volatility and buyers should stay informed and monitor market trends.
Join Our Community

Via AG Metal Miner

The irony is not lost on steel buyers when they hear the phrase “the cold, hard truth.” After a massive spike at the beginning of March, HRC, CRC, and HDG steel prices are finally losing momentum. However, as any savvy procurement professional knows, they are not out of the woods yet. Recession indicators continue to rear their ugly heads, leaving many bracing themselves for the worst market demand since 2008.

Experts continues to provide mixed predictions regarding upcoming steel prices and demand. Some sources suggest that demand will grow in 2023, while others believe an incoming recession will drastically impact costs. Either way, steel buyers and suppliers need to prepare themselves to survive the recession, whatever it may bring. This means looking for cost-saving opportunities wherever possible.

Steel Prices: HRC

Price action for HRC continues to slow down in the short term, largely trading sideways. However, this represents a medium-to-long-term bullish pattern, meaning the rally will continue if price action shows a breakout to the upside. On the other hand, a new downtrend may begin if HRC steel prices reverse here and break down.

Source: TD Ameritrade

Numerous factors are at play with HRC prices. Suppliers were eager to keep prices up after hitting bottom in early December last year. Now, prices are losing momentum again following that sharp spike on March 1st. That said, the market is yet to confirm a true, long-term uptrend. As MetalMiner discussed in its Steel MMI, producers’ ability to keep raising steel prices at this momentum remains uncertain. This is even more true considering the many recessionary signs haunting the market.

Recommendations for Steel Buyers

One thing steel-buying organizations can do to help leverage steel prices in recessionary times is increase spot purchases. When metal prices trade sideways, make “spot” purchases should be utilized as much as possible as opposed to buying forward. Some will recognize this strategy as “buying as needed.”

Another thing steel buyers can do is evaluate their inventory levels. Back when everything was in short supply, buying organizations increased on-hand inventory levels across the board. Now, with the demand off and material in greater supply, they can strategically “right size” inventory levels for the items purchased.

Steel Prices Could Face Extreme Volatility

Steel buyers should expect fluctuating steel prices throughout 2023. This is due to a variety of factors, including supply and demand changes, production costs, global economics, and the U.S. economy. Prices may increase, while a decrease in demand may lead to lower prices. Whatever happens, steel buyers need to stay informed and monitor market trends to make knowledgeable purchasing decisions.

By Jennifer Kary

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

India’s Steel Industry Is Set To Boom This Year
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Soar As OPEC+ Shocks The Market

Oil Prices Soar As OPEC+ Shocks The Market
U.S. Losing Influence As Saudi Arabia Joins Shanghai Cooperation Organization

U.S. Losing Influence As Saudi Arabia Joins Shanghai Cooperation Organization
How New Technology Will Disrupt The Oil And Gas Industry

How New Technology Will Disrupt The Oil And Gas Industry
Western Oil Companies Are Not Welcome In Iraq But Russian And Chinese Ones Are

Western Oil Companies Are Not Welcome In Iraq But Russian And Chinese Ones Are
Will EVs Really Crush All Oil And Gas Demand?

Will EVs Really Crush All Oil And Gas Demand?

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com