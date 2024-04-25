How Copper Is Defying Weakness in China to Make A Serious Bull Run

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 12 mins 83.76 +0.19 +0.23%
Graph up Brent Crude 55 mins 89.01 +0.99 +1.12%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 89.08 +0.64 +0.72%
Graph down Natural Gas 29 mins 1.620 -0.018 -1.10%
Graph up Gasoline 27 mins 2.767 +0.009 +0.32%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 86.49 -0.63 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 86.49 -0.63 -0.72%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 89.32 +0.45 +0.51%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.45 +1.94 +2.24%
Chart Mars US 174 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 27 mins 2.767 +0.009 +0.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 88.71 +0.45 +0.51%
Graph up Murban 2 days 88.93 +0.07 +0.08%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 83.94 +0.14 +0.17%
Graph down Basra Light 878 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 88.64 +0.24 +0.27%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 89.32 +0.45 +0.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 89.32 +0.45 +0.51%
Chart Girassol 2 days 89.90 +0.45 +0.50%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.45 +1.94 +2.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 331 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 69.61 -0.55 -0.78%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 84.96 -0.55 -0.64%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 83.21 -0.55 -0.66%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 79.31 -0.55 -0.69%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 76.01 -0.55 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 76.01 -0.55 -0.72%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 79.06 -0.55 -0.69%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 86.01 -0.55 -0.64%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 76.41 -0.55 -0.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 86.49 -0.63 -0.72%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 79.29 -0.04 -0.05%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 73.04 -0.04 -0.05%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 88.00 -0.37 -0.42%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 78.39 -0.04 -0.05%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 79.29 -0.04 -0.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 79.29 -0.04 -0.05%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 79.25 -0.50 -0.63%
Chart Kansas Common 18 hours 73.75 +0.75 +1.03%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 87.23 -0.55 -0.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 13 mins How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 hours e-truck insanity
  • 2 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 4 days Bankruptcy in the Industry
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

Chevron Kazakhstan Oil JV Start New Tengiz Production

LME's Russian Metal Ban Reshapes Global Trade Dynamics

LME's Russian Metal Ban Reshapes Global Trade Dynamics

The London Metal Exchange's ban…

Anglo-American's Share Price Soars on BHP Buyout Talks

Anglo-American's Share Price Soars on BHP Buyout Talks

BHP's proposed acquisition of Anglo…

Trafigura: AI Boom Could Spark a Copper Shortage

Trafigura: AI Boom Could Spark a Copper Shortage

The sudden explosion of AI…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

How Copper Is Defying Weakness in China to Make A Serious Bull Run

By Alex Kimani - Apr 25, 2024, 6:00 PM CDT
  • Last week, copper prices soared to a two-year high just shy of $10,000 per ton.
  • China’s refined copper imports are up 20% in the year-to-date.
  • Citi has predicted that copper prices could skyrocket to $12k/t over the next three months.
Copper

The entire base metal complex has been bullish in the current year, led by a 37% surge by tin and 17% by copper despite a weaker Chinese market and the U.S. dollar strengthening against major world currencies. Last week, copper prices soared to a two-year high just shy of $10,000 per ton largely spurred by a combination of positive investor interest--as evidenced by increasing bullish positions in Comex futures--and supply concerns due to mine-supply downgrades.

Still, the Chinese market continues to send mixed signals. On one hand, macro indicators (apart from the still-depressed housing market) have picked up. To wit, China’s GDP grew 5.3% in the first quarter, beating the analysts consensus at 4.8% and much better than 1.6% growth posted the previous quarter. 

Meanwhile, China’s refined copper imports are up 20% in the year-to-date. On the other hand, copper inventories at the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) have continued to build and recently hit their highest since the pandemic-related highs of April 2020. Further, copper spot premiums are still soft, while the Yangshan copper imports premium has dropped to historical lows, reflecting weak spot demand conditions.

The latest Commitment of Traders (COT) report by the CFTC reveals that net managed-money copper futures positions in the week ended 16 April built by a further 3.8k lots (after rising by 33k lots in the previous week) to 47.1k lots--their highest since October 2021.  Related: Chevron Kazakhstan Oil JV Start New Tengiz Production

The LME cash to three-month contango has narrowed over the past week, having previously hit a historical high of $135/t and averaging $117/t in the first half of April. However, LME copper inventories remain relatively low overall. At 120.6kt, copper inventories have built modestly from the recent low of 106.7 kt on 19 March, their lowest since September 2023. 

In contrast, SHFE copper inventories have posted successive w/w builds for the past four weeks following their first (and only) post-Lunar New Year drawdown so far in 2024. SHFE copper inventories climbed by 322 tons to 300 kt in the week ended 19 April and are currently at their highest since April 2020.

Global copper supplies have come under pressure as Chinese smelters approach their regulatory approval to cut output, compounded by a supply shortage resulting from disruptions in key mines across major producing regions, especially in Zambia. Meanwhile, the U.S. and the UK have prohibited metal-trading exchanges from accepting Russian copper, aluminum and nickel.

Wall Street Bullish On Copper

Thankfully for the bulls, Wall Street is largely bullish on copper. Copper remains Standard Chartered’s favored pick across the base metals complex for 2024. However, the commodity experts have warned that China’s micro copper indicators will continue weighing on prices and might limit near-term upside.

Citi says copper has entered a second secular bull market this century, "driven by booming decarbonization related demand growth, ‘’ adding that "only higher prices will solve these deficits." 

The analyst notes that the last copper mega-bull market was in the 2000s when prices increased 5x in three years during copper's bull market of the 2000s, driven by rapid urbanization and industrialization in China. Citi has predicted that copper prices could skyrocket to $12k/t over the next three months, driven by a sharp fall in LME and SHFE copper stocks over the timeframe.

‘The lack of mine projects is increasingly becoming an issue for copper. This, along with investment in green technologies and a rebound of the global economy, should lift prices to US$10,250/ton by Q4,’’ Bank of America metals strategists have predicted, adding that a copper supply crisis is already here.

Hardly surprisingly, copper investments are enjoying another banner year, with the Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) up 21.8% in the year-to-date while its smaller peer,  Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP),  has returned 22.3% over the timeframe. 

ADVERTISEMENT

COPX is a relatively large ETF launched and managed by Global X Management Company LLC. COPX has $2.1B in Assets Under Management (AUM) and a 0.65% expense ratio. The fund  is designed to measure broad-based equity market performance of global companies involved in the copper mining industry. COPP is a much smaller copper fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc. COPP tracks the Nasdaq Sprott Copper Miners Index, which includes global companies within the copper industry, namely developers, explorers, and copper producers. COPP has just $21.0M in AUM and a 0.65% expense ratio.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Anglo-American's Share Price Soars on BHP Buyout Talks
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Big Oil’s Carbon Capture Conundrum

Big Oil’s Carbon Capture Conundrum
Namibia Racks Up Another Major Offshore Oil Discovery

Namibia Racks Up Another Major Offshore Oil Discovery
Why Shell Has Soured on The London Stock Exchange

Why Shell Has Soured on The London Stock Exchange
Will Namibia Become OPEC’s Newest Member?

Will Namibia Become OPEC’s Newest Member?
The Great Game Returns to Central Asia

The Great Game Returns to Central Asia

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com