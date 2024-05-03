China, Australia, and Russia Dominate Global Gold Production

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 78.34 -0.61 -0.77%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 83.13 -0.54 -0.65%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 83.41 -0.56 -0.67%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.148 +0.113 +5.55%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.561 -0.036 -1.39%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 84.39 +0.14 +0.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 84.39 +0.14 +0.17%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.86 -0.57 -0.67%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.23 -2.94 -3.37%
Chart Mars US 182 days 81.76 +2.02 +2.53%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.561 -0.036 -1.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 84.16 -4.26 -4.82%
Graph down Murban 2 days 84.64 -4.24 -4.77%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 80.32 -0.59 -0.73%
Graph down Basra Light 886 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 84.34 -0.64 -0.75%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 84.86 -0.57 -0.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.86 -0.57 -0.67%
Chart Girassol 2 days 85.78 -0.59 -0.68%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.23 -2.94 -3.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 339 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 65.75 -0.05 -0.08%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 81.10 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 79.35 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 75.45 -0.05 -0.07%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 72.15 -0.05 -0.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 72.15 -0.05 -0.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 75.20 -0.05 -0.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 82.15 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 72.55 -0.05 -0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 84.39 +0.14 +0.17%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.43 -0.05 -0.07%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 69.18 -0.05 -0.07%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 8,612.0 +8,527.95 +10.00%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 75.18 -0.05 -0.07%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 75.43 -0.05 -0.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.43 -0.05 -0.07%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 72.25 -0.75 -1.03%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 87.60 -1.22 -1.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 41 mins They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas
  • 7 days e-truck insanity
  • 5 days An interesting statistic about bitumens?
  • 9 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 10 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)

Breaking News:

UK Awards 31 New North Sea Oil and Gas Exploration Licenses

Peter Schiff Questions Bitcoin’s Value As ‘Halving’ Event Nears

Peter Schiff Questions Bitcoin’s Value As ‘Halving’ Event Nears

In a recent interview, Peter…

How Long Will the Gold Rally Last?

How Long Will the Gold Rally Last?

Precious metal prices surge, particularly…

How Gold Became an Essential Component in Nvidia's GPUs

How Gold Became an Essential Component in Nvidia's GPUs

Nvidia's GPU microchips, essential for…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Gold
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China, Australia, and Russia Dominate Global Gold Production

By ZeroHedge - May 03, 2024, 11:00 AM CDT
Gold Bars

Over 3,000 tonnes of gold were produced globally in 2023.

In this graphic, Visual Capitalist's Marcus Lu lists the world’s leading countries in terms of gold production. These figures come from the latest USGS publication on gold statistics (published January 2024).

China, Australia, and Russia Produced the Most Gold in 2023

China was the top producer in 2023, responsible for over 12% of total global production, followed by Australia and Russia.

Gold mines in China are primarily concentrated in eastern provinces such as Shandong, Henan, Fujian, and Liaoning. As of January 2024, China’s gold mine reserves stand at an estimated 3,000 tonnes, representing around 5% of the global total of 59,000 tonnes.

In addition to being the top producer, China emerged as the largest buyer of the yellow metal for the year. In fact, the country’s central bank alone bought 225 tonnes of gold in 2023, according the World Gold Council.

Estimated Global Gold Consumption

Most of the gold produced in 2023 was used in jewelry production, while another significant portion was sold as a store of value, such as in gold bars or coins.

  • Jewelry: 46%
  • Central Banks and Institutions: 23%
  • Physical Bars: 16%
  • Official Coins, Medals, and Imitation Coins: 9%
  • Electrical and Electronics: 5%
  • Other: 1%

According to Fitch Solutions, over the medium term (2023-2032), global gold mine production is expected to grow 15%, as high prices encourage investment and output.

By Zerohedge.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

How Gold Became an Essential Component in Nvidia's GPUs
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Large Crude Inventory Build Rocks Oil Prices

Large Crude Inventory Build Rocks Oil Prices
Is Copper Heading to $15,000?

Is Copper Heading to $15,000?
Breakthrough in Sodium Battery Chemistry Promises Lower Costs

Breakthrough in Sodium Battery Chemistry Promises Lower Costs
Russia's LNG Expansion Plans Hit the Wall

Russia's LNG Expansion Plans Hit the Wall
The Novel Material Revolutionizing Energy Storage

The Novel Material Revolutionizing Energy Storage

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com