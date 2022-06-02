China’s New Economic Stimulus Could Bolster Metals Demand

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 117.3 +1.99 +1.73%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 118.0 +1.71 +1.47%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 8.490 -0.206 -2.37%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 4.266 +0.123 +2.97%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 4.216 +0.145 +3.55%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 117.1 +1.08 +0.93%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 117.1 +1.08 +0.93%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 124.2 -0.54 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 117.1 -5.87 -4.77%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 110.1 +0.49 +0.45%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 4.216 +0.145 +3.55%

Graph down Marine 2 days 112.4 -4.04 -3.47%
Graph down Murban 2 days 115.8 -2.64 -2.23%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 113.9 -1.10 -0.96%
Graph down Basra Light 185 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 123.7 -1.09 -0.87%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 124.2 -0.54 -0.43%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 124.2 -0.54 -0.43%
Chart Girassol 2 days 120.3 +0.11 +0.09%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 117.1 -5.87 -4.77%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 94.53 -0.15 -0.16%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 101.2 +0.59 +0.59%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 117.4 +0.59 +0.51%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 115.7 +0.59 +0.51%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 113.6 +0.59 +0.52%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 110.7 +0.59 +0.54%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 110.7 +0.59 +0.54%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 112.8 +0.59 +0.53%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 116.4 +0.59 +0.51%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 111.0 +0.59 +0.53%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 117.1 +1.08 +0.93%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 111.8 +4.00 +3.71%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 105.5 -5.50 -4.95%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 120.6 -0.11 -0.09%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 109.2 +0.59 +0.54%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 113.2 +0.59 +0.52%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 113.2 +0.59 +0.52%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 111.8 +0.75 +0.68%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 105.5 +0.50 +0.48%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 121.0 +3.49 +2.97%

U.S. Economic Officials Says Biden Considering Oil & Tax Windfall Tax

The Bears Are Back In Metals Markets

Iron Prices Climb As China Reboots Its Economy

China has begun lifting COVID…

Steel Demand Is Taking A Beating As China Lockdowns Persist

Ongoing lockdowns in China are…

China’s New Economic Stimulus Could Bolster Metals Demand

By Ag Metal Miner - Jun 02, 2022, 11:00 AM CDT
  • The world’s top metals manufacturer, China, has taken a major hit on lower-than-desired demand.
  • Lockdowns in China weighed on demand, but Beijing is making efforts to prop up its economy.
  • China recently announced a series of economic stimulus measures in an effort to lift its struggling economy.
Metal processors and traders throughout China are facing a grim reality today. Thanks to major economic shifts both within the country and without, metals demand has plummeted. Of course, it’s not great news for the world’s biggest metals manufacturer. But what does it mean for the rest of the world?

A Hard Few Years with More to Come

When you boil it down, even the most complicated markets are just supply and demand. Of course, the world has seen extremes of both factors these past few years. In that time, we’ve seen the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine, and the Ever Given getting stuck in the Suez Canal.

From 2020 to 2021, buyers throughout China were largely responsible for a global surge in metals prices. At the time, they were hedging their bets in expectation of further price increases. However, March and April saw massive declines in demand for their products.

According to an S&P Global article, internal property sales started the trend. Soon after came the COVID-19 lockdowns, factory shutdowns, and a huge drop in the purchase of consumer metal products. So, everything being supply and demand, those eager buyers from 2020 and 2021 have now turned into eager sellers.

Rushing to Adjust to Metals Demand

Even China isn’t big enough to argue with data, and metals futures are indicating strong selling pressure. Financial analyst company Refinitiv has aluminum, zinc, steel rebar, and iron ore futures declining through the remainder of 2022. With no real forecast for 2023 as of yet, buyers who attempt to sit on their supplies stand to lose millions.

Related: Oil Prices Rise As EU Leaders Agree On Partial Russian Crude Ban

As previously mentioned, a lot of this has to do with low demand in China itself. The construction sector accounts for some 50% of steel consumption and 30% of aluminum consumption. With new projects floundering and projected growth nearly nonexistent, the “middlemen” are feeling a pretty big pinch. In many cases, steel traders are selling their inventories below their purchasing costs in an attempt to salvage their operations.

Stimulus to the Rescue?

Beijing has not been idle in the face of the country’s economic woes. They recently announced a series of economic stimulus measures aimed at propping up their struggling economy. The measures include cuts to benchmark lending rates and delayed loan repayments, among other things. However, the capital has yet to back off its authoritarian COVID measures.

Most experts agree that China’s commitment to lockdowns and shutdowns is too big an economic disruptor for a simple stimulus to fix.

By AG Metal Miner

Iron Prices Climb As China Reboots Its Economy
