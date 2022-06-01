Iron Prices Climb As China Reboots Its Economy

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 1 hour 115.3 +0.59 +0.51%
Graph up Brent Crude 15 mins 116.0 +0.38 +0.33%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 hour 8.696 +0.551 +6.76%
Graph up Heating Oil 1 hour 4.143 +0.208 +5.29%
Graph up Gasoline 1 hour 4.072 +0.155 +3.97%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 116.0 -1.91 -1.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 116.0 -1.91 -1.62%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 124.7 +1.10 +0.89%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 122.9 +2.93 +2.44%
Chart Mars US 27 mins 110.1 +0.49 +0.45%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 4.072 +0.155 +3.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 116.4 +2.79 +2.45%
Graph up Murban 2 days 118.4 +2.60 +2.24%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 115.0 +1.12 +0.98%
Graph down Basra Light 184 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 124.8 +1.24 +1.00%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 124.7 +1.10 +0.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 124.7 +1.10 +0.89%
Chart Girassol 2 days 120.2 +1.30 +1.09%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 122.9 +2.93 +2.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 94.68 +0.55 +0.58%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 100.6 -0.40 -0.40%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 116.8 -0.40 -0.34%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 115.1 -0.40 -0.35%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 113.0 -0.40 -0.35%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 110.1 -0.40 -0.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 110.1 -0.40 -0.36%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 112.2 -0.40 -0.36%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 115.8 -0.40 -0.34%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 110.4 -0.40 -0.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 116.0 -1.91 -1.62%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 111.8 +4.00 +3.71%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 105.5 -5.50 -4.95%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 120.7 +1.02 +0.85%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 109.2 +0.59 +0.54%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 113.2 +0.59 +0.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 113.2 +0.59 +0.52%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 111.8 +0.75 +0.68%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 105.0 -0.25 -0.24%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 117.5 -4.30 -3.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes The World Economic Forum (WEF) - Davos 2022 Conference held this last week of May
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 47 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 4 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 5 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 5 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Unmoved By Small Crude Draw

The Bears Are Back In Metals Markets

The Bears Are Back In Metals Markets

China’s zero-COVID ambitions are weighing…

Steel Demand Is Taking A Beating As China Lockdowns Persist

Steel Demand Is Taking A Beating As China Lockdowns Persist

Ongoing lockdowns in China are…

Tin Supply Is Running Dangerously Low

Tin Supply Is Running Dangerously Low

The tin market is dangerously…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Iron Prices Climb As China Reboots Its Economy

By Ag Metal Miner - Jun 01, 2022, 2:00 PM CDT
  • China’s lockdowns have weighed on its manufacturing industry this year.
  • Now that it is beginning to open up its economy, Chinese steel producers are ramping up production.
  • Iron ore prices are on the rise, but some believe it could just be a dead cat bounce.
Join Our Community

It’s still touch-and-go for the steel sector in China despite the sprouting of the first shoots of a possible manufacturing recovery. However, last Monday, benchmark iron ore prices in the country gained a surprising 7%. This is the biggest daily rise in two-and-a-half months. Is it a sign that we should be more optimistic or just a dead cat bounce?

China’s Slow Road to Recovery

Chinese manufacturing activity has thus far been down in 2022 due to a fresh COVID-19 outbreak. However, since mid-May, the market has shown some signs of recovery, particularly in the country’s economic hub of Shanghai. Nevertheless, experts expect steel demand to remain lackluster until manufacturing production returns to normal in June.

S&P Global Commodity Insights reported that China’s manufacturing production index for steel consumption fell by 28 points from 2021 and 16 points from 2020. These aren’t exactly hopeful numbers, and experts are concerned about the pace of recovery despite the stimulus package.

India Playing Hard Ball on Tariffs

The aforementioned 7% rise in iron ore futures is puzzling. First, it comes on the heels of India raising export duties on some commodities to rein in inflationary pressures. Specifically, the country increased duties for iron ore and steel intermediates. This included raising new iron ores and concentrates tariffs from 30% to 50%. On the other hand, Pellet duties went from zero to 45%. According to a report in the Financial Post, tariffs on coking coal and coke were removed altogether.

This week, the most-traded iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange (for September delivery) were up 4.4% at $129.18 (864 yuan) a ton. This was after a surge of as much as 6.9%, the highest since May 6th. Some experts believe India’s move may not impact China’s iron ore inventories as much as initially thought. After all, it only represented about 3% of China’s total imports in 2021. The same goes for the first four months of this year. Overall, Chain’s purchase rate from the subcontinent has stayed low due to increasing demand in India & the falling iron ore prices.

Iron Ore Prices in China Nevertheless Up

News agency Reuters recently reported that we could see a new rally of iron ore prices. They specifically cited the Chinese Government’s decision to cut its benchmark interest rate for mortgages by an unexpectedly wide margin. It’s true that prices reacted rather quickly to this news.

According to Argus, spot 62% iron ore for delivery to north China was up to $135.90 a ton on May 20. That’s an increase of 5.7% from the previous day and the best close since May 6. Domestic iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange were also stronger. However, they were up by a much more modest 3.4% to end at $123.62 (827 yuan) a ton on May 20.

China lowered the five-year loan prime rate by 15 basis points to 4.45%  on May 20. This represented the biggest reduction since the country revamped its interest rate mechanism in 2019. Analysts felt this new move was largely an attempt to prop up the property and construction sectors. These sectors account for about 25% of the country’s economy. In addition, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said Beijing would step up policy adjustments to return the world’s second-biggest economy to “normal growth.”

According to the same report cited earlier, some experts believe a rally around iron ore prices was on the card. After all, such measures had clear implications for iron ore and steel demand. Moreover, initial signs suggest China was already on its way to increasing steel output after the winding down of winter pollution curbs and the removal of some of the COVID-19 restrictions.

All in all, April output rose 5.1% from the prior month to 92.78 million tons. However, it’s worth noting that this was 5.2% below April 2021’s numbers. The period from June onward will be crucial if we really want to get a sense of where Chinese iron ore and steel prices are heading.

China is Also Making Moves Regarding Supply

In the meantime, Channel News Asia reports that the Cameroonian government had inked a deal with Sinosteel Corporation Limited to mine high-grade iron ore for about US $676 million (420 billion CFA francs). It’s part of that country’s bid to find new sources of the steel-making ingredient.

Under the 20-year mining agreement, Sinosteel Cam S.A., a Cameroonian subsidiary of state-owned Chinese mining firm Sinosteel, will develop the central African nation’s Lobe iron ore mine. It’s part of China’s ongoing effort to diversify its ore supply beyond Australia, with which it is currently engaged in a trade war, and Brazil.

The deal would result in 4 million tons of ore with a 60% iron content being produced and shipped. The higher-grade iron ore would also help reduce Chinese carbon emissions from the steel-making process.

By AG Metal Miner

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Electric Vehicle Boom Has Turned Argentina Into A Lithium Hotspot
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Are Set To Surge Even Higher This Summer

Oil Prices Are Set To Surge Even Higher This Summer
Oil Prices Rally Despite Strong Dollar

Oil Prices Rally Despite Strong Dollar
U.S. Oil Rigs Dip For First Time In 9 Weeks

U.S. Oil Rigs Dip For First Time In 9 Weeks
When Will U.S. Crude Production Return To Pre-Pandemic Levels?

When Will U.S. Crude Production Return To Pre-Pandemic Levels?
Russia Sends Record Volumes Of Oil To India, China

Russia Sends Record Volumes Of Oil To India, China



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com