China's Metal Export Restrictions Leave Traders Scrambling

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 73.13 -0.73 -0.99%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 77.82 -0.65 -0.83%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 79.10 -0.31 -0.39%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.655 +0.073 +2.83%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.577 -0.013 -0.49%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 76.76 +3.50 +4.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 76.76 +3.50 +4.78%
Chart Bonny Light 11 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 78.43 +0.87 +1.12%
Chart Mars US 3 days 75.41 +1.51 +2.04%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.577 -0.013 -0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 11 days 75.66 +2.41 +3.29%
Graph up Murban 11 days 77.26 +2.33 +3.11%
Graph up Iran Heavy 11 days 74.80 +1.99 +2.73%
Graph down Basra Light 588 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 11 days 76.08 +1.85 +2.49%
Graph up Bonny Light 11 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 11 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Chart Girassol 11 days 77.74 +1.63 +2.14%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 78.43 +0.87 +1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 41 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 52.61 +2.06 +4.08%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 76.01 +2.06 +2.79%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 74.26 +2.06 +2.85%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 71.41 +2.06 +2.97%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 68.11 +2.06 +3.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 68.11 +2.06 +3.12%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 69.41 +2.06 +3.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 78.36 +2.06 +2.70%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 67.71 +2.06 +3.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 76.76 +3.50 +4.78%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 11 days 67.00 +3.00 +4.69%
Graph up Giddings 11 days 60.75 +3.00 +5.19%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 78.56 +0.83 +1.07%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 68.54 +2.06 +3.10%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 70.34 +2.06 +3.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 70.34 +2.06 +3.02%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 70.50 +2.25 +3.30%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 62.00 +2.00 +3.33%
Chart Buena Vista 14 days 72.15 -3.80 -5.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 13 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days Wind energy costs are rising
  • 3 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

Secretive Indian Company Linked To Russian Oil Disappears Amid Scrutiny

U.S. Lifts Tariffs On Indian Steel And Aluminum

U.S. Lifts Tariffs On Indian Steel And Aluminum

The U.S. has agreed to…

How Russia’s Failed Coup Could Impact Global Commodities Markets

How Russia’s Failed Coup Could Impact Global Commodities Markets

The failed coup attempt in…

Russian Aluminum Stockpiles Undermine LME’s Credibility

Russian Aluminum Stockpiles Undermine LME’s Credibility

The London Metal Exchange (LME)'s…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China's Metal Export Restrictions Leave Traders Scrambling

By ZeroHedge - Jul 10, 2023, 1:00 PM CDT
  • In reaction to the Biden administration's consideration of a wider semiconductor chip ban, China has announced export restrictions on gallium and germanium.
  • This announcement resulted in a 27% rise in global gallium prices and led traders to scramble for purchases of the metal in anticipation of the export controls starting in August.
  • The US is looking into diversifying sourcing and boosting domestic mining of these metals, while China's control of other key metals suggests it could potentially inflict more severe consequences on trade relations.
Join Our Community
Traders

Beijing is furious with the Biden administration mulling over a broader semiconductor chip export ban and, in response, decided last week to announce export restrictions on two metals, gallium and germanium, which are heavily imported by Western countries for semiconductor production. 

The timing of the announcement is one to ponder about. It came days before US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's China visit on Thursday. It appears Chinese officials are playing a complex game of chess with the Biden administration as their dominance over rare earth mining and refining, and the lack of that in the West would open up talks with Yellen about future US bans on chips and semiconductor equipment that are critical for China's economic growth. 

"China apparently does not like the news that the Biden administration is considering a wider semiconductor chip ban and decided to ban the export of gallium and germanium, which are used in semiconductors, 5G base stations, and solar panels," Louis Navellier, founder of Navellier & Associates, wrote in a recent note to clients. 

"Although the US and its allies depend on China for these critical minerals, China needs Western technology such as lithography machines to produce high-performance chips," Navellier said.

On Friday, The Wall Street Journal reported that Yellen met with Premier Li Qiang and discussed economic competition that would benefit both countries. 

Global gallium prices soared 27% on the news last week. Traders who spoke with Bloomberg said the gallium market is well-supplied, but export controls beginning next month have sent buyers scrambling to purchase the metal. 

On Friday, Fastmarkets data showed Gallium prices jumped $43 on the week to $326 a kilogram. 

Starting Aug. 1, exporters must apply for licenses with the commerce ministry to ship the metals abroad. And how the export controls will affect Chinese shipments still needs to be determined. 

Colin Hamilton, managing director for commodities research at BMO Capital Markets, said the restrictions would likely spur efforts by Western countries to seek supplies of both metals elsewhere.  

"This is a further example of how industrial raw materials are becoming increasingly strategic in global markets and brought to the center of policy action," Hamilton wrote in a note early last week. 

Data from the US Geological Survey shows the US imported an estimated 14,000 kilograms of germanium in 2022 while consuming an estimated 30,000 kilograms. In the same year, imports of gallium were 14,000 kilograms, while consumption was around 18,000 kilograms.

In the meantime, the US will stockpile these metals as it will diversify sourcing away from Asia. There is a movement by the Biden administration to increase domestic mining and refining of rare earth metals. 

The move by China is "far from being the nuclear option that it could have chosen," but it's the "first warning shot," Bernard Dahdah, an analyst at Natixis, wrote in a note. He pointed out, "China does control other metals through which it can inflict more severe consequences."

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the US US Defense Department announced on Friday it is invoking the Defense Production Act to boost the domestic mining and processing capacity of the two metals.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Global Giants Lock Horns Over Rare Earth Resources
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudi Arabia Sets The Stage For Big OPEC Production Cuts

Saudi Arabia Sets The Stage For Big OPEC Production Cuts
Saudi Arabia's Solo Act Won’t Save The Oil Bulls

Saudi Arabia's Solo Act Won’t Save The Oil Bulls
MIT’s Groundbreaking Discovery In The Intriguing World Of Superconductivity

MIT’s Groundbreaking Discovery In The Intriguing World Of Superconductivity
Iran’s Growing Oil Production: A New Threat To OPEC’s Market Grip

Iran’s Growing Oil Production: A New Threat To OPEC’s Market Grip
Oil Traders Don’t Buy The Saudi Cuts

Oil Traders Don’t Buy The Saudi Cuts

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com