Soaring Energy Costs Force Key Zinc Mine To Pause Operations

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 73.23 -0.63 -0.85%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 77.89 -0.58 -0.74%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 79.10 -0.31 -0.39%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.662 +0.080 +3.10%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.578 -0.012 -0.45%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 76.76 +3.50 +4.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 76.76 +3.50 +4.78%
Chart Bonny Light 11 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 78.43 +0.87 +1.12%
Chart Mars US 3 days 75.41 +1.51 +2.04%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.578 -0.012 -0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 11 days 75.66 +2.41 +3.29%
Graph up Murban 11 days 77.26 +2.33 +3.11%
Graph up Iran Heavy 11 days 74.80 +1.99 +2.73%
Graph down Basra Light 588 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 11 days 76.08 +1.85 +2.49%
Graph up Bonny Light 11 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 11 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Chart Girassol 11 days 77.74 +1.63 +2.14%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 78.43 +0.87 +1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 41 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 52.61 +2.06 +4.08%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 76.01 +2.06 +2.79%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 74.26 +2.06 +2.85%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 71.41 +2.06 +2.97%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 68.11 +2.06 +3.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 68.11 +2.06 +3.12%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 69.41 +2.06 +3.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 78.36 +2.06 +2.70%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 67.71 +2.06 +3.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 76.76 +3.50 +4.78%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 11 days 67.00 +3.00 +4.69%
Graph up Giddings 11 days 60.75 +3.00 +5.19%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 78.56 +0.83 +1.07%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 68.54 +2.06 +3.10%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 70.34 +2.06 +3.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 70.34 +2.06 +3.02%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 70.50 +2.25 +3.30%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 62.00 +2.00 +3.33%
Chart Buena Vista 14 days 72.15 -3.80 -5.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 53 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days Wind energy costs are rising
  • 3 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

Secretive Indian Company Linked To Russian Oil Disappears Amid Scrutiny

Bulls And Bears Face Off As Copper Outlook Flashes Mixed Signals

Bulls And Bears Face Off As Copper Outlook Flashes Mixed Signals

The outlook for copper futures…

EU’s Net-Zero Goal Hits India’s Aluminum Sector Hard

EU’s Net-Zero Goal Hits India’s Aluminum Sector Hard

The European Union's Cross-Border Adjustment…

India Is Becoming A New Powerhouse In Global Steel Production

India Is Becoming A New Powerhouse In Global Steel Production

Despite a global decline in…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Soaring Energy Costs Force Key Zinc Mine To Pause Operations

By Ag Metal Miner - Jul 10, 2023, 3:00 PM CDT
  • Boliden's Tara zinc mine has been put on hold due to a combination of plummeting zinc prices, increased energy costs, and general cost inflation.
  • In 2022, Tara's operating profit declined by 17%, partly due to production restrictions and a significant increase in water in-flow.
  • Alongside the economic factors, the drop in probable reserves at the site and the decline in zinc production in 2022 has contributed to the decision to pause operations at the Tara mine.
Join Our Community
Zinc

Via AG Metal Miner

Plummeting zinc metal prices and rising energy costs recently prompted Boliden to place its Tara zinc mine on care and maintenance until further notice. “The business is currently cash flow negative due to a combination of factors,” the Swedish metals producer said. Officials went on to specify that these operational challenges included “a decline in the price of zinc, high energy prices, and general cost inflation.” Tara is an underground mine about 60 kilometers northwest of Dublin, Ireland.

Zinc prices began a sharp decline in January due to poor economic indicators and increasing supply. The bourse indicated that the official three-month price on the London Metal Exchange was $2,478 per metric tonne on June 16. This reflected a more than a quarter drop from the $3,429 seen on January 24. Officials at Boliden were not available for comment on the matter. However, one source told MetalMiner that the company may review the situation in the next three months, particularly if zinc prices recover.

High Energy Costs a Major Reason for the Halt

Tara’s operating profit declined 17% in 2022 to SEK 441 million ($41.1 million) from SEK 534 million ($50 million) in 2021. These figures come directly from Boliden’s annual report, which the company released back on March 8. “For Tara, 2022 was characterized by production restrictions and cost increases, partly linked to the major increase in water in-flow in the fourth quarter of 2021,” Boliden reported.   

The benchmark Dutch TTF gas price was €34.90 ($38.12) per megawatt hour on June 20. According to information from Trading Economics, this is still seven times higher than the €5.11 ($5.58) quoted during the week of June 22, 2020. The elevated prices remain a significant problem. This is despite prices from the unprecedented 2022 highs caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The source also told MetalMiner that Boliden’s actions might be a move to elicit help. “This is possibly an attempt to get assistance on high power prices from the Irish government,” the source added. “[and] also to get unions to accept updated working practices,”

Tara’s Zinc Metal and Lead Outputs Decline

Tara Mines is a zinc and lead mine located near Navan in County Meath, Ireland. According to Boliden’s 2022 annual report, inferred resources at the site in 2022 totaled 38.2 million metric tonnes, of which 7.5% was zinc metal and 1.5% was lead. Meanwhile, probable reserves at the site fell 10% year on year, totaling 13.9 million metric tonnes in 2022. This contrasts starkly with the 15.5 million metric tonnes seen the previous year.

The report also indicated that zinc grade in the proven reserves was about 5.5%, while lead was 1.5%. Meanwhile, zinc in concentrate production was 198,000 metric tonnes in 2022, at 54,7% grade, a decline of 3.88%.

Zinc’s main application is as feedstock for the production of hot dipped galvanized sheet. The resulting HDGS has further applications in industries ranging from auto manufacturing to construction. Boliden mines the ore in Ireland and then ships the raw material to its smelters at Kokkola and Odda in Finland and Norway, respectively.

By Christopher Rivituso

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

China's Metal Export Restrictions Leave Traders Scrambling
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudi Arabia Sets The Stage For Big OPEC Production Cuts

Saudi Arabia Sets The Stage For Big OPEC Production Cuts
Saudi Arabia's Solo Act Won’t Save The Oil Bulls

Saudi Arabia's Solo Act Won’t Save The Oil Bulls
MIT’s Groundbreaking Discovery In The Intriguing World Of Superconductivity

MIT’s Groundbreaking Discovery In The Intriguing World Of Superconductivity
Iran’s Growing Oil Production: A New Threat To OPEC’s Market Grip

Iran’s Growing Oil Production: A New Threat To OPEC’s Market Grip
Oil Traders Don’t Buy The Saudi Cuts

Oil Traders Don’t Buy The Saudi Cuts

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com