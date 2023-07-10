Climate Change Threatens Outdated Infrastructure

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 73.11 -0.75 -1.02%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 77.79 -0.68 -0.87%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 79.10 -0.31 -0.39%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.651 +0.069 +2.67%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.577 -0.012 -0.48%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 76.76 +3.50 +4.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 76.76 +3.50 +4.78%
Chart Bonny Light 11 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 78.43 +0.87 +1.12%
Chart Mars US 3 days 75.41 +1.51 +2.04%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.577 -0.012 -0.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 11 days 75.66 +2.41 +3.29%
Graph up Murban 11 days 77.26 +2.33 +3.11%
Graph up Iran Heavy 11 days 74.80 +1.99 +2.73%
Graph down Basra Light 588 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 11 days 76.08 +1.85 +2.49%
Graph up Bonny Light 11 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 11 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Chart Girassol 11 days 77.74 +1.63 +2.14%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 78.43 +0.87 +1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 41 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 52.61 +2.06 +4.08%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 76.01 +2.06 +2.79%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 74.26 +2.06 +2.85%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 71.41 +2.06 +2.97%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 68.11 +2.06 +3.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 68.11 +2.06 +3.12%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 69.41 +2.06 +3.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 78.36 +2.06 +2.70%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 67.71 +2.06 +3.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 76.76 +3.50 +4.78%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 11 days 67.00 +3.00 +4.69%
Graph up Giddings 11 days 60.75 +3.00 +5.19%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 78.56 +0.83 +1.07%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 68.54 +2.06 +3.10%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 70.34 +2.06 +3.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 70.34 +2.06 +3.02%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 70.50 +2.25 +3.30%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 62.00 +2.00 +3.33%
Chart Buena Vista 14 days 72.15 -3.80 -5.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 8 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days Wind energy costs are rising
  • 3 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

Secretive Indian Company Linked To Russian Oil Disappears Amid Scrutiny

Shipping Emissions On The Rise As EU Shifts Energy Supply Chain Away From Russia

Shipping Emissions On The Rise As EU Shifts Energy Supply Chain Away From Russia

Europe’s move to shift energy…

Carbon Emissions On Track To Reach An All-Time High

Carbon Emissions On Track To Reach An All-Time High

The Asia Pacific region has…

Coal Is Fueling A Pollution Problem In Central Asia

Coal Is Fueling A Pollution Problem In Central Asia

Central Asia’s coal-fired power plants…

  1. Home
  2. The Environment
  3. Global Warming
Kurt Cobb

Kurt Cobb

Kurt Cobb is a freelance writer and communications consultant who writes frequently about energy and environment. His work has also appeared in The Christian Science…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Climate Change Threatens Outdated Infrastructure

By Kurt Cobb - Jul 10, 2023, 12:00 PM CDT
  • Current infrastructure standards and designs are based on outdated climate data and are ill-prepared for the new weather patterns brought about by climate change.
  • Record global temperatures, brought about by the combination of climate change and the El Niño-Southern Oscillation, have made the issue of outdated infrastructure more obvious.
  • Adapting to climate change will be challenging due to continuous record-breaking temperatures, changes in disease patterns, and impact on food crops.
Join Our Community
Infrastructure

We humans now face an era of climate that is uncharted for the size and complexity of the human community. Our roads, rails, ports, buildings, electric grid, water systems and food systems are not designed for this new climate. For example, we continue to build infrastructure based on data for rainfall that does not reflect the dramatic changes that are taking place in rainfall patterns and amounts.

In fact, practically all the standards for building our infrastructure to withstand rain, snow, wind, flood and heat are out of date. In addition, termites that weren't a huge problem for buildings in some climates are now causing greater damage as more destructive species spread to new areas.

Our maladapted infrastructure problem is becoming even more obvious now as a combination of climate change and the warm phase of the periodic fluctuation of warm and cool waters in the tropical Pacific Ocean known as the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) is bringing record worldwide temperatures. A temperature higher on average across the globe than any previously recorded since instrument readings began in the 1850s was measured on July 3. That record was broken again on July 4, and then again on July 5.

Even during the cool phase of ENSO known as La Niña in 2020 the world recorded an average temperature that was "effectively tied" with the warmest year ever in 2016.

This is part of what scientists mean when they say we humans are in uncharted territory regarding climate. In fact, it is likely that Earth's average temperature is now higher than at any time in the last 125,000 years based on tree ring and ice core data. Modern humans, homo sapiens, arose about 300,000 years ago. However, early humans were, of course, not reliant on a complex energy and resource infrastructure that includes global trade flows. And, their numbers were exceedingly small compared to ours: Estimates run between 10,000 and 30,000.

Public health infrastructure and practices will also have to change as tropical diseases creep further from the equator and toward the poles. In fact, a resurgence of malaria in Texas and Florida was in the news just last week. These are the first locally acquired cases, that is, not contracted on a trip outside the United States, since 2003Malaria is making a comeback worldwide after concerted public health efforts across the world resulted in a decline from 2010 through 2018.

Even if we decided to make dramatic reductions immediately in our burning of fossil fuels, our destruction of forests, and our emissions of other greenhouse gases such as methane, we could still expect new temperature records for the next 25 to 50 years. That's because much of the excess heat the Earth has absorbed has been stored in the oceans and will only be released to the atmosphere slowly over that time. And, of course, even with our most earnest efforts, it would take decades to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions to a level that would no longer raise global temperatures. So, that would further lengthen a timeline filled with new temperature records.

Those who have called for a focus on adaptation to climate change—either because they don't believe climate change is human-caused or because they now see the futility of getting humans to address the causes of climate change—will have their hands full in the decades ahead. They will be working in a new environment in which the Earth breaks records not just for temperature but for other measures such as rainfall and drought in various locations depending on how climate change is affecting those locations. And, they will also have to contend with heavy impacts on food crops and the spread of tropical disease-carrying insects into areas in which they were previously rare or unknown.

By Kurt Cobb via Resource Insights

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Flash Droughts: Climate Change’s Next Big Blow
Kurt Cobb

Kurt Cobb

Kurt Cobb is a freelance writer and communications consultant who writes frequently about energy and environment. His work has also appeared in The Christian Science…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudi Arabia Sets The Stage For Big OPEC Production Cuts

Saudi Arabia Sets The Stage For Big OPEC Production Cuts
Saudi Arabia's Solo Act Won’t Save The Oil Bulls

Saudi Arabia's Solo Act Won’t Save The Oil Bulls
MIT’s Groundbreaking Discovery In The Intriguing World Of Superconductivity

MIT’s Groundbreaking Discovery In The Intriguing World Of Superconductivity
Iran’s Growing Oil Production: A New Threat To OPEC’s Market Grip

Iran’s Growing Oil Production: A New Threat To OPEC’s Market Grip
Oil Traders Don’t Buy The Saudi Cuts

Oil Traders Don’t Buy The Saudi Cuts

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com