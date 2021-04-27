China Makes Big Move On Battery Metals In Africa

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 63.08 +1.17 +1.89%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 66.61 +0.96 +1.46%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins SellBuy 2.871 +0.081 +2.90%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 1.913 +0.035 +1.84%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.029 +0.051 +2.57%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 64.12 -0.16 -0.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 64.12 -0.16 -0.25%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 63.94 -0.27 -0.42%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 63.22 -0.41 -0.64%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 62.01 -0.23 -0.37%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.029 +0.051 +2.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 62.29 -0.60 -0.95%
Graph down Murban 2 days 63.01 -0.63 -0.99%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 60.21 -0.26 -0.43%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 64.52 -0.86 -1.32%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 64.12 -0.50 -0.77%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 63.94 -0.27 -0.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 63.94 -0.27 -0.42%
Chart Girassol 2 days 64.27 -0.43 -0.66%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 63.22 -0.41 -0.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 49.51 -0.20 -0.40%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 49.26 -0.23 -0.46%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 60.91 -0.23 -0.38%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 62.31 -0.23 -0.37%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 57.01 -0.23 -0.40%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 56.66 -0.23 -0.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 56.66 -0.23 -0.40%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 57.51 -0.23 -0.40%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 60.91 -0.23 -0.38%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 56.66 -0.23 -0.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 64.12 -0.16 -0.25%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 59.25 +1.00 +1.72%
Graph up Giddings 16 hours 53.00 +1.00 +1.92%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 65.47 +0.51 +0.79%
Graph up West Texas Sour 16 hours 56.89 +1.03 +1.84%
Graph up Eagle Ford 16 hours 60.84 +1.03 +1.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 16 hours 60.84 +1.03 +1.72%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 59.25 +1.00 +1.72%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 52.25 -0.25 -0.48%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 68.25 +3.82 +5.93%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 47 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 6 hours Battery storage 30% cheaper than new gas peaker plants, Australian study finds
  • 1 day British Government to Save a Major Oil Refinery from Insolvency - a victim of aviation crisis due to the pandemic
  • 2 days Simple question: What is the expected impact in electricity Demand when EV deployment exceeds 10%
  • 2 days Liquid Natural Gas

Breaking News:

U.S. Oil Inventories Rise Beyond Expectations

Can EV Batteries Get Any Cheaper?

Can EV Batteries Get Any Cheaper?

A new research note from…

Copper Futures Jump On Strong Chinese Demand

Copper Futures Jump On Strong Chinese Demand

Copper prices rallied on Friday,…

Going Green Could Be A $10 Trillion Opportunity For The Mining Industry

Going Green Could Be A $10 Trillion Opportunity For The Mining Industry

A new report has found…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China Makes Big Move On Battery Metals In Africa

By Alex Kimani - Apr 27, 2021, 3:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Over the past few decades, China has been all over Africa, building railroads, airports, bridges, and power dams, doing what Africa's colonial masters should have done eons ago. Trade between China and Africa has surged dramatically from US$1 billion in 1980 to US$128 billion in 2016, while cumulative loans to African governments have hit US$143 billion, with half of them given over the last four years alone, making it Africa's largest bilateral creditor. China's lending to African countries has particularly skyrocketed under the massive Belt and Road Initiative.

On the surface, China is investing in the continent to help African countries develop a sound infrastructure and place the continent on the global map. African countries need these investments to sustain economic growth and join the global economy.

However, a peek below the surface reveals that China could be investing more aggressively in Africa for less altruistic reasons: To secure its interests there and also gain political and diplomatic influence, as has been the case in Southeast Asia.

China has, however, lately been changing tact, cozying up to mineral-rich countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo to the chagrin of oil-rich ones like Angola and Nigeria.

The bulk of Chinese investments are concentrated in Angola and Nigeria, where they are closely linked to their respective oil industries. Related: Oil on Guard over Yemen as Saudi, Iran Meet in Secret

Source: BBC

Cheap oil

According to the China Africa Research Initiative (CARI) at Johns Hopkins University, between 2000 and 2019, China extended US$42.6 billion worth of loans to Angola, good for 30 percent of its total lending to African nations. The DRC received only US$2.7 billion worth of Chinese loans over the timeframe.

Beijing is, however, turning its attention to the Democratic Republic of Congo, with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in a recent trip to Kinshasa promising that it would write off loans worth about US$28 million and provide it with US$17 million in other financial support.

It's not like China is going green at a record pace and no longer needs to import oil; On the contrary, it remains the world's largest oil importer but is now benefitting from the availability of cheap crude from the likes of Iran, whose shipments would traditionally go to the United States.

Iran's crude and condensate exports were estimated at 825,000 b/d in Q1, a considerable improvement from 420,000 b/d in Q3 2020 though still a far cry from the 2.125M b/d the country exported in 2017. You can bet that China is more than happy to take the bulk of this crude, especially given the fact that Iran sells it to Chinese refineries at a steep discount to Brent crude. The relatively high level of exports amid those sanctions could mean that Iran is not desperate for a nuclear deal--and could, in fact, be hoping to prove that sanctions mean nothing.  Related: EU Admits It Can’t Go Net-Zero Without Natural Gas

But what Beijing still needs from Africa is its abundant mineral wealth, including copper, cobalt, and other rare minerals.

The DRC is the world's largest producer of cobalt, an essential component of Li-ion batteries for electric vehicles, as well as smartphones, laptops, and tablets.

Although Chinese firms have increasingly been investing in African mines, including in the DRC, they are still minor players compared with the mining giants of Western countries.

They could soon start giving their western peers a run for their money.

China Molybdenum, the owner of the world's second-largest cobalt mine in the DRC, recently purchased the undeveloped Kisanfu resource from Freeport McMoRan for US$550 million. Meanwhile, the likes of Chengtun Mining, Huayou Cobalt, Wanbao and CNMC are busy staking their claims in the Central African nation.

Locking in Africa

A cross-section of experts has taken a dim view of China's rapidly growing investments in Africa, with some accusing China of burdening the continent with debt in projects designed to lock in Africa.

"Even though they are financed with Chinese loans and built with Chinese contractors and labor, most of these projects are designed to lock African countries into a long-term political and diplomatic relationship with China rather than to make money," says Ted Bauman is a senior research analyst and economist at Banyan Hill Publishing.  

Bauman says China can use the diplomatic relationship, for instance, to gain Africa's votes on sensitive matters, like the Taiwan and the South China Sea issues. He says that evidence suggests that China is using state-funded energy infrastructure projects for Chinese corporate domination of African energy companies, something that could prove to be disadvantageous for their African partners, especially if Beijing starts leveraging lower prices for exports of African oil to China.

Former U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson criticized China's lending policy to Africa, saying it "encouraged dependency, utilised corrupt deals and endangered its natural resources."

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Western Europe Is Now The World’s Largest Investor In Batteries
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Helium Could Be The Next Commodity To Boom

Why Helium Could Be The Next Commodity To Boom
Why The Outlook For Oil Prices Shifted This Week

Why The Outlook For Oil Prices Shifted This Week
Small Companies Rush To Buy Up Big Oil’s Assets

Small Companies Rush To Buy Up Big Oil’s Assets
The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power

The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power
How Russia Could Kickstart Another Oil Price War

How Russia Could Kickstart Another Oil Price War



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com