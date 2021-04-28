Can Copper Prices Continue To Break Records?

Copper was once again approaching the pivotal $10,000 a tonne level on Tuesday, jumping to over $4.50 a pound, or $9,940 a tonne in New York amid über bullish sentiment and renewed supply worries in the world’s top producing region.

The rally in copper, which has more than doubled in price from its covid-lows, has been fuelled by a widely-held belief that demand for the bellwether metal will receive a massive boost, not just from post-pandemic economic stimulus, but also from a worldwide push for decarbonisation.

Everything to do with the green energy transition requires more copper – notably the electrification of the global vehicle fleet and massive investment electrical grids, renewable energy infrastructure and storage.

While almost all agree copper’s longer term future is bright, there is much less consensus on how much the price of the metal will shine in the next few years.