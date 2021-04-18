Western Europe Is Now The World’s Largest Investor In Batteries

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 2 days SellBuy 63.13 -0.33 -0.52%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 days SellBuy 66.77 -0.17 -0.25%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 days SellBuy 2.680 +0.022 +0.83%
Graph down Heating Oil 2 days SellBuy 1.896 -0.003 -0.17%
Graph down Gasoline 2 days 2.040 -0.012 -0.58%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 65.27 +0.27 +0.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 65.27 +0.27 +0.42%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 65.25 +0.24 +0.37%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 64.48 +1.09 +1.72%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 63.13 -0.33 -0.52%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 2.040 -0.012 -0.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 65.02 +0.98 +1.53%
Graph up Murban 3 days 65.76 +0.98 +1.51%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 61.54 +0.25 +0.41%
Graph up Basra Light 3 days 66.83 +0.13 +0.19%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 65.15 +0.35 +0.54%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 65.25 +0.24 +0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 65.25 +0.24 +0.37%
Chart Girassol 3 days 65.68 +0.37 +0.57%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 64.48 +1.09 +1.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 6 days 49.16 +0.11 +0.22%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 52.01 +0.26 +0.50%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 62.51 +0.36 +0.58%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 63.91 +0.36 +0.57%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 59.01 +0.26 +0.44%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 58.26 +0.36 +0.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 58.26 +0.36 +0.62%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 59.11 +0.21 +0.36%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 62.51 +0.51 +0.82%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 58.51 +0.36 +0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 65.27 +0.27 +0.42%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 59.50 -0.25 -0.42%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 53.25 -0.25 -0.47%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 66.26 +2.57 +4.04%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 57.08 -0.33 -0.57%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 61.03 -0.33 -0.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 61.03 -0.33 -0.54%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 59.50 -0.25 -0.42%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 53.75 +0.25 +0.47%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 65.75 -3.74 -5.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 7 hours Simple question: What is the expected impact in electricity Demand when EV deployment exceeds 10%
  • 36 mins America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 7 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 9 hours Today Biden calls for Summit with Putin. Will Joe apologize to Putin for calling him a "Killer" ?
  • 2 hours Fukushima
  • 5 hours CO2 Mitigation on Earth and Magnesium Civilization on Mars – Just Add Water
  • 4 days Biden about to face first real test. Russia building up military on Ukraine border.
  • 4 days Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 3 days New Chinese Coal Plants Equal All those in U.S.A

Breaking News:

Nigeria Set To Start-up 100 Oil & Gas Projects By 2025

Researchers Are Harvesting Precious Metals From Industrial Waste

Researchers Are Harvesting Precious Metals From Industrial Waste

Researchers in Japan have created…

Imploding Car Sales Weigh On Battery Metals Market

Imploding Car Sales Weigh On Battery Metals Market

Car sales are tanking the…

The Countries Set To Win Big On The Lithium Boom

The Countries Set To Win Big On The Lithium Boom

As the electric vehicle boom…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Western Europe Is Now The World’s Largest Investor In Batteries

By MINING.com - Apr 18, 2021, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

In 2020, Fitch Solutions analysts recorded 37 manufacturing projects for EV batteries and related components and materials worth $21.04 billion, for those projects disclosing financial details.

The projects range from the production of battery cells and packs themselves, to anode materials and battery trays, and give an idea of which regions are most active in developing a localised supply chain and which countries are the biggest beneficiaries within those regions.

Western Europe claimed both the biggest number of projects with 17, and the biggest combined value with $9.1 billion. This gave the region a 43.5% share of the total global investment into battery manufacturing projects, Fitch reports.

On a country level, Germany led the region with 10 of the 17 projects recorded. The biggest project in Germany is SVOLT’s $2 billion battery cell plant with a capacity of 24GWh per year.

This activity in Germany is reflective of the drive by the country’s major automakers to invest heavily in manufacturing EVs at their home plants. Volkswagen, Daimler and BMW are all present at the table with their own projects for production of battery packs showing the more active role that carmakers are taking in the supply chain, Fitch notes.

Related Video: The Conditions Are Ripe for A Second Shale Boom

In Emerging Europe, the projects are dominated by Hungary and Poland and are mostly in the battery component segment, supplying existing facilities in these countries. This speaks to the strength of these two countries as automotive production locations in general, Fitch says, as well as their ability to move up the value chain with high-tech products.

South Korea’s SK Innovation, for example, is planning to build its third plant in Hungary which has become the company’s European base.

While much of the investment across the regions is driven by a desire to reduce dependence on a handful of markets, most notably China, for supplies of batteries and related components, the projects for the Asia region show that China is still a target for investment due to being the world’s biggest standalone market for EVs.

China accounted for three of the eight projects tracked in Asia, Fitch reports, worth a combined value of $2.6bn, the biggest being a $1.2bn joint venture between Geely and CATL for a new battery plant. CATL was also behind the biggest investment in the Asia region overall with $5bn for a new battery plant in Indonesia.

The company has also agreed that 60% of the nickel used in the production of batteries at the plant will be locally sourced, informing the analyst’s view that Indonesia has the potential to become a key player in the development of a South East Asian battery supply chain.

By Mining.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Copper Futures Jump On Strong Chinese Demand
MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The $7 Trillion Reason Saudi Arabia Is Cutting Oil Production

The $7 Trillion Reason Saudi Arabia Is Cutting Oil Production
The King Of Oilfield Services Is Back In A Big Way

The King Of Oilfield Services Is Back In A Big Way
Oil Prices Jump As EIA Reports A Crude Draw

Oil Prices Jump As EIA Reports A Crude Draw
The Permian Faces An Empty Pipeline Crisis

The Permian Faces An Empty Pipeline Crisis
Shale Executive: US Production Rebound Will Lead To New Oil Price War

Shale Executive: US Production Rebound Will Lead To New Oil Price War



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com