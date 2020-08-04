‘’You’re Fired’’ Trump Ousts Tennessee Valley Authority Chairman

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 41.57 +0.56 +1.37%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 44.35 +0.20 +0.45%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.184 +0.083 +3.95%
Graph up Mars US 21 hours 42.01 +1.04 +2.54%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 44.02 +1.00 +2.32%
Graph down Urals 2 days 42.50 -1.45 -3.30%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 42.48 +0.78 +1.87%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 42.48 +0.78 +1.87%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 43.88 +0.96 +2.24%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 39.05 +2.11 +5.71%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.184 +0.083 +3.95%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 6 days 42.56 -0.42 -0.98%
Graph down Murban 6 days 42.95 -0.40 -0.92%
Graph up Iran Heavy 5 days 43.65 +0.93 +2.18%
Graph up Basra Light 6 days 45.42 +0.15 +0.33%
Graph up Saharan Blend 5 days 44.06 +1.13 +2.63%
Graph up Bonny Light 5 days 43.88 +0.96 +2.24%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 43.88 +0.96 +2.24%
Chart Girassol 5 days 44.59 +1.17 +2.69%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 44.02 +1.00 +2.32%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 28.77 +0.37 +1.30%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 33.01 +0.74 +2.29%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 40.01 +0.74 +1.88%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 41.41 +0.74 +1.82%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 37.76 +0.74 +2.00%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 36.76 +0.74 +2.05%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 36.76 +0.74 +2.05%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 38.01 +0.74 +1.99%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 39.66 +0.74 +1.90%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 36.76 +0.74 +2.05%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 42.48 +0.78 +1.87%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 37.50 +0.75 +2.04%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 31.25 +0.75 +2.46%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 41.63 +0.02 +0.05%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 34.96 +0.74 +2.16%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 38.91 +0.74 +1.94%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 38.91 +0.74 +1.94%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 37.50 +0.75 +2.04%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 31.25 +0.75 +2.46%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 45.75 +0.74 +1.64%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Biden Seeks $2 Trillion Clean Energy And Infrastructure Spending Boost
  • 6 minutes Pompeo upsets China; oil & gas prices to fall
  • 11 minutes The Secret China Iran Oil Deal At The Heart Of One Belt One Road Project
  • 2 hours Trump Hands Putin Major Geopolitical Victory
  • 2 hours Trump Suggests Delaying Election Amid Fraud Claims
  • 3 hours End Game For Oil? OPEC Prepares For An Age Of Dwindling Demand
  • 16 hours While U.S. Pipelines Are Under Siege, China Streamlines Its Oil and Gas Network
  • 19 hours Rational analysis of CV19 from Harvard Medical School
  • 2 days "The Great Reset" What does this mean for you.
  • 2 days Mask Disposal
  • 3 days The World is Facing a Solar Panel Waste Problem
  • 2 days You may all go to hell
  • 2 days Biden admits he has been tested for Cognitive Decline several times. Didn't show any proof of test results.
  • 2 hours Enough is Enough...
  • 22 hours What happens to oil and gas production when 1/2 of Oklahoma is handed over to the Tribes
  • 3 days Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?

Breaking News:

Libya's Meager Crude Oil Exports Set To Plunge In August

What’s Holding Geothermal Energy Back?

What’s Holding Geothermal Energy Back?

Geothermal has long been considered…

The Cowboy State Looks To Stimulate Oil Drilling With Tax Cuts

The Cowboy State Looks To Stimulate Oil Drilling With Tax Cuts

Wyoming regulators look to stimulate…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

‘’You’re Fired’’ Trump Ousts Tennessee Valley Authority Chairman

By Irina Slav - Aug 04, 2020, 10:30 AM CDT

President Donald Trump has fired the chairman of the largest federal planning agency in the U.S.—the Tennessee Valley Authority—saying the federal-owned utility hired foreign workers instead of U.S. citizens, the AP reported.

The President also threatened to oust members of the TVA's board if they continued to hire workers from abroad.

Besides the firing, Trump revisited an older problem he has with the corporation, which was formed after the Great Depression to boost the economy of the Tennessee Valley, which spans seven states. The region was one of the hardest hit by the Depression. The TVA is one of the largest electricity providers in the United States, providing a total of 35,000 megawatts of electricity to approximately ten million people.

President Trump has called on the TVA's board to replace its well-compensated chief executive and hire one who "puts the interests of Americans first."

In April this year, Trump threatened to cut the salary of TVA's current chief executive, Jeff Lyash, who according to Trump was making more money than appropriate.

The base salary of Jeff Lyash was last year $920,000, which compares with $400,000 for Trump himself. But that's not all. Lyash received a total of $8.16 million, most of it coming from performance-based bonuses and a $1.8-million one-time payment for Lyash's agreement to relocate from Canada to the United States.

"I don't know the gentleman, but he's got a heck of a job," Trump said, as quoted by the Chattanooga Times Free Press in April. "He gets paid a lot of money, which is an amazing thing."

A spokesman for Tennessee Valley Authority countered with the argument that unlike other federal companies, TVA does not receive taxpayer funds.

In 2017, two economic experts suggested that Trump might try to privatize the TVA, which "has been a thorn in the side of American conservatives since its inception." The thorn is clearly bothering the President four years on.

"The new CEO must be paid no more than $500,000 a year," Trump told media this week. "We want the TVA to take action on this immediately. ... Let this serve as a warning to any federally appointed board: If you betray American workers, you will hear two words: 'You're fired.'”

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Tesla Model 3 Ranked Top Quality Sedan In China

Next Post

Scientists Discover New “Glassy” Lithium

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russian Oil Minister: Get Ready for a Significant Uptick In Crude Oil Demand

Russian Oil Minister: Get Ready for a Significant Uptick In Crude Oil Demand
Oil Price Rally On Hold After API Reports Rising Crude Inventories

Oil Price Rally On Hold After API Reports Rising Crude Inventories
Oil Climbs On Major Crude Draw

Oil Climbs On Major Crude Draw
Large And Unexpected Crude Build Halts Oil Rally

Large And Unexpected Crude Build Halts Oil Rally
Shale CEO: U.S. Has Passed Peak Oil

Shale CEO: U.S. Has Passed Peak Oil


Most Commented

Alt text

The Oil Bulls Betting On $150 Crude

 Alt text

China Inks Military Deal With Iran Under Secretive 25-Year Plan

 Alt text

Will Buffett’s $10 Billion Bet On Natural Gas Go Bust?

 Alt text

$40 Oil Isn’t Enough For Saudi Arabia
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com