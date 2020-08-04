Tesla Model 3 Ranked Top Quality Sedan In China

The Shanghai-made Model 3 was ranked the top quality car in China, with the fewest reported customer complaints of 38 locally produced or foreign-made sedans in the world’s biggest auto market.

According to data from CheZhiWang, a Chinese website collecting complaint data about the quality of automobiles, Tesla’s Model 3 has received the fewest complaints—0.7 complaints per every 10,000 vehicles. This also was the first time that Tesla’s Model 3 has ranked the highest in this data collection.

The only other battery EV on the list of 38 sedans is Chinese brand Aion S, which ranks 8th out of 38 cars analyzed with 8.1 complaints per every 10,000 vehicles.

Tesla has been rolling out Model 3 in China for seven months.

In early January this year, Tesla delivered its first cars to customers from its newly built Gigafactory in Shanghai, just a year after it broke ground on the site for the construction.

Sales in China of Tesla’s electric vehicles made in China rebounded to hit a record in May, five months after the first cars from the Shanghai Gigafactory were delivered to customers.

“Model 3 has received a strong reception in China, not only becoming the bestselling EV, but also competing with mid-sized premium sedans, such as BMW 3- series and Mercedes C- (even before subsidies and vehicle tax), reduced operating costs and industry-leading standard equipment,” Tesla said about its Shanghai operations in the Q2 2020 update last month.

Tesla’s revenues in China doubled to US$1.4 billion for the second quarter of 2020, from US$690 million for Q2 2019, the company said in an SEC filing last week.

Globally, Tesla Model 3 was the best-selling EV in June, with more than 35,800 Model 3s sold in June and over 142,340 Model 3 sales year to date, with a market share of 15 percent, according to EV Sales.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com: