Scientists Discover New “Glassy” Lithium

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 41.57 +0.56 +1.37%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 44.35 +0.20 +0.45%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.184 +0.083 +3.95%
Graph up Mars US 21 hours 42.01 +1.04 +2.54%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 44.02 +1.00 +2.32%
Graph down Urals 2 days 42.50 -1.45 -3.30%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 42.48 +0.78 +1.87%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 42.48 +0.78 +1.87%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 43.88 +0.96 +2.24%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 39.05 +2.11 +5.71%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.184 +0.083 +3.95%
Graph down Marine 6 days 42.56 -0.42 -0.98%
Graph down Murban 6 days 42.95 -0.40 -0.92%
Graph up Iran Heavy 5 days 43.65 +0.93 +2.18%
Graph up Basra Light 6 days 45.42 +0.15 +0.33%
Graph up Saharan Blend 5 days 44.06 +1.13 +2.63%
Graph up Bonny Light 5 days 43.88 +0.96 +2.24%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 43.88 +0.96 +2.24%
Chart Girassol 5 days 44.59 +1.17 +2.69%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 44.02 +1.00 +2.32%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 28.77 +0.37 +1.30%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 33.01 +0.74 +2.29%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 40.01 +0.74 +1.88%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 41.41 +0.74 +1.82%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 37.76 +0.74 +2.00%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 36.76 +0.74 +2.05%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 36.76 +0.74 +2.05%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 38.01 +0.74 +1.99%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 39.66 +0.74 +1.90%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 36.76 +0.74 +2.05%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 42.48 +0.78 +1.87%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 37.50 +0.75 +2.04%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 31.25 +0.75 +2.46%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 41.63 +0.02 +0.05%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 34.96 +0.74 +2.16%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 38.91 +0.74 +1.94%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 38.91 +0.74 +1.94%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 37.50 +0.75 +2.04%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 31.25 +0.75 +2.46%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 45.75 +0.74 +1.64%
Libya's Meager Crude Oil Exports Set To Plunge In August

Oil Books Another Monthly Gain Despite Demand Concerns

Oil Books Another Monthly Gain Despite Demand Concerns

Oil prices were on track…

What's Holding Geothermal Energy Back?

What’s Holding Geothermal Energy Back?

Geothermal has long been considered…

MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

Scientists Discover New “Glassy” Lithium

By MINING.com - Aug 04, 2020, 11:30 AM CDT

Scientists from the University of California San Diego and the Idaho National Laboratory got a first-time-ever glimpse at the non-crystalline “glassy” lithium that forms at the earliest stages of lithium recharging.

During such stages, slow, low-energy charging causes electrodes to collect atoms in a disorganized way that improves charging behaviour. This had never been observed before.

In a study published in the journal Nature Materials, the researchers say these findings may help fine-tune recharging approaches to boost battery life and for making glassy metals for other applications. 

To conduct their experiment, the scholars wondered whether recharging patterns in lithium batteries were influenced by the earliest congregation of the first few atoms, a process known as nucleation. 

Nanostructural lithium atoms (blue) depositing onto an electrode (yellow) during the battery charging operation. (Image courtesy of UC San Diego).

The foundation that held their question was the fact that in the recharging process of high-energy rechargeable batteries, the way lithium atoms deposit onto the anode can vary from one recharge cycle to the next, leading to erratic recharging and reduced battery life. 

To make their observations, the scientists combined images and analyses from a powerful electron microscope with liquid-nitrogen cooling and computer modelling. The cryo-state electron microscopy allowed them to see the creation of lithium metal “embryos,” and the computer simulations helped explain what they saw.

They discovered that certain conditions created a less structured form of lithium that was amorphous (like glass) rather than crystalline (like diamond). 

During recharging, glassy lithium embryos were more likely to remain amorphous throughout growth. While studying what conditions favoured glassy nucleation, the team found that they were able to make amorphous metal in very mild conditions at a very slow charging rate.

This outcome was counterintuitive because experts assumed that slow deposition rates would allow the atoms to find their way into an ordered, crystalline lithium. Yet modelling work explained how reaction kinetics drive the glassy formation. 

To confirm these findings, the scientists created glassy forms of four more reactive metals that are attractive for battery applications. 

According to a university media brief, the results of this study could help meet the goals of the Battery500 consortium, a Department of Energy initiative that funded the research, and that aims to develop commercially viable electric vehicle batteries with a cell level-specific energy of 500 Wh/kg.

By Mining.com

MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

