Yellen: Government Policies On Energy Not To Blame For Sky-High Prices

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 22 mins 110.5 +0.98 +0.89%
Graph up Brent Crude 6 hours 114.1 +1.01 +0.89%
Graph up Murban Crude 6 hours 113.6 +1.10 +0.98%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.735 -0.209 -3.01%
Graph up Gasoline 21 mins 3.846 +0.053 +1.40%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 118.3 -1.86 -1.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 118.3 -1.86 -1.55%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 119.3 -3.77 -3.06%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 119.2 -4.49 -3.63%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 102.8 -7.98 -7.20%
Chart Gasoline 21 mins 3.846 +0.053 +1.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 116.0 +1.13 +0.98%
Graph up Murban 4 days 119.6 +1.35 +1.14%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 111.0 -3.76 -3.28%
Graph down Basra Light 203 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 118.4 -3.79 -3.10%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 119.3 -3.77 -3.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 119.3 -3.77 -3.06%
Chart Girassol 4 days 117.5 -3.76 -3.10%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 119.2 -4.49 -3.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 12 days 98.12 -0.75 -0.76%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 days 101.2 -0.06 -0.06%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 4 days 117.4 -0.06 -0.05%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 4 days 115.7 -0.06 -0.05%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 days 113.6 -0.06 -0.05%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 days 110.7 -0.06 -0.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 days 110.7 -0.06 -0.05%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 days 112.8 -0.06 -0.05%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 116.4 -0.06 -0.05%
Chart Central Alberta 4 days 111.0 -0.06 -0.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 118.3 -1.86 -1.55%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 106.0 -8.00 -7.02%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 99.75 -8.00 -7.42%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 121.9 -2.23 -1.80%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 103.5 -8.03 -7.20%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 107.5 -8.03 -6.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 107.5 -8.03 -6.95%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 106.0 -8.00 -7.02%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 99.75 -8.00 -7.42%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 115.5 -9.02 -7.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "ESG Investing Is Heading for a Reckoning, Says One Veteran Manager" - Bloomberg
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 10 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 1 day "And this is perhaps the most dangerous kind of government there can be."
  • 2 days Demonising fossil fuels has caused major grid problem in Australia
  • 2 days Welcome to Technocracy - The New World Energy Order... "1000s Of Sydney Homes Plunged Into Darkness As Aussie 'Price Cap' Policy Sparks Energy Shortage"
  • 5 days Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 7 days Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 12 hours ESG Topic - "German Police Raid Deutsche Bank, DWS Over Allegations Of Greenwashing" - ZeroHedge Bloomberg and others

Breaking News:

Europe’s Refineries Increase Russian Crude Purchases

Libya Oil Production Plunges Amid Field Closures

Libya Oil Production Plunges Amid Field Closures

Libya is producing only about…

Russia Overtakes Saudi Arabia As India’s Second-Largest Oil Supplier

Russia Overtakes Saudi Arabia As India’s Second-Largest Oil Supplier

Russia overtook Saudi Arabia to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Yellen: Government Policies On Energy Not To Blame For Sky-High Prices

By Irina Slav - Jun 20, 2022, 9:30 AM CDT

Moving to renewable energy is the way to reduce the energy costs of households, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told ABC's George Stephanopoulos this weekend, adding that federal government policies on energy were not to blame for the current price situation.

In response to a question citing API's president Mike Sommers as saying that the Biden administration moved away from domestic oil producers and this contributed to inflationary pressures, Secretary Yellen said, "I don't think that the policies are responsible for what's happening in the oil market."

"Actually, consumption of gas and fuels are currently at lower levels than pre-pandemic and what's happened is that production has gone down, refinery capacity has declined in the United States, and oil production has declined," she added.

Yellen went on to suggest that oil producers were "partly caught unaware" by the strength of the post-pandemic recovery of the economy and were in no position to meet the oil demand that came with this stronger-than-expected recovery. Yet, she said, "high prices should induce them to increase supplies over time."

Over the medium term, however, Secretary Yellen believes the solution to lower energy costs is the shift towards renewable energy.

"The way in which we can ensure reasonable energy expenses for households is to move to renewables, to address climate change, as a medium-term matter. That's a way to free us from geopolitical movements in oil prices," she said.

Asked about whether a pause in the national gas tax was also among the tools the White House was ready to use as a short-term relief for drivers, Secretary Yellen confirmed it was on the table.

"President Biden wants to do anything he possibly can to help consumers," Yellen said. "Gas prices have risen a great deal, and it's clearly burdening households. So he stands ready to work with Congress, and that's an idea that's certainly worth considering."

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

OPEC+ Mulls What To Do After The Oil Pact Ends

Next Post

Iraq Wants To Buy Exxon’s Stake In Key Oil Field

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall On Biggest Fed Rate Hike Since 1994

Oil Prices Fall On Biggest Fed Rate Hike Since 1994
White House Ups Anti-Oil Company Rhetoric

White House Ups Anti-Oil Company Rhetoric
Libya Loses 1.1 Million Bpd As It Shuts Down Nearly All Its Oil Fields

Libya Loses 1.1 Million Bpd As It Shuts Down Nearly All Its Oil Fields
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Drop After Explosion At Freeport LNG Terminal

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Drop After Explosion At Freeport LNG Terminal
Premature Closure Of Houston Refinery Could Worsen The Fuel Crunch

Premature Closure Of Houston Refinery Could Worsen The Fuel Crunch


Most Commented

Alt text

Poland Says Norway Should Share Its “Gigantic” Oil & Gas Profits

 Alt text

Biden Could Tap Diesel Reserve In A Bid To Ease Fuel Crunch

 Alt text

How China Could Spark A Major Reversal For Oil Prices

 Alt text

Germany Expects Oil Embargo Decision This Week
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com