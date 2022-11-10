World’s Top Chipmaker Eyes Arizona For New $12 Billion Semiconductor Plant

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 11 mins 86.21 +0.38 +0.44%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 93.34 +0.69 +0.74%
Graph up Murban Crude 16 mins 92.25 +0.83 +0.91%
Graph up Natural Gas 12 mins 6.151 +0.286 +4.88%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.559 +0.014 +0.55%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 89.04 -3.26 -3.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 89.04 -3.26 -3.53%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 94.10 -3.46 -3.55%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 93.22 -2.77 -2.89%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 82.03 -2.88 -3.39%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.559 +0.014 +0.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 89.29 -2.51 -2.73%
Graph down Murban 2 days 93.58 -2.33 -2.43%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 88.56 -3.49 -3.79%
Graph down Basra Light 346 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 95.74 -3.68 -3.70%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 94.10 -3.46 -3.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 94.10 -3.46 -3.55%
Chart Girassol 2 days 94.79 -3.35 -3.41%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 93.22 -2.77 -2.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 57.27 -3.16 -5.23%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 64.58 -3.08 -4.55%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 87.98 -3.08 -3.38%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 86.23 -3.08 -3.45%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 83.38 -3.08 -3.56%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 80.08 -3.08 -3.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 80.08 -3.08 -3.70%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 81.38 -3.08 -3.65%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 90.33 -3.08 -3.30%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 79.68 -3.08 -3.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 89.04 -3.26 -3.53%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 82.50 -3.00 -3.51%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 76.25 -3.00 -3.79%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 96.53 -2.79 -2.81%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 80.96 -3.08 -3.66%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 82.31 -3.08 -3.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 82.31 -3.08 -3.61%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 82.50 -3.00 -3.51%
Chart Kansas Common 24 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 94.64 -3.08 -3.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 3 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 days Wind droughts
  • 12 days Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap by Reuters
  • 3 hours Energy Armageddon
  • 5 days "Russia Accuses The British Navy Of Blowing Up Nord Stream Pipelines" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 6 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 13 days Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 2 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 2 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 6 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani

Breaking News:

Russia To Pursue Gas Deals With Turkey At G20

Is U.S. Shale Production Peaking?

Is U.S. Shale Production Peaking?

Without major new investment in…

Warnings Of War In Libya

Warnings Of War In Libya

Haftar has warned that he…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Related News

World’s Top Chipmaker Eyes Arizona For New $12 Billion Semiconductor Plant

By ZeroHedge - Nov 10, 2022, 2:30 PM CST

Currently, US semiconductors are a measly 10% of global production. Most chips are produced in Asia, particularly South Korea and Taiwan, and the Biden administration has pushed the Chips and Science Act to boost development and production domestically. 

The CHIPS Act earmarks $52 billion to revert a decades-long trend of US production shifting abroad to low-cost labor regions. There was evidence some of this production is being reshored, according to a WSJ report, revealing Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world's largest contract chipmaker, is laying the groundwork for a second US factory in Arizona. 

People familiar with the plans told WSJ that TSMC would soon announce one of the most advanced semiconductor plants just north of Phoenix, Arizona, next to another one of its chip factories. They said the investment in the new plant could be upwards of $12 billion, similar to what was committed in 2020 to build the factory beside it. 

TSMC is making a big bet on the revival of US semiconductor production after increasing US-China tensions led Washington to pass the CHIPS Act to spur domestic semiconductor manufacturing. 

"TSMC's new facility would manufacture so-called 3-nanometer transistors, some of the tiniest and most lightning-fast currently possible," the people said. 

In a statement to WSJ on Wednesday, TSMC confirmed it was constructing a building to "potentially" house a second chip plant at its site in Arizona. The statement said it would add more advanced chip capacity there, though a final decision has yet to be announced. 

The Biden administration's move to rebuild semiconductor production in the US comes after a massive chip shortage in Asia that caused supply chain snarls for manufacturers of automobiles, electronics, and defense systems. The expansion signifies that reshoring supply chains from China and surrounding countries will ensure secured chip production during wartime. 

TSMC, whose production plants are based primarily in Taiwan, has begun to diversify over the past year due to invasion threats by China.

In August, TSMC Chair Mark Liu told CNN that if China were to invade Taiwan and seize the world's most advanced chip factories, it would cause devastating supply chain disruptions worldwide. 

Apart from domestic initiatives, the Biden administration has slapped China with export restrictions on advanced chips and curbed the sale of chipmaking equipment. The restrictions attempt to slow advancements in China while buying the US time to rebuild its chip production base.  

Intel Corp. and memory maker Micron Technology Inc. are also investing in new US chipmaking factories as global supply chains are rejiggered due to national security threats.  

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Saudi Energy Minister Stresses The Importance Of Oil Security

Next Post

Bitcoin Facing An Existential Crisis As Exchange Meltdown Continues

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart
A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.

A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.
Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine

Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine
Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks

Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks
Texas Natural Gas Prices Sink Close To Zero

Texas Natural Gas Prices Sink Close To Zero


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden Plans To Refill The SPR When Oil Prices Fall Below $72

 Alt text

Rising Sea Levels Spell Disaster For America’s Coastal Nuclear Plants

 Alt text

NOPEC Bill Would Mean The End Of Aramco And OPEC As We Know Them

 Alt text

Is The IEA Too Optimistic About The Energy Transition?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com