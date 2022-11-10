Saudi Energy Minister Stresses The Importance Of Oil Security

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 11 mins 87.23 +1.40 +1.63%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 94.22 +1.57 +1.69%
Graph up Murban Crude 17 mins 91.64 +0.22 +0.24%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 6.130 +0.265 +4.52%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.578 +0.033 +1.31%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 89.04 -3.26 -3.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 89.04 -3.26 -3.53%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 94.10 -3.46 -3.55%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 93.22 -2.77 -2.89%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 82.03 -2.88 -3.39%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.578 +0.033 +1.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 89.29 -2.51 -2.73%
Graph down Murban 1 day 93.58 -2.33 -2.43%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 88.56 -3.49 -3.79%
Graph down Basra Light 345 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 95.74 -3.68 -3.70%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 94.10 -3.46 -3.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 94.10 -3.46 -3.55%
Chart Girassol 1 day 94.79 -3.35 -3.41%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 93.22 -2.77 -2.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 57.27 -3.16 -5.23%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 64.58 -3.08 -4.55%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 87.98 -3.08 -3.38%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 86.23 -3.08 -3.45%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 83.38 -3.08 -3.56%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 80.08 -3.08 -3.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 80.08 -3.08 -3.70%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 81.38 -3.08 -3.65%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 90.33 -3.08 -3.30%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 79.68 -3.08 -3.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 89.04 -3.26 -3.53%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 82.50 -3.00 -3.51%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 76.25 -3.00 -3.79%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 96.53 -2.79 -2.81%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 80.96 -3.08 -3.66%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 82.31 -3.08 -3.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 82.31 -3.08 -3.61%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 82.50 -3.00 -3.51%
Chart Kansas Common 24 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 94.64 -3.08 -3.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 4 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 12 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days Wind droughts
  • 5 days "Russia Accuses The British Navy Of Blowing Up Nord Stream Pipelines" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 6 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 days Energy Armageddon
  • 12 days Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap by Reuters
  • 13 days Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 2 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 2 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 6 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani

Breaking News:

Saudi Energy Minister Stresses The Importance Of Oil Security

Rural America Is Pushing Back Against The Renewable Boom

Rural America Is Pushing Back Against The Renewable Boom

The renewable energy boom is…

Oil Prices Slide As China Reaffirms Covid Containment Strategy

Oil Prices Slide As China Reaffirms Covid Containment Strategy

Oil prices fell early on…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudi Energy Minister Stresses The Importance Of Oil Security

By Michael Kern - Nov 10, 2022, 9:30 AM CST

The world cannot go without Saudi oil exports for more than two or three weeks, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman, said at a cybersecurity event in Riyadh.  

The biggest threat to global energy security comes from cyberattacks, the minister said at the Global Cybersecurity Forum, as quoted by The Saudi Gazette.  

“We are now recovering very quickly from cyber attacks, and it comes without prior warning or knowledge of their source,” Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman said.

Saudi Arabia and other energy producers need to be always cautious and not take security for granted, the energy minister of the world’s largest crude oil exporter said.

Cyberattacks are among the greatest risks Saudi Aramco faces these days, Amin Nasser, president and chief executive officer at the world’s biggest oil firm, said in September.  

“Cyberattacks are one of the top risks we face at Aramco – on a par with natural disasters or physical attacks,” Nasser told the Global AI Summit 2022 in Riyadh.

“But while these attacks are growing in scale and severity, AI is helping fend off some of the threat. So our efforts should not only focus on greater efficiency or deeper customer insights, but also on security and resilience,” Saudi Aramco’s top executive added.  

Aramco itself has been subject to several cyber attacks in recent years, the most notorious being the 2012 Shamoon malware that wiped out every computer at the Saudi oil firm. In 2018, a variant of the Shamoon malware resurfaced, cybersecurity experts warned at the time. Last year, Aramco was targeted in a data leak that was the subject of a ransom demand of $50 million in cryptocurrency

In a physical attack that halted half of Saudi Arabia’s oil production for days, Aramco facilities were hit by drone attacks claimed by the Houthi rebels in September 2019.

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Traders Use Iron Ore Carriers To Transport Coal As Energy Demand Rises

Next Post

Bitcoin Facing An Existential Crisis As Exchange Meltdown Continues

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart
A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.

A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.
Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine

Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine
Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks

Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks
Texas Natural Gas Prices Sink Close To Zero

Texas Natural Gas Prices Sink Close To Zero


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden Plans To Refill The SPR When Oil Prices Fall Below $72

 Alt text

Rising Sea Levels Spell Disaster For America’s Coastal Nuclear Plants

 Alt text

NOPEC Bill Would Mean The End Of Aramco And OPEC As We Know Them

 Alt text

Is The IEA Too Optimistic About The Energy Transition?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com