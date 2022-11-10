Bitcoin Facing An Existential Crisis As Exchange Meltdown Continues

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 11 mins 86.81 +0.98 +1.14%
Graph up Brent Crude 12 mins 93.86 +1.21 +1.31%
Graph up Murban Crude 16 mins 91.64 +0.22 +0.24%
Graph up Natural Gas 12 mins 6.079 +0.214 +3.65%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.568 +0.024 +0.93%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 89.04 -3.26 -3.53%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 89.04 -3.26 -3.53%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 94.10 -3.46 -3.55%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 93.22 -2.77 -2.89%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 82.03 -2.88 -3.39%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.568 +0.024 +0.93%

Graph down Marine 1 day 89.29 -2.51 -2.73%
Graph down Murban 1 day 93.58 -2.33 -2.43%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 88.56 -3.49 -3.79%
Graph down Basra Light 345 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 95.74 -3.68 -3.70%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 94.10 -3.46 -3.55%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 94.10 -3.46 -3.55%
Chart Girassol 1 day 94.79 -3.35 -3.41%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 93.22 -2.77 -2.89%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 57.27 -3.16 -5.23%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 64.58 -3.08 -4.55%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 87.98 -3.08 -3.38%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 86.23 -3.08 -3.45%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 83.38 -3.08 -3.56%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 80.08 -3.08 -3.70%
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 80.08 -3.08 -3.70%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 81.38 -3.08 -3.65%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 90.33 -3.08 -3.30%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 79.68 -3.08 -3.72%

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 89.04 -3.26 -3.53%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 82.50 -3.00 -3.51%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 76.25 -3.00 -3.79%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 96.53 -2.79 -2.81%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 80.96 -3.08 -3.66%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 82.31 -3.08 -3.61%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 82.31 -3.08 -3.61%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 82.50 -3.00 -3.51%
Chart Kansas Common 24 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 94.64 -3.08 -3.15%

City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

Bitcoin Facing An Existential Crisis As Exchange Meltdown Continues

By City A.M - Nov 10, 2022, 10:30 AM CST

Bitcoin could tumble to as low as $13,000 as the industry is rocked by the crisis at the crypto exchange FTX, JP Morgan has warned.

The digital asset bourse was plunged into fresh trouble last night when the world’s biggest exchange and its main rival Binance walked away from a rescue deal.

FTX had struck a non-binding deal to sell itself to Binance amid a major liquidity crunch, but Binance reportedly took fright at the state of the exchange’s books and aborted the takeover.

Analysts at JP Morgan have now predicted that the shockwaves of a collapse of FTX could lead Bitcoin to tumble to 80 percent below its all-time peak of $68,0000 as firms are hit by a “cascade of margin calls”.

The world’s most valuable cryptocurrency has fallen over seven percent in the past twenty-four hours and has shed more than 70 per cent of its value in the past year.

A collapse at FTX is set to shake the industry after a torrid year in the market that has seen over a trillion dollars wiped off its value. FTX, led by Sam Bankman-Fried, had been regarded as one of the more stable companies in the sector and had ridden to the aid of a number of firms this year with emergency loans as they were rocked by a so-called crypto winter.

FTX is now facing an $8bn shortfall, however, and teetering on the edge of collapse without support.

The downturn in the market this year has already wiped out major players including digital lender Celcius and crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital.

By CityAM

