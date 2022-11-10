Steel Giant ArcelorMittal Faces Growing Economic Headwinds

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 12 mins 86.99 +1.16 +1.35%
Graph up Brent Crude 12 mins 94.18 +1.53 +1.65%
Graph up Murban Crude 16 mins 91.64 +0.22 +0.24%
Graph up Natural Gas 12 mins 6.172 +0.307 +5.23%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.577 +0.032 +1.26%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 89.04 -3.26 -3.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 89.04 -3.26 -3.53%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 94.10 -3.46 -3.55%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 93.22 -2.77 -2.89%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 82.03 -2.88 -3.39%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.577 +0.032 +1.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 89.29 -2.51 -2.73%
Graph down Murban 2 days 93.58 -2.33 -2.43%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 88.56 -3.49 -3.79%
Graph down Basra Light 346 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 95.74 -3.68 -3.70%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 94.10 -3.46 -3.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 94.10 -3.46 -3.55%
Chart Girassol 2 days 94.79 -3.35 -3.41%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 93.22 -2.77 -2.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 57.27 -3.16 -5.23%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 64.58 -3.08 -4.55%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 87.98 -3.08 -3.38%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 86.23 -3.08 -3.45%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 83.38 -3.08 -3.56%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 80.08 -3.08 -3.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 80.08 -3.08 -3.70%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 81.38 -3.08 -3.65%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 90.33 -3.08 -3.30%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 79.68 -3.08 -3.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 89.04 -3.26 -3.53%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 82.50 -3.00 -3.51%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 76.25 -3.00 -3.79%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 96.53 -2.79 -2.81%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 80.96 -3.08 -3.66%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 82.31 -3.08 -3.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 82.31 -3.08 -3.61%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 82.50 -3.00 -3.51%
Chart Kansas Common 24 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 94.64 -3.08 -3.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 7 mins "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 14 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days Wind droughts
  • 5 days "Russia Accuses The British Navy Of Blowing Up Nord Stream Pipelines" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 1 hour Energy Armageddon
  • 6 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 13 days Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 2 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 2 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 12 days Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap by Reuters
  • 6 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani

Breaking News:

Watchdogs Say Iran Boosting Stockpiles Of Atomic Fuels

3 Things That Could Slow Down The Global Solar Boom

3 Things That Could Slow Down The Global Solar Boom

While the incentives and the…

Coal Is Casting A Shadow Over China’s Remarkable Renewable Achievements

Coal Is Casting A Shadow Over China’s Remarkable Renewable Achievements

China has emerged as a…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Related News

Steel Giant ArcelorMittal Faces Growing Economic Headwinds

By Ag Metal Miner - Nov 10, 2022, 1:30 PM CST

Via AG Metal Miner

As markets prepare for more bad steel news, ArcelorMittal plans to idle one of two blast furnaces at its Fos-sur-Mer site in southern France. The Luxembourg-headquartered group stated on November 4 that the move was a direct response to current market conditions.

“In a sharply deteriorated macro-economic context, coupled with a major impact from soaring energy prices and an increase in steel imports in Europe, the Fos-sur-Mer site is, in turn, facing a slowdown demand for steel. Order forecasts are down for late 2022 and early 2023,” the group said in a statement.

According to ArcelorMittal Méditerranée CEO Bruno Ribo, BF No. 2 will go off stream from December until market conditions permit. The ArcelorMittal Méditerranée operation consists of Fos-sur-Mer and special steels producer Saint Chély d’Apcher.

Fos-sur-Mer’s blast furnaces each have a heath diameter of 11.8 meters. They can produce a combined 7,000 metric tons of pig iron daily. The plant has an estimated nominal capacity of 60 million metric tons per year of crude steel, which it casts into slab for hot rolled coil using two 335-metric-ton basic oxygen furnaces.

Steel News Focused on Shutdowns, Asian Supply

Fos-sur-Mer’s planned idling follows several other ArcelorMittal closures. Starting back in September, the company began to shutter sites in Germany, Poland, France, and Spain. As with other commodity manufacturers, the poor economic outlook remains the primary reason for the moves.

Related: Bitcoin Facing An Existential Crisis As Exchange Meltdown Continues

The burgeoning global recession and imports from Southeast Asia continue to put downward pressure on HRC prices across Europe, meaning more bad steel news. In late October, mills offered flat-rolled products at €700-720 ($695-715) per metric ton EXW. This represented a drop from the €740-750 ($735-745) price points seen in late September. In late September, HRC transactions from Vietnam reached €680-685 ($680-685) per metric ton CIF for Bilbao and Antwerp. It’s worth noting those figures were also for January delivery.

There were also reports that the latest mill offers included delivery. As one trading source noted last week, Chinese mills were offering $585 CFR European ports. Meanwhile, anti-dumping measures by the European Union continue to take aim at Chinese steel imports. The source said this would decrease the likelihood of the latest HRC offers directly impacting the markets within the 27-member bloc.

“But it puts pressure on FOB prices in Asia, of course,” the source added, clearly expecting future problems for the world’s second-largest economy.

By Christopher Rivituso

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

British Gas Predicts Stronger-Than-Expected Earnings For Centrica

Next Post

Bitcoin Facing An Existential Crisis As Exchange Meltdown Continues

Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart
A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.

A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.
Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine

Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine
Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks

Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks
Texas Natural Gas Prices Sink Close To Zero

Texas Natural Gas Prices Sink Close To Zero


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden Plans To Refill The SPR When Oil Prices Fall Below $72

 Alt text

Rising Sea Levels Spell Disaster For America’s Coastal Nuclear Plants

 Alt text

NOPEC Bill Would Mean The End Of Aramco And OPEC As We Know Them

 Alt text

Is The IEA Too Optimistic About The Energy Transition?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com