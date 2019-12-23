Why UAE Oil Prices Are Falling

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 60.50 -0.02 -0.03%
Brent Crude 10 mins 65.46 +0.04 +0.06%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.229 +0.012 +0.54%
Mars US 2 hours 60.97 +0.08 +0.13%
Opec Basket 5 days 67.93 +0.16 +0.24%
Urals 4 days 59.60 +0.45 +0.76%
Louisiana Light 4 days 64.23 -0.87 -1.34%
Louisiana Light 4 days 64.23 -0.87 -1.34%
Bonny Light 20 hours 67.05 +0.03 +0.04%
Mexican Basket 4 days 55.81 -0.43 -0.76%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.229 +0.012 +0.54%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 20 hours 66.42 -0.84 -1.25%
Murban 20 hours 68.13 -0.74 -1.07%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 57.70 +0.15 +0.26%
Basra Light 20 hours 71.70 +0.26 +0.36%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 66.88 -0.10 -0.15%
Bonny Light 20 hours 67.05 +0.03 +0.04%
Bonny Light 20 hours 67.05 +0.03 +0.04%
Girassol 20 hours 67.90 +0.05 +0.07%
Opec Basket 5 days 67.93 +0.16 +0.24%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 40.06 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 12 hours 35.19 -0.74 -2.06%
Canadian Condensate 125 days 54.44 -0.74 -1.34%
Premium Synthetic 115 days 60.84 -0.74 -1.20%
Sweet Crude 12 hours 54.44 -0.74 -1.34%
Peace Sour 12 hours 50.44 -0.74 -1.45%
Peace Sour 12 hours 50.44 -0.74 -1.45%
Light Sour Blend 12 hours 53.69 -0.74 -1.36%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 59.94 -0.74 -1.22%
Central Alberta 12 hours 50.69 -0.74 -1.44%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 64.23 -0.87 -1.34%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 57.00 -0.75 -1.30%
Giddings 4 days 50.75 -0.75 -1.46%
ANS West Coast 102 days 67.97 +0.24 +0.35%
West Texas Sour 4 days 54.39 -0.78 -1.41%
Eagle Ford 4 days 58.34 -0.78 -1.32%
Eagle Ford 4 days 58.34 -0.78 -1.32%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 57.00 -0.75 -1.30%
Kansas Common 4 days 50.75 -0.75 -1.46%
Buena Vista 6 days 70.16 -0.01 -0.01%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Thanks to Trump, the Iranian Mullahs Are Going Bankrupt
  • 8 minutes Nord Stream 2 Offshore Natural Gas Pipeline Project (Infographics)
  • 12 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 6 hours Tech cold war is a fact. China tells government offices to remove all foreign computer equipment
  • 49 mins Wexit: Separatism Gains Popularity in Canada's Oil-Rich Western Provinces
  • 1 hour Senate Impeachment Trial: After opening statements Trump will file Motion to Dismiss. Debate 2 days. Senate votes, Motion to Dismiss passes
  • 54 mins Formula One comes to Wind Turbines
  • 6 hours If You Want ‘Renewable Energy’ - Get Ready to Dig
  • 5 hours Biden Says He’s Willing To Sacrifice Hundreds Of Thousands Of Blue-Collar Jobs In Oil And Gas
  • 8 hours Tesla Launches Faster Third Generation Supercharger
  • 12 hours History’s Largest Mining Operation Is About to Begin
  • 7 hours How much cheaper is Russian natural gas for Germany than LNG from the United States with the NordStream 2 pipeline?
  • 7 hours "Climate Migrants"
  • 48 mins Natural Gas
  • 7 hours Greta the Teenage Climate Puppet Goes Full Marxist
  • 51 mins Winter Storms Hitting Continental US

Breaking News:

Why UAE Oil Prices Are Falling

Will The Exxon Ruling Impact Future Climate Cases?

Will The Exxon Ruling Impact Future Climate Cases?

The lawsuit brought against ExxonMobil…

A Record Number Of Oil CEOs Dethroned In 2019

A Record Number Of Oil CEOs Dethroned In 2019

A record number of CEOs…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Why UAE Oil Prices Are Falling

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 23, 2019, 11:30 AM CST Dubai

Prices of Abu Dhabi’s popular flagship crude grade, Murban, have dropped over the past week as refiners prefer grades yielding more low-sulfur marine fuels and as supertanker freight rates soar while refining margins for gasoil in Asia are below the average for this time of the year.

Last Thursday, Murban, a light crude with API gravity of 40.4 degrees and sulfur content of 0.79 percent, traded at a discount of US$0.15 to its official selling price (OSP), compared to a premium of US$0.25 to the OSP just days before that, according to Bloomberg estimates.

The key reason for the lower buying interest in Murban has been the new rules for shipping fuels which enter into force on January 1, so refiners have turned to grades that can yield more low-sulfur high-viscosity marine fuels, traders and refiners tell Bloomberg.

The rising costs of supertanker voyages between the Middle East and China in recent weeks have also acted as deterrent to some buyers of Murban in Asia, who have been buying more ESPO crude from Russia and grades from the Asia Pacific region.

According to the new rules by the International Maritime Organization (IMO), only 0.5-percent or lower sulfur fuel oil should be used on ships beginning January 1, 2020, unless said ships have installed the so-called scrubbers—systems that remove sulfur from exhaust gas emitted by bunkers—so they can continue to use high-sulfur fuel oil (HSFO).

The new regulation will lead to low-sulfur fuel oil (LSFO) displacing HSFO demand, but the change looks less dramatic now than it did several months ago.

Weeks before new worldwide rules on cleaner fuels for ships enter into force, refiners in Asia finally began to see refining margins for those cleaner marine fuels rising, albeit later than what was expected at the start of this year.

According to refiners and traders in Asia who spoke to Reuters, shipping companies—who had been slow to purchase very low sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO) and marine gasoil earlier this year—have started this month to buy more of those cleaner fuels, creating the demand refiners had expected and driving refining margins up.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

This Country Just Produced Oil For The Very First Time

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Natural Gas Prices Crash On Warm Weather Warnings

Natural Gas Prices Crash On Warm Weather Warnings
Oil Prices Fall As API Reports A Surprise Crude Build

Oil Prices Fall As API Reports A Surprise Crude Build

 Why The OPEC+ Pledge Is More Bullish Than It Seems

Why The OPEC+ Pledge Is More Bullish Than It Seems

 Surprise Crude Build Disappoints Oil Bulls

Surprise Crude Build Disappoints Oil Bulls

 Oil Rises After API Reports Larger Than Expected Crude Draw

Oil Rises After API Reports Larger Than Expected Crude Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

The Human Cost of the EV Revolution

 Alt text

Emissions Soar As Permian Flaring Frenzy Breaks New Records

 Alt text

The Make Or Break Factor For Electric Vehicles

 Alt text

Forget The Hype, Aramco Shares May be Valued At Zero Next Year
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com