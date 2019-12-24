Brazil Breaks Key Oil Production Milestone

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 9 hours 61.11 +0.59 +0.97%
Brent Crude 8 hours 66.16 +0.74 +1.13%
Natural Gas 9 hours 2.187 -0.030 -1.35%
Mars US 3 hours 61.21 +0.24 +0.39%
Opec Basket 6 days 67.93 +0.16 +0.24%
Urals 2 days 58.25 -1.35 -2.27%
Louisiana Light 5 days 64.23 -0.87 -1.34%
Louisiana Light 5 days 64.23 -0.87 -1.34%
Bonny Light 21 hours 67.64 +0.59 +0.88%
Mexican Basket 2 days 55.95 +0.14 +0.25%
Natural Gas 9 hours 2.187 -0.030 -1.35%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 21 hours 67.00 +0.58 +0.87%
Murban 21 hours 68.67 +0.54 +0.79%
Iran Heavy 21 hours 58.34 +0.64 +1.11%
Basra Light 21 hours 72.56 +0.86 +1.20%
Saharan Blend 21 hours 67.37 +0.49 +0.73%
Bonny Light 21 hours 67.64 +0.59 +0.88%
Bonny Light 21 hours 67.64 +0.59 +0.88%
Girassol 21 hours 68.59 +0.69 +1.02%
Opec Basket 6 days 67.93 +0.16 +0.24%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 40.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 18 hours 35.27 +0.08 +0.23%
Canadian Condensate 126 days 54.52 +0.08 +0.15%
Premium Synthetic 116 days 60.92 +0.08 +0.13%
Sweet Crude 18 hours 54.52 +0.08 +0.15%
Peace Sour 18 hours 50.52 +0.08 +0.16%
Peace Sour 18 hours 50.52 +0.08 +0.16%
Light Sour Blend 18 hours 53.77 +0.08 +0.15%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 60.02 +0.08 +0.13%
Central Alberta 18 hours 50.77 +0.08 +0.16%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 5 days 64.23 -0.87 -1.34%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 57.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 2 days 50.75 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 103 days 67.48 -0.49 -0.72%
West Texas Sour 2 days 54.47 +0.08 +0.15%
Eagle Ford 2 days 58.42 +0.08 +0.14%
Eagle Ford 2 days 58.42 +0.08 +0.14%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 57.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 50.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 69.75 -0.41 -0.58%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Thanks to Trump, the Iranian Mullahs Are Going Bankrupt
  • 8 minutes Nord Stream 2 Offshore Natural Gas Pipeline Project (Infographics)
  • 12 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 2 hours Tech cold war is a fact. China tells government offices to remove all foreign computer equipment
  • 5 hours Wexit: Separatism Gains Popularity in Canada's Oil-Rich Western Provinces
  • 3 hours Formula One comes to Wind Turbines
  • 6 hours Senate Impeachment Trial: After opening statements Trump will file Motion to Dismiss. Debate 2 days. Senate votes, Motion to Dismiss passes
  • 12 hours Biden Says He’s Willing To Sacrifice Hundreds Of Thousands Of Blue-Collar Jobs In Oil And Gas
  • 2 hours Remember: Only the Poor Can Reach the Kingdom of God
  • 7 hours Pelosi Delays Impeachment Trial: Ploy to keep Impeachment in Headlines . . and Away from IG Horowitz report or Barr/Durham coming investigation and indictments. It's working. Pelosi WINS !
  • 2 hours What shale companies will survive the blood
  • 1 day If You Want ‘Renewable Energy’ - Get Ready to Dig
  • 1 day Natural Gas
  • 1 day Tesla Launches Faster Third Generation Supercharger
  • 2 days History’s Largest Mining Operation Is About to Begin
  • 1 day How much cheaper is Russian natural gas for Germany than LNG from the United States with the NordStream 2 pipeline?

Breaking News:

Brazil Breaks Key Oil Production Milestone

Why Hasn’t Hydrogen Gone Mainstream?

Why Hasn’t Hydrogen Gone Mainstream?

Production of hydrogen from low-carbon…

One Sector To Watch As The Streaming War Heats Up

One Sector To Watch As The Streaming War Heats Up

There’s a streaming war underway,…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Brazil Breaks Key Oil Production Milestone

By Irina Slav - Dec 24, 2019, 9:30 AM CST Brazil

Brazil’s crude oil production in November topped 3 million barrels per day for the first time ever, the National Petroleum Agency reported, adding that total oil and gas production rose to 3.95 million barrels of oil equivalent daily - also a record-breaking figure.

The strong output result came on the back of ongoing ramp-up of production at eight new floating production, storage, and offloading facilities, S&P Global Platts reports, citing ANP data. The ramp-up added more than 100,000 bpd to the country’s total production between October and November. The annual increase in production exceeded 20 percent.

The presalt zone has become the main contributor to growth in Brazil’s crude oil production. In fact, it accounts for about two-thirds of the country’s November total, at 2.061 million bpd. The biggest producing field, Lula, is in the presalt zone. It produced 1.063 million bpd of crude last month. The second and the third-largest producing fields were also in the presalt zone, which has garnered significant attention from supermajors as the next hot spot for oil production growth.

The hot spot became hotter earlier this year, after the Brazilian government and Petrobras settled their dispute over an area in the presalt zone that could contain billions of untapped oil reserves. Petrobras raked in $9 billion from the settlement while the government prepared for as much as $27 billion in signing bonuses from the tender it planned for the transfer-of-rights area.

Related: The Best And Worst Oil Predictions Of 2019

The tender took place in November and the government only raised $16 billion from the sale of rights to two of the four blocks offered. The winning bids came from Chinese companies: CNODC and CNOOC. They were the only ones that bid in the tender while other majors apparently decided to focus on current projects instead.

The two blocks are part of the Buzios field, which already produces some 600,000 bpd and is among the most promising parts of the presalt zone.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

Why UAE Oil Prices Are Falling

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Natural Gas Prices Crash On Warm Weather Warnings

Natural Gas Prices Crash On Warm Weather Warnings
Oil Prices Fall As API Reports A Surprise Crude Build

Oil Prices Fall As API Reports A Surprise Crude Build

 Why The OPEC+ Pledge Is More Bullish Than It Seems

Why The OPEC+ Pledge Is More Bullish Than It Seems

 Surprise Crude Build Disappoints Oil Bulls

Surprise Crude Build Disappoints Oil Bulls

 Oil Rises After API Reports Larger Than Expected Crude Draw

Oil Rises After API Reports Larger Than Expected Crude Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

The Human Cost of the EV Revolution

 Alt text

Emissions Soar As Permian Flaring Frenzy Breaks New Records

 Alt text

The Make Or Break Factor For Electric Vehicles

 Alt text

Forget The Hype, Aramco Shares May be Valued At Zero Next Year
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com