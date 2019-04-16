Why Gazprom Just Resumed Purchases Of Turkmen Gas

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 64.04 +0.64 +1.01%
Brent Crude 10 mins 71.63 +0.45 +0.63%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.573 -0.017 -0.66%
Mars US 21 hours 67.50 -0.54 -0.79%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.21 -0.23 -0.33%
Urals 2 days 68.95 -0.69 -0.99%
Louisiana Light 2 days 70.93 +0.32 +0.45%
Louisiana Light 2 days 70.93 +0.32 +0.45%
Bonny Light 2 days 71.71 -0.70 -0.97%
Mexican Basket 2 days 62.98 -0.61 -0.96%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.573 -0.017 -0.66%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 70.27 +0.00 +0.00%
Murban 2 days 71.80 +0.11 +0.15%
Iran Heavy 2 days 64.34 -0.61 -0.94%
Basra Light 2 days 72.54 -0.01 -0.01%
Saharan Blend 2 days 70.82 -0.77 -1.08%
Bonny Light 2 days 71.71 -0.70 -0.97%
Bonny Light 2 days 71.71 -0.70 -0.97%
Girassol 2 days 71.20 -0.69 -0.96%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.21 -0.23 -0.33%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 51.11 +0.30 +0.59%
Western Canadian Select 22 hours 54.00 -0.64 -1.17%
Canadian Condensate 53 days 60.15 -0.49 -0.81%
Premium Synthetic 22 hours 64.25 -0.49 -0.76%
Sweet Crude 22 hours 59.15 -0.49 -0.82%
Peace Sour 22 hours 57.15 -0.49 -0.85%
Peace Sour 22 hours 57.15 -0.49 -0.85%
Light Sour Blend 22 hours 58.40 -0.39 -0.66%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 22 hours 64.65 -0.34 -0.52%
Central Alberta 22 hours 58.25 -0.49 -0.83%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 70.93 +0.32 +0.45%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 60.00 -0.25 -0.41%
Giddings 2 days 53.75 -0.25 -0.46%
ANS West Coast 5 days 72.01 +0.42 +0.59%
West Texas Sour 2 days 57.35 -0.49 -0.85%
Eagle Ford 2 days 61.30 -0.49 -0.79%
Eagle Ford 2 days 61.30 -0.49 -0.79%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 60.00 -0.25 -0.41%
Kansas Common 2 days 53.75 -0.50 -0.92%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.05 -0.49 -0.66%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Top 3 Skills for Traders
  • 5 minutes Oil at $40
  • 8 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 11 minutes What Would Happen If the World Ran Out of Crude Oil?
  • 1 hour Negative Gas Prices in the Permian
  • 6 hours The Number Increases: Swiss To Support Belt And Road Push During President's China Trip
  • 6 hours The Key Players In Libya's "Potential" Civil War
  • 5 hours Is Canada hosed?
  • 1 hour Gas Flaring
  • 8 hours Tax Credits for Energy Storage
  • 6 hours Do You Conserve Water?
  • 1 day Trump issues new permit for Keystone XL oil pipeline
  • 1 day Headlines "AS RIG COUNT DECLINES WTI GOES HIGHER:. First, US "Oil" Rig count went up 2. Second that's right in the middle of Spring "CYCLONE" storm hitting DJ Basin, Powder River Basin, Bakken Basin, Oklahoma Stack Basin.
  • 1 day U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 22 hours U.S. : Employers Can Buy Retirement Security for $2.64 an Hour
  • 8 hours Everything Is Possible: Germany’s Coal Plants May Be Converted to Giant Batteries

Breaking News:

Iran Shutters Oil Fields To Cope With Deadly Floods

‘High’ Oil Prices Are Already Dampening Demand

‘High’ Oil Prices Are Already Dampening Demand

In an interview with S&P…

European Markets Defy The Biggest Oil Rally In A Decade

European Markets Defy The Biggest Oil Rally In A Decade

Crude has enjoyed a massive…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Why Gazprom Just Resumed Purchases Of Turkmen Gas

By Irina Slav - Apr 16, 2019, 9:30 AM CDT pipelines

Gazprom has begun buying natural gas from Turkmenistan after a three-year pause, under a 25-year contract signed in 2003 and suspended in 2016.

Until 2010, Russia’s gas giant was the biggest buyer of Turkmen gas, Reuters recalls in its report on the story, adding that this was the year when Turkmenistan began exporting gas to China. This must not have sat well with Gazprom, for whom China is a major target market, so the company began reducing its intake of Turkmen gas.

However, the exports to China were not the biggest problem. In 2015, Turkmengaz, Gazprom’s counterpart in Turkmenistan, accused the Russian company of owing payments for gas deliveries. It even declared Gazprom insolvent, to which the Russian major responded with a lawsuit, in which it insisted that the prices it paid for Turkmen gas be reviewed. It also demanded a compensation of US$5 billion alleging it had overpaid for the gas.

A year later, Gazprom completely stopped buying Turkmen gas and switched to Uzbekistan as gas supplier instead.

As of 2010, Gazprom imported between 40 and 50 billion cubic meters of gas from Turkmenistan. To date, the Central Asian country produces around 70 billion cubic meters, of which 40 billion cubic meters are exported to China.

Turkmenistan has natural gas reserves estimated at 265 trillion cu ft, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. This makes it the sixth-largest gas reserves holder globally. However, Turkmenistan has yet to reap the full benefits of its oil wealth. The country lacks the transport infrastructure that would make it a player to reckon with on international markets.

Still, investments are on the rise and besides the Turkmenistan-China gas pipeline, which is the largest gas export pipeline in Central Asia, the country is also part of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) pipeline project. The pipeline is scheduled to start operating next year at a rate of 33 billion cubic meters annually.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

U.S. Presidential Hopeful Promises To Ban Oil & Gas Drilling

Next Post

Nigerian Army Destroys Major Oil Smuggling Hub

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Second Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Prices Higher

Second Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Prices Higher
Strong Draw In Gasoline Stocks Dwarfs Crude Build

Strong Draw In Gasoline Stocks Dwarfs Crude Build

 Oil Rally Slows On Surprise Crude Build

Oil Rally Slows On Surprise Crude Build

 U.S. Presidential Hopeful Promises To Ban Oil & Gas Drilling

U.S. Presidential Hopeful Promises To Ban Oil & Gas Drilling

 Oil Holds Steady Despite Surprise Crude Build

Oil Holds Steady Despite Surprise Crude Build

Most Commented

Alt text

Saudis Threaten ‘Nuclear Option’ To Kill Petrodollar

 Alt text

Oil & Gas Discoveries On The Rise As Oil Majors Dive In

 Alt text

Trump’s Last Chance To Subdue Gasoline Prices

 Alt text

One Last Warning For The U.S. Shale Patch
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com