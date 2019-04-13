Environmentalists’ “Bomb Train” Concerns Are Overblown

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 21 hours 63.89 +0.31 +0.49%
Brent Crude 21 hours 71.55 +0.72 +1.02%
Natural Gas 21 hours 2.660 -0.004 -0.15%
Mars US 21 hours 68.04 +0.21 +0.31%
Opec Basket 3 days 70.41 +0.10 +0.14%
Urals 2 days 69.64 +0.04 +0.06%
Louisiana Light 3 days 69.86 -0.59 -0.84%
Louisiana Light 3 days 69.86 -0.59 -0.84%
Bonny Light 2 days 72.41 +0.22 +0.30%
Mexican Basket 3 days 63.48 -0.61 -0.95%
Natural Gas 21 hours 2.660 -0.004 -0.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 70.27 -0.32 -0.45%
Murban 2 days 71.69 -0.31 -0.43%
Iran Heavy 2 days 64.95 +0.58 +0.90%
Basra Light 2 days 72.55 -0.74 -1.01%
Saharan Blend 2 days 71.59 +0.41 +0.58%
Bonny Light 2 days 72.41 +0.22 +0.30%
Bonny Light 2 days 72.41 +0.22 +0.30%
Girassol 2 days 71.89 +0.50 +0.70%
Opec Basket 3 days 70.41 +0.10 +0.14%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 20 hours 51.51 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 21 hours 54.33 -0.55 -1.00%
Canadian Condensate 50 days 60.33 -0.40 -0.66%
Premium Synthetic 21 hours 64.43 -0.40 -0.62%
Sweet Crude 21 hours 59.33 -0.85 -1.41%
Peace Sour 21 hours 57.33 -0.65 -1.12%
Peace Sour 21 hours 57.33 -0.65 -1.12%
Light Sour Blend 21 hours 58.48 -0.50 -0.85%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 64.68 -0.35 -0.54%
Central Alberta 21 hours 58.43 -0.55 -0.93%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 69.86 -0.59 -0.84%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 60.25 +0.25 +0.42%
Giddings 2 days 54.00 +0.25 +0.47%
ANS West Coast 5 days 72.31 -0.29 -0.40%
West Texas Sour 2 days 57.84 +0.31 +0.54%
Eagle Ford 2 days 61.79 +0.31 +0.50%
Eagle Ford 2 days 61.79 +0.31 +0.50%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 60.25 +0.25 +0.42%
Kansas Common 3 days 53.75 -1.00 -1.83%
Buena Vista 3 days 74.23 -1.03 -1.37%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 7 minutes What Would Happen If the World Ran Out of Crude Oil?
  • 9 minutes Trump issues new permit for Keystone XL oil pipeline
  • 12 minutes Negative Gas Prices in the Permian
  • 4 hours Gas Flaring
  • 2 days Tax Credits for Energy Storage
  • 15 hours China Exports Rise In March, Rebounding From Slump
  • 18 hours With HUGE OPEC cuts inventory supposed to go down. IT'S GONE UP. What happens when cuts end ?
  • 3 hours Arresting Assange : After Years Of Sheltering Him, Ecuador Suspends Assange's Citizenship
  • 5 hours More Evidence the SPR contains corrupt spoiled oil
  • 2 days Panasonic Reviewing Further Investment In Giga Factory
  • 1 day Trump Torpedos Oil Pipeline Haters
  • 1 day Toyota Sees New Business Opportunity In Leveraging Hybrid Tech
  • 1 day OPEC Could Raise Oil Output If Prices Increase, Shortages Mount
  • 4 mins Section 232 Uranium
  • 2 hours Is Canada hosed?
  • 2 days Everything Is Possible: Germany’s Coal Plants May Be Converted to Giant Batteries

Breaking News:

Indian Refiners Rush To Buy Iranian Oil Before It’s Too Late

Alt Text

Chinese LNG Imports Drop As Winters Nears End

China’s liquefied natural gas (LNG)…

Alt Text

Can Anything Challenge Qatar’s LNG Dominance?

Qatar is doubling down on…

Alt Text

Russia, U.S. Compete For Asian LNG Market Share

As Trump doubles down on…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Environmentalists’ “Bomb Train” Concerns Are Overblown

By Haley Zaremba - Apr 13, 2019, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Smoke

This week president Donald Trump signed two executive orders aimed at speeding up the development and functionality of oil and gas projects in the United States. The orders will ease the process of building new oil and gas pipelines and put up extra hurdles for state agencies that want to intervene, a move immediately decried by many state officials and environmentalists.

The executive orders are intended to curtail officials’ power to limit the oil and gas sector at the state level by changing federal agencies’ issued instructions, or “guidance”. One executive order further includes a directive to curb shareholder ballot initiatives concerning environmental and social policies, while the second order, focused on border-crossing energy projects, takes the power to approve or deny pipelines and other infrastructure crossing over the country’s borders away from the Secretary of State and gives the responsibility wholly to the president.

Furthermore, President Trump’s executive action also specifically directs the Department of Transportation to change its rules concerning the transport of natural gas, requiring the agency to permit the shipment of liquefied natural gas by rail and by tanker truck. This detail of Wednesday’s executive orders has already proven to be extremely divisive. The directive would open up new markets with major demand for U.S. natural gas but moving the potentially explosive substance by rail could cause potentially catastrophic accidents if one of these train cars were to derail.

Related: European Markets Defy The Biggest Oil Rally In A Decade

Despite the risks, the move is counted as a major victory for railroads and the natural gas sector, which have been lobbying for years for just this sort of initiative. Proponents of the order argue that it’s necessary to deliver natural gas to the needy Northeast, where there are not sufficient pipelines to meet demand. They also argue that delivering more natural gas to the U.S. Northeast via road and rail would make it possible to use LNG to power ships and trains. One such advocate, head of the Center for Liquefied Natural Gas trade group Charlie Riedl, told Bloomberg that “there are all sorts of new opportunities where you can use rail much more efficiently.”

The initiative has other potential benefits as well, such as offsetting the steep decline of coal shipments by rail, but for many, the drawbacks far outweigh all these silver linings. You don’t need to look too far to find plenty of cautionary tales from previous experiments in sending oil and gas by rail, from spills, explosions, and accidents to a runaway oil train in Quebec that killed nearly 50 people when it derailed in a small town in 2013.

The natural gas that would be shipped in train cars and tanker trucks will be chilled to 260 degrees Fahrenheit below zero (-167 Celsius) and is extremely space efficient, taking up just 1/600th of its volume in a gaseous state. This form of liquefied natural gas is already being shipped all around the world all the time, including within the U.S., where it is driven in trucks to storage facilities.

Related: Is This The End Of The OPEC Deal?

In this liquefied, super-chilled state, natural gas is not flammable on its own and cannot be ignited and is actually considered much safer to ship than crude oil. While that sounds like any cause for alarm and cries of “bomb trains” is overblown, however, there is still a wide margin for risk if a tank of LNG were ruptured or caused in any other way to come into contact with air. When exposed to air, the liquefied natural gas will rapidly convert back into an ultra-flammable gas and begin to evaporate.

One staff attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity, Emily Jeffers, told Bloomberg that Trump’s plan to ship natural gas by rail is a “disaster waiting to happen,” going on to say that under the guidelines of the executive order “you’re transporting an extraordinarily flammable and dangerous substance through highly populated areas with basically no environmental protection.”

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Can Anything Challenge Qatar’s LNG Dominance?
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudis Threaten ‘Nuclear Option’ To Kill Petrodollar

Saudis Threaten ‘Nuclear Option’ To Kill Petrodollar
Nigeria Boasts Oil Production Cost of $23 Per Barrel

Nigeria Boasts Oil Production Cost of $23 Per Barrel

 Is This The End Of The OPEC Deal?

Is This The End Of The OPEC Deal?

 Aramco’s True Breakeven Price

Aramco’s True Breakeven Price

 BP Pulls Out Of China’s Shale Patch

BP Pulls Out Of China’s Shale Patch

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com