Watchdogs Say Iran Boosting Stockpiles Of Atomic Fuels

Graph up WTI Crude 12 mins 86.51 +0.68 +0.79%
Graph up Brent Crude 12 mins 93.69 +1.04 +1.12%
Graph up Murban Crude 17 mins 91.64 +0.22 +0.24%
Graph up Natural Gas 12 mins 6.241 +0.376 +6.41%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.568 +0.023 +0.92%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 89.04 -3.26 -3.53%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 89.04 -3.26 -3.53%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 94.10 -3.46 -3.55%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 93.22 -2.77 -2.89%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 82.03 -2.88 -3.39%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.568 +0.023 +0.92%

Graph down Marine 2 days 89.29 -2.51 -2.73%
Graph down Murban 2 days 93.58 -2.33 -2.43%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 88.56 -3.49 -3.79%
Graph down Basra Light 346 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 95.74 -3.68 -3.70%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 94.10 -3.46 -3.55%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 94.10 -3.46 -3.55%
Chart Girassol 2 days 94.79 -3.35 -3.41%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 93.22 -2.77 -2.89%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 57.27 -3.16 -5.23%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 64.58 -3.08 -4.55%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 87.98 -3.08 -3.38%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 86.23 -3.08 -3.45%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 83.38 -3.08 -3.56%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 80.08 -3.08 -3.70%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 80.08 -3.08 -3.70%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 81.38 -3.08 -3.65%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 90.33 -3.08 -3.30%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 79.68 -3.08 -3.72%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 89.04 -3.26 -3.53%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 82.50 -3.00 -3.51%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 76.25 -3.00 -3.79%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 96.53 -2.79 -2.81%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 80.96 -3.08 -3.66%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 82.31 -3.08 -3.61%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 82.31 -3.08 -3.61%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 82.50 -3.00 -3.51%
Chart Kansas Common 24 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 94.64 -3.08 -3.15%

Watchdogs Say Iran Boosting Stockpiles Of Atomic Fuels

Azerbaijan And Georgia Have Big Plans For Energy Exports To Europe

Azerbaijan And Georgia Have Big Plans For Energy Exports To Europe

New energy projects linking the…

Turkmenistan Is Becoming A Regional Energy Powerhouse

Turkmenistan Is Becoming A Regional Energy Powerhouse

Turkmenistan is signing deal after…

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

Watchdogs Say Iran Boosting Stockpiles Of Atomic Fuels

By Alex Kimani - Nov 10, 2022, 12:30 PM CST

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has revealed that Iran has failed to provide any new answers regarding nuclear material found in Tehran, noting the continued construction work at Iran's Parchin military base, where Iran may have conducted explosives tests. 

Iran has long denied U.N. inspectors access to the base and has dismissed the allegations about its nuclear program, while reports have emerged Thursday that the country’s stockpiles of highly-enriched uranium have hit new records over the past three months, amid anti-government protests. 

Iran’s recalcitrant attitude in the investigation is likely to hamper negotiations between the country and six world powers on a comprehensive agreement that would see Iran curb its nuclear activities in exchange for an easing of economic sanctions.

It also means that Iran will not be officially returning to the oil markets any time soon.

The Biden administration has been seeking a return to mutual compliance to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran but has also said it’s “preparing for a world in which there is no return”.

"It is not our preference. Every day that goes by is a day where we come closer to the conclusion that they don't have in mind a return to the JCPOA in short order," said an official, who briefed CNN reporters by phone, referring to a lack of compliance. 

Among the key demands Iran has made is that the United States and its allies allow it to export its crude oil. Iran’s former oil minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh is on record saying that his biggest dream has always been to increase Iran’s oil output to six million barrels per day; earn $2 trillion through oil exports over the next two decades and use the income to invest in the country’s development.

It’s doubtful that Iran can pump that much oil considering that foreign investors have mostly stayed away from Iran’s economy in the four decades since the Islamic Republic was established. 

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

